Developing new methods for turning biomass and manure into fuel is the aim of researchers who recently received a $10 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute for Food and Agriculture.
The Consortium for Cultivating Human and Natural reGenerative Enterprise will work to create new value chains on U.S. farms. The five-year research project will be led by Iowa State University, Pennsylvania State University and Roeslein Alternative Energy.
The researchers are developing new ways for farmers to produce renewable natural gas that could be used as an energy source both on and off farms. The project centers on anaerobic digestion to produce biogas. With new separation technologies biogas can be upgraded to renewable natural gas and distributed through the gas pipeline network.
Feedstock mixture, pretreatment, digester temperature and water content will be tested to make the process as practical as possible.
“Anaerobic digestion has long been promoted as a way to improve the environmental management of manure and to produce renewable energy,” said Tom Richard, director of Penn State’s Institutes of Energy and the Environment. “But its adoption has been limited by high capital costs and management complexity. We’ll be working with farmers and other industrial partners to update anaerobic digestion. We'll apply the principles of process intensification, automation and economies of scale to reduce costs and simplify operations.”
Perennial grasses and winter crops as biomass sources for the digesters also will be studied. Some areas of farm fields – particularly terrain that’s susceptible to erosion and frequently flooded areas – can yield poor or negative profits for corn and soybean growers. Switching those acres to perennial grasses could save farmers money and protect the environment, said Lisa Schulte Moore, project director on the transdisciplinary and multi-institutional grant. She’s a professor of natural-resource ecology and management and associate director of the Iowa State University-Bioeconomy Institute.
Roeslein Alternative Energy has been working with Smithfield Foods since 2012 to adjust practices on hog farms. Those practices have resulted in greater efficiencies, improved environmental outcomes and a profitable new renewable natural gas enterprise.
Research will help determine additional markets for products of anaerobic digestion. Digestate – or material remaining after anaerobic digestion – could be reapplied to fields to enrich soils after biogas has been removed. Decomposed digestate could provide a more stable source of nutrients than directly applying manure as a fertilizer.
“We hope to demonstrate that land unprofitable for annual crops could be used for renewable-energy production from native grasses and forbs through anaerobic digestion," said Rudi Roeslein, founder of Roeslein Alternative Energy. “Ecological services from a perennial-biomass crop would prevent flooding and reduce nutrient runoff that could save hundreds of billions of taxpayer money on water-treatment facilities while improving the health of future generations.”
The consortium will engage farmers, commodity groups and companies to see how receptive they are to implement management practices and other knowledge emerging from experiments.
“Agriculture is always going to be vital to rural economies,” Schulte Moore said. “The team is trying to meet current societal demands while returning more value to people and the land.”
Visit cchange.research.iastate.edu for more information.