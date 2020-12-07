OPINION The Biogenic CO2 Coalition, a working group of trade associations that support American agriculture, commend a bipartisan group of six U.S. governors who are urging the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to take prompt science-based action to keep the United States from falling behind its competitors in the international bioeconomy.
In a letter sent in late November to EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler, a group of state governors led by Kim Reynolds of Iowa and Pete Ricketts of Nebraska called on the EPA to promulgate a rulemaking that recognizes the de minimis character of biogenic-carbon emissions from agricultural feedstocks used to make food, fuel, beverages or bioproducts. The Biogenic CO2 Coalition recently filed a petition for rulemaking with EPA, providing a detailed explanation of the scientific and legal basis for a de minimis standard for biogenic carbon dioxide from agricultural crops. The coalition recently published an economic-impact analysis demonstrating the significant economic benefits of the proposed reform.
Joining Reynolds and Ricketts in signing the letter were governors Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas, Laura Kelly of Kansas, Michael Parson of Missouri and Kristi Noem of South Dakota. The call for action is a recognition that the long-overdue regulatory clarity would put the United States in line with the same standards applied by every other regulatory authority worldwide in acknowledging that biogenic-carbon emissions from agricultural feedstocks are different than carbon from fossil fuels.
“Support for critical reform of this regulatory burden continues to build,” said Thomas Parks, Biogenic CO2 Coalition spokesperson. “We must follow the scientifically backed evidence to open opportunities for American farmers nationwide and develop the broader bioeconomy. A de minimis standard would invigorate the American heartland and bring economic growth to rural America, creating thousands of jobs and hundreds of millions in wages for American workers in the food and agriculture sectors.”
EPA remains the only regulatory authority in the world that fails to distinguish between biogenic-carbon-dioxide emissions and those from the use of fossil fuels. Included in the coalition’s petition for rulemaking is a survey of 108 peer-reviewed journal articles concerning biogenic-carbon-dioxide emissions from annual agricultural crops. Of the articles 104 show biogenic-carbon-dioxide emissions from agricultural crops are completely balanced by biomass regrowth during a short period of time.
It’s not the first instance of gubernatorial support for the EPA to implement the rulemaking. Governors Reynolds and Ricketts along with governors Eric Holcomb of Indiana and Matt Bevin of Kentucky recently sent a letter to EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler requesting regulatory clarity for annual farm crops. Earlier this year a bipartisan group of 13 U.S. House lawmakers also urged the agency for action on the same issue.
Visit biogenicco2.org for more information.