Bring that hum into pasture

DODGEVILLE, Wis. – “If you go out into a well-managed pasture there’s a hum,” Gene Schriefer says. “It’s the hum of life with all the living organisms out there.”
There’s an interconnection between plants and animals present in managed pastures.
“It relates to how well we steward our pastures and manage our grass,” he said.
Schriefer is an agricultural educator with the University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension, in Iowa County. He said actively growing plants create a healthy soil that’s porous and absorbent. The ability to infiltrate water is important in making soil less prone to erosion. It allows the soil to store more water and translates into more grass growth.
His interest in grazing started as a teenager when trying to create less work for himself on his home farm. Later he was a part-time grazing specialist with the Southwest Badger Resource Conservation and Development Council. In 2009 he joined UW-Extension.
He currently has 75 ewes along with a beef herd on his farm near Dodgeville. His focus is in grazing more days per year to limit winter hay feeding, building soil to capture and store more rainfall, and reducing overhead labor costs.
Schriefer said he’s often asked how many sheep a particular farm should have. The answer isn’t a very satisfying one.
“It depends,” he said. “Designing a system for small ruminants is a planning process.”
One of the considerations is what type of sheep or goats a producer plans to raise. It’s also important to consider farm location and soil type.
“We probably have a month or six weeks more growing season in southwest Wisconsin compared to the northern-Wisconsin counties,” he said. “(And) people own farms for different reasons. I want to know your goals before I can answer how many sheep you should own.”
The National Research Council on feed requirements for sheep and goats shows for maintenance a 150-pound ewe needs 1.6 percent of her body weight each day in feed. During lactation the same ewe needs 2.8 percent of her body weight in feed.
“You need to take into consideration the average intake your animals will acquire from pasture so you can create a feed budget,” Schriefer said.
An online tool called the Web Soil Survey has been developed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Resource Conservation Service. It shows the soils present on a farm and in some cases the productivity of different forages that might grow on those soils. A clickable aerial photo provides data and information regarding the soils present.
“It allows us to see the variability in soils around the state and on our own acreage,” Schriefer said.
His farm has soil types that vary in productivity from 2 tons of forage produced per acre to 4 tons. In an average year the Web Soil Survey estimates he can produce 3.1 tons of forage per acre on his farm.
The next step in creating a feed budget is to identify livestock types on the farm and how many days of grazing the producer expects. A hypothetical farm has 60 mature ewes each weighing 130 pounds with a feed requirement of 3.5 percent of body weight. The goal is to utilize grazing 240 days per year; that amounts to a requirement of 10.6 acres of pasture.
The same process is used for different classes of sheep with different feed requirements, accommodating weight gain or lactation. With a 40-day paddock rest period and three-day occupancy to refine the hypothetical feed budget, the result is 14 separate 1.1 acre paddocks that would be grazed six times per year.
Google Earth can be used for aerial photos, which Schriefer said helped him design the paddock layout on his farm. His goal was to have a three-day rotation for 300 sheep, resulting in paddocks that were 5 acres in size. Streams and other land characteristics impacted the paddock layout. His farm map shows permanent and temporary fences in different colors. Piped water lines are highlighted in blue. There’s also markers for fences yet to be built. The beauty in doing the layout virtually is a producer can make changes before the fence-building process.
He prefers smooth electric high-tensile wire for his boundary fences, he said, because of its cost-efficiency and functionality. And remember no matter how well a fence is built, livestock still escape – so gates are a necessity. Don’t make permanent fences too small because it’s more costly; it also makes haying operations more difficult.
“This is where portable fencing comes in handy for subdividing pastures,” Schriefer said.
Watering options need to be considered.
“Sheep and goats are desert creatures,” he said. “They’re not fond of wet areas.”
They’ll use a stream for water but producers need to be aware of the presence of the meningeal worm or Parelaphostrongylus tenuis.
“It’s a parasite that affects Whitetail Deer; sheep and goats are very susceptible to it,” he said.
Liver flukes are another reason to avoid allowing stream access. Piped groundwater through above-ground water lines and small portable tanks are preferred. Schriefer advises producers to run above-ground water lines along fences and bury them in well-trafficked areas for protection from damage.
Planning a grazing system for small ruminants can be a difficult task for new producers. Utilize sources such as UW-Extension and the Natural Resources Conservation Service for advice and possible cost-sharing programs.
Visit iowa.extension.wisc.edu/agriculture/livestock and www.nrcs.usda.gov/wps/portal/nrcs/site/wi for more information.
Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer who owns woodlot property in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.