I see all kinds. In my travels across the country I visit many ranches that have been in the same family for a century or at least several decades. I always enjoy hearing what prior generations of cattle producers have passed on to the current stewards.
Challenging times usually teach many lessons. There’s tried-and-true advice and even a few old-wives tales thrown in for good measure.
When it comes to a producer’s method of teaching there are also all kinds. There are the moms and dads who carefully show the steps in a process and explain why they’re doing it. The “hang on and follow along” types instruct by doing. We’ll call them role models. For that group “watch this” makes more of an impact than any dissertation on the goals for the day.
Although I don’t witness a lot of hollering on a story trip, I do hear a few tales told in laughter later about tense moments. For some teaching comes fast and loud.
There are the “figure it out for yourself” types who think giving an impressionable mind a problem to solve will solidify learning. It seems many producers can fit any of those classifications, depending on the scenario.
Sometimes even the most patient find they don’t always have the luxury of explanation. If there’s a laboring mama-to-be that needs help, they switch to “do as I do” mode. Between hurried breathless commands and head nods, the student learns.
My moments of “figure it out” were usually based on necessity. Growing up I remember the first time the bobcat wouldn’t start for afternoon chores. No one with more experience than I was around the farmyard just then. I thought I’d seen that battery charger used to jumpstart it before. I assessed the situation and did what seemed logical. Today I’d do an online search in such a predicament. Both are chances to learn by problem-solving.
There are all kinds. And no kind of teaching is the wrong kind … unless there are people who need to learn and no one is teaching them anything at all.
Sadly I see that. There was a time I asked a middle-aged rancher about his breeding decisions; he urged me to talk to his elderly dad because “he buys all the bulls.” Or when I talk marketing strategy and they say, “Oh, mom handles all that. I really don’t know.”
I love it when everybody has his or her own area of expertise and can contribute to a farm or ranch business. But I also think it’s important to ensure that knowledge is imparted to the generation that’s going to take the reins someday.
Talk breeding goals with the next generation or take that daughter or son along to the bull sale. Give him or her a sale book and some expected-progeny-difference targets, with a request to circle his or her favorites.
When running cattle through a chute to sort for phenotype, note the reasons one female is a keep and another is cull. Ask for their opinions.
If trying to hit a certain marketing window or want to score repeat business, involve them in making plans. If the herd is intended to be super-maternal or high-grading this is the time to see that legacy continue.
Because someday all of today’s work will likely be in the hands of that next generation. Much of their fledgling or flying success will depend on how good we were as teachers.
