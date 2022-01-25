Break mental-health stigma with reframed solutions

Sixty-one percent of farmers and farmworkers surveyed in 2021 said they were experiencing more mental-health challenges than they did in 2020. The trend was similar when comparing 2020 and 2019. But only a third of 2,000 rural adults said they sought care from a mental-health professional, according to the survey conducted by Morning Consult on behalf of the American Farm Bureau Federation.
The stigma associated with seeking help or treatment has decreased in rural and farm communities. But it’s still a factor.
“Farm Bureau has been encouraging conversations to help reduce stigma around farmer stress and mental health through our Farm State of Mind campaign,” said Zippy Duvall, president of the American Farm Bureau Federation. “The poll shows we’re making a difference but we all still have work to do.”
Karen Endres is the coordinator of the Farmer Wellness Program for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s Wisconsin Farm Center. She acknowledges the stigma remains, but she’s also seeing more people talking about stress and anxiety. Younger generations are helping to generate discussions.
That’s due in part to world-renowned athletes such as Naomi Osaka and Simone Biles addressing mental-health issues. More people also can relate to the stress caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. That shared experience is leading to more people understanding the need to seek help.
The Wisconsin Farm Center is one of many organizations working to break the stigma while also helping to connect farmers to mental-health resources.
“We take a four-pronged approach because not every solution works for every person,” Endres said.
The first approach is offering mental-health-counseling vouchers. The farm center since 2012 has offered vouchers that farmers can use to meet with a mental-health provider. In fiscal year 2021 the farm center issued 229 vouchers, 176 of which were redeemed. That’s the most vouchers issued and redeemed since the free and confidential program started.
The second approach is a tele-counseling service, which is helpful for farmers who would like to talk with someone but are unsure whether they want to meet in person. The option also helps if there isn’t a mental-health provider in an area, although the farm center works with providers in 67 of the state’s 72 counties, Endres said.
Jessica Beauchamp of Off the Couch Counseling and Consultation in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, contracts with the farm center to offer tele-counseling services. She’s worked in the mental-health profession for about 14 years; within the past five years she’s concentrated more on counseling farmers.
Farmers tend to be solution-focused, which melds well with her approach to solution-focused therapy, she said. She’s also worked with other solution-focused populations such as law enforcement, first responders and the military.
In addition to providing counseling via telephone or Zoom, Beauchamp will meet with farmers at their homes or farms. Through her agreement with the farm center, she’s able to travel as far as three hours away from her home office.
The farm center’s third approach is group counseling for farmers and farm couples. The group meets via Zoom beginning at 8 p.m. every fourth Monday. The meetings are hosted by Beauchamp and a farmer trained in mental-health counseling.
“The group has been growing,” Endres said.
Participants discuss topics such as how to communicate with family members about farm-transition plans, how to handle communications between generations, and how to address work schedules and holidays. Farmers can fully participate on Zoom or participate via audio only.
The farm center’s fourth approach is a 24/7 wellness hotline. It enables farmers to call at any hour to talk to an experienced stress counselor.
Solutions reframe thinking
There are myriad factors that can cause stress and anxiety in farming. The Farm Bureau survey listed four factors of most concern.
• financial issues
• fear of losing the farm
• uncertain future
• state of the farm economy
There also are significant factors affecting farmers that don’t affect people in other walks of life.
“The big difference is that to farmers, farming is who you are,” Beauchamp said. “Other people can change jobs, switch careers or move.”
Farmers often carry the extra weight of continuing a family’s farming legacy. If they struggle they believe they’re failing prior generations who built the legacy as well as generations to come, she said.
Compared to non-farming individuals, farmers have large amounts of capital invested in land, buildings and equipment. And their income is irregular and uncertain.
There are many factors out of a farmer’s control so Beauchamp focuses on what they can control.
“We try to reframe thinking,” she said. “For example wet weather may keep the farmer out of field, but there’s other work he or she can still do.”
Another example is not blaming themselves for poor recordkeeping or poor financial management by their predecessors, she said.
She works to help farmers put relationships in perspective. A male farmer, for example, may have been raised by a mother who worked at home; she was available to take care of children and the home 24/7. Fast-forward to now when a farmer’s wife may work off the farm – often to carry health insurance for the family. She can be away for 40 hours or more each week; she won’t have as much time for children or the home.
Beauchamp suggests farmers practice more self-care, such as playing upbeat music while they’re working or using their five senses to be present in the moment.
For anyone struggling emotionally or who has concerns about mental health, visit datcp.wi.gov and search for “Farmer Wellness Program“ or call 888-901-2558 or visit farmstateofmind.org for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.