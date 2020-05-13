OPINION The biofuel industry is steadfast in its commitment to persevere through the COVID-19 pandemic with as little disruption as possible to critical U.S. supply chains. But the situation we face is dire. More than 130 biofuel plants have already partially or fully shut down as motor-fuel demand plunged to 50-year lows.
America’s biofuel plants purchase annually more than one-third of U.S. corn and U.S. soybean oil. The loss of those markets has depressed farm income and will continue to dramatically decrease corn and soybean prices. The damage has rippled across the entire agricultural supply chain.
Ethanol plants are the No. 1 supplier of carbon dioxide to the food industry. Shutdowns have triggered commercial carbon dioxide supply shortages, inhibiting the ability of our food and beverage sector to manufacture, preserve and supply food.
Biodiesel plants provide critical demand for soybean oil, distillers corn oil, animal fats from livestock production and recycled oils from restaurants. Reduced demand for those oil byproducts will result in increased prices for livestock feed and ultimately increased prices for consumers. And shortages of dried distiller grains – an excellent-protein animal feed produced by ethanol plants – are already impacting livestock rations and meat prices.
Biofuel producers are doing what they can to support our public-health response by repurposing ethanol and glycerin supplies to produce hand sanitizer. But sanitizer markets are not nearly substantial enough to sustain our workforce and bridge the industry through the crisis. As an essential critical-infrastructure workforce, the biofuel industry sought emergency economic relief through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. While some facilities are eligible for CARES Act loan programs, the act didn’t include specific relief for biofuel producers. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s subsequent disbursement of Commodity Credit Corporation funds excluded the biofuel sector, despite urgent letters of support to Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue from broad bipartisan coalitions in the House and Senate.
It’s important that biofuel producers are included in any infrastructure or tax legislation designed to hasten America’s long-term economic recovery from COVID-19. But relief is needed now to ensure those producers are positioned to bring renewable-fuel production back online when conditions improve. It’s vital the next COVID-19 relief package include immediate, temporary and direct assistance to help the U.S. biofuel industry retain its skilled workforce and mitigate the impact of plant closures on the food and feed supply chain as well as rural communities. There are numerous mechanisms overseen by the USDA that could quickly facilitate direct assistance to the biofuel industry. Preserving the vital biofuels market for farmers supports long-term demand for agricultural- and farm-sector recovery.
COVID-19 represents an unprecedented threat to our industry and economy. We look forward to working with the government to ensure America’s biofuel producers survive the crisis and stand ready to fuel a robust recovery across rural America.
This letter was sent to U.S. House and Senate leaders, signed by the following organizations.
Renewable Fuels Association
Growth Energy
National Biodiesel Board
National Farm Bureau Federation
National Corn Growers Association
American Soybean Association
National Farmers Union
National Oilseed Processors Association
National Renderers Association
National Sorghum Producers
Fuels America