OPINION S. 2107/H.R. 4482 “Protecting America’s Food & Agriculture Act of 2019” has headed to President Donald Trump’s desk for signing after clearing both the U.S. House and Senate. The American Dairy Coalition along with national, regional and state trade associations submitted a joint letter to House leadership encouraging the swift approval of that important bill. The American Dairy Coalition and the members we represent across the nation commend the House for heeding our request. The bill will allow for U.S. ports of entry to hire additional personnel needed to conduct inspections of agricultural products entering our county to ensure they are free of foreign pests and diseases.
Contaminated products entering the nation’s borders cost our economy tens of billions of dollars annually, according to estimates from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Despite the huge cost to our economy, Customs and Border Protection has been understaffed for years – putting our nation’s livestock herds and crops at risk.
The bill will provide for additional personnel to perform important inspections at the border and provide for training. It will also offer additional funds each year to pay for activities in regards to agricultural-specialist needs. The bill will supply funds to train 20 new Agricultural Canine Teams – specially trained dogs that have the ability to sniff out potentially contaminated fruits, vegetables and animal products.
The American Dairy Coalition and the producers we represent across the nation thank House leadership for their responsiveness and dedication in swiftly approving the Protecting America’s Food & Agriculture Act of 2019. Our nation expects our ports of entry to have the appropriate staffing to guard against security threats, address public-safety risks and grow the economy.