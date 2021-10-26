Biotechnology critical to solve problems

OPINION Agricultural biotechnology is a critical subject with lots of potential for solving some of our most pressing issues. Through opening trade, investing in research and streamlining our regulatory system we can help facilitate the use of biotechnology to address threats like food scarcity and climate change. Throughout history farmers have searched for ways to optimize their livestock and crop production through selecting for the most favorable traits. During the past few decades scientific advancement has given us an opportunity to safely grow more sustainable food at a faster rate. It’s incumbent upon us as policymakers to understand how technological advancement can benefit our food system and create new avenues for promoting the use of biotechnology in novel settings.
Just this year we have seen staggering drought as a result of climate change. Being from California I’m very familiar with the consequences of extreme drought and I’m always interested in innovative solutions. (There’s) potential for biotechnological advancements to help address the effects of climate change, specifically through optimizing water use. While I believe we must address the underlying problems that are causing climate change, it’s also necessary for us to begin to adapt to changing climate conditions. I look forward to hearing more from our experts on how biotechnology can be used to address climate change and what sorts of innovations are on the horizon that may help us create a more-sustainable, less-water-intensive agricultural system.
Another challenge where I believe biotechnology has a significant role to play is food security. Both at home and abroad changing climate conditions, the economic impacts of the pandemic and growing populations are straining our food system. While not a silver bullet, biotechnology is an important tool that can help our food system increase its resilience to a changing world. For many years I’ve worked closely with our international food-assistance programs. I believe if farmers have access to innovation and sound information, they’ll be able to reduce hunger around the world.
An important aspect of progress in agricultural biotechnology is acceptance by consumers both domestically and abroad. We have a stringent regulatory process that does an exceptional job of guaranteeing the safety of any product created using biotechnology. Trust in those systems is vital to ensuring that we can realize the benefits that biotechnology has to offer.
James “Jim” Costa is a U.S. Representative representing District 16 of California as a member of the Democratic Party. He’s chair of the U.S. House-Livestock and Foreign Agriculture Subcommittee.