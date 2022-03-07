Biomethane-electric tractor developed

A European organic-food producer has developed what it claims to be the world’s first hybrid biomethane and electric tractor. Based in Lithuania, the Auga group is Europe’s largest vertically integrated organic-food producer, running 39,000 hectares of organic cereals, root crops and vegetables – about 97,500 U.S. acres – plus a large dairy farm with 3,400 cows.
It has developed its own Auga M1 tractor, which can do the work of diesel-powered 400-horsepower tractors, only with zero emissions in a bid to reduce climate pollution. The tractor is 6 meters long, 4 meters high – about 20 feet long and 13 feet high – and runs on 900/60R 42 tires. The Auga group states its tractor can work for 12 hours on one fuel cartridge.
Research claims that agricultural activity is responsible for almost a quarter of all greenhouse-gas pollution in the world. A large part of the emissions is due to the use of fossil fuels in agricultural machinery.
Kestutis Juščius, CEO of Auga group, said, “We are ready to provide consumers around the world with food at no cost to nature. By eating such food, people themselves will make a positive impact on climate change daily. And we are sure that more and more people want to live like this.
“Three years ago, when we first calculated our emissions, we saw that as much as 30 percent of them come from the use of fossil fuels on farms. There were simply no solutions to change it.
“That is why we have taken the lead in developing technologies that will allow us to create a new standard for sustainable agriculture and drastically reduce pollution throughout the food value chain. The first result of this work is a biomethane and electric tractor.”
He said the choice of biomethane as an alternative fuel was not accidental; it’s one of the greenest types of biofuel. Methane, collected from livestock waste and converted to biomethane, offsets more emissions per unit of energy in its cycle of production and use than it emits.
Until now sustainable-fuel tractors delivered worldwide have not been suitable for professional farm work.
“(But) our invention makes it possible to create a wide range of tractor applications and make it accessible to all farmers who want to work sustainably,” Juščius said. “We are not developing technology just to solve our own emissions and deliver on the promise of becoming a CO2-neutral company by 2030.
“Our goal is bigger. We will strive to make this tractor and other technologies that are still being developed available to farmers all over the world, and help solve the global problem of pollution in the agricultural sector.”
According to Juščius, the hybrid Auga M1 tractor is unique because it solves two main obstacles that have so far prevented the world’s largest corporations from offering such equipment for professional use.
“Our team of engineers has found solutions to solve the problem of refueling and ensure uninterrupted operation of the tractor throughout the working day,” he said. “Currently, biomethane-powered tractors are able to operate for only two to four hours because the gas cylinders do not physically fit into the tractor structure. However farmers need agricultural machinery that can work for 12 hours or more. Auga group understands this perfectly and has created a solution.”
The company’s patented design allows the tractor to accommodate larger biomethane-gas cylinders. The Auga M1 tractor uses a hybrid biomethane-electric fuel system. When the tractor is running, an internal-combustion engine powered by biomethane generates energy and transmits it directly to the electric motors that spin the wheels. When operating under normal conditions that don’t require high power, the tractor stores the generated energy reserve in the batteries. Such a system does not waste energy in low-load conditions, uses a relatively small but efficient motor, and is able to extract tremendous power when needed. Those solutions allow the tractor to work for as long as 12 hours.
The second obstacle to the spread of biomethane-powered tractors is the underdeveloped biomethane-refueling-station infrastructure. The Auga group states it’s solved the problem by offering quick and convenient gas-cartridge replacement.
The company also states it has more solutions coming in the future that will ensure the sustainability of the entire food chain. The company’s specialists are currently developing other sustainable solutions for technologies that will eliminate carbon emissions from the soil and digestive process of cattle.
“Our innovations will bring together a global community of responsible consumers, smart farmers and bold investors,” Juščius said. “It will ensure real change by creating an environmentally friendly food-supply chain and will allow to implement the vision of Auga group, which is to become synonymous with sustainable food and lifestyle.”
With 20 years experience behind him, award-winning agricultural journalist Chris McCullough is always on the hunt for his next story. He grew up on the family dairy farm in the heart of Northern Ireland and is based on the country’s east coast. He travels around the world to bring readers international news. He has many friends and colleagues in Ukraine.