OPINION A bitter election season is ending; the shape of the Biden Administration and Congress is becoming clear. Just as clear is another political reality – Washington next year will be, if anything, more divided than it was before.
That places bipartisanship at a premium but any lasting solutions to policy challenges will require cooperation from both sides of the aisle. Fortunately dairy is well-situated to play an important role in the agreements that will be necessary to accomplish anything in Washington, as evidenced by the many bipartisan policy gains that bore fruit for dairy in 2020.
Consider this. At the beginning of this year dairy prices were projected at levels sufficient to keep income-over-feed-costs margins at a level to avoid triggering payments under the Dairy Margin Coverage Program. Instead as the coronavirus crisis seized the nation beginning in March, prices plunged – leading to emergency milk dumping and triggering about $200 million in payments to producers who enrolled in Dairy Margin Coverage.
That assistance came about because of the 2018 farm bill, approved with the support of both parties. Its revamp of dairy-risk-management tools paid off at an incredibly crucial time. Registration for Dairy Margin Coverage in 2021 is open until Dec. 11. And with payouts projected for the first eight months of the year, it’s important that farmers take advantage of that important program. Doing so directly delivers the benefits of effective bipartisan policymaking to the farm.
In addition to Dairy Margin Coverage assistance, bipartisan cooperation yielded several benefits to dairy this year that have proven crucial to farmer economic health. The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program – the latest round of which also has a Dec. 11 registration deadline – bolstered many farmer cash flows. It sent out two rounds of payments, providing disaster assistance averaging as much as $2.47 per hundredweight for all milk marketed in 2020 and softening the blows of pandemic disruptions for many farm families. In tandem with the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, the Farmers to Families Food Box program has fed those in need and kept processors in business – benefiting communities, preserving jobs and ensuring that farmers have supply chains to serve.
The National Milk Producers Federation helped ensure that programs implemented for small businesses nationwide worked for dairy. The Paycheck Protection Program as well as COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loans were two coronavirus-related rescue measures implemented by the Small Business Administration. They evolved from a hope to a frustration for dairy producers, who didn’t have equitable access to the programs. Working with allies, members of Congress from both parties and administration officials, the federation rectified many of the hurdles to the programs – increasing dairy’s access to the small business support as the Small Business Administration programs continued.
The more-than-$5-billion infusion of federal aid as well as ongoing improvements in their administration has been a difference-maker for dairies across the nation. Albeit not all our farmers received the same level of support due to issues including payment limitations, organizational structures or market volatility. Nevertheless in a telling statistic, the pace of dairy-farm consolidation appears to be slowing this year. That’s counterintuitive given the disruptions farms have faced, but a tribute to the effective efforts made to help farmers weather the storms.
All of it has been the product of fruitful collaboration – within the dairy community as we at the National Milk Producers Federation along with cooperatives and dairy associations across the country together pursued policy goals. The collaboration included Capitol Hill, where champions in both parties spoke out about the need for dairy initiatives, and in the administration, which implemented programs funded by a Democratic House of Representatives and a Republican Senate for the betterment of dairy.
We’ve fostered bipartisan collaboration on trade, with lawmakers from both parties calling for action against protectionist European Union practices that inhibit dairy-export growth and defending the use of common cheese names. And we’ve worked for bipartisan agreement on immigration. A promising package passed in the House almost a year ago stalled in the Senate as coronavirus demanded attention, but renewed efforts are expected in the next Congress.
In the near term we remain hopeful that Congress may approve another COVID-19 relief package this month, given the acute strains our health-care systems and economy are facing now and for at least the next several months. Times of crisis demand unity. And despite the tendency toward reflective naysaying about Washington, consensus is possible to achieve – as the gains of the past year have shown. The National Milk Producers Federation is advocating for additional relief for dairy producers that reflects the losses they have suffered, no matter the size of an operation. We are also urging Congress to approve a dairy-donation program that can maximize dairy consumption among food-insecure populations.
In 2021 the National Milk Producers Federation will continue its work as an advocate for dairy producers and their cooperatives in policy decisions, with our hallmark bipartisanship giving us a seat at the table wherever, whenever and with whomever is making important decisions affecting farmer livelihoods.