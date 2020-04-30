While the lack of broadband access in rural America isn’t a new problem the need for immediate action is increasingly clear. Rural residents and the healthcare facilities and providers who serve them are more reliant on telehealth in the time of COVID-19.
Telehealth provides a wide array of services – from processing payments and scheduling appointments to conducting primary-care visits via video. In this time of physical distancing and strained healthcare systems, telehealth services are vital to flattening the curve.
Compounding the issue of an underdeveloped rural-broadband infrastructure is the patient-to-physician ratio in rural America compared to urban counterparts. About 77 percent of rural counties are considered a health-professional shortage area. Providing broadband access to rural populations and healthcare providers will help in the fight against COVID-19. It also will boost the longevity of the community by connecting patients with the care they need. This article highlights the urgent needs of rural healthcare providers and federal relief efforts.
Broadband infrastructure is a necessity in a modern economy and a critical part of providing access to adequate health care. For an aging rural population, telehealth can decrease transportation burdens for patients and physicians while ensuring the best patient care available. But due to a lack of broadband access rural patients and healthcare providers are unable to utilize the newest technologies.
Adherence to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s social-distancing guidelines have compelled many rural healthcare facilities to close their non-emergency services. Because those services typically fund the daily operations of rural hospitals, closures have put a financial strain on already resource-scarce rural facilities.
According to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Economic Research Service’s "Atlas of Rural and Small-Town America" county-level designations and the Health Resources and Services Administration, 88.2 percent of rural counties are considered medically underserved. For counties whose population is dependent on farming 91.9 percent are medically underserved. Medically underserved areas are defined using a weighted-average score of demographic and health indicators such as provider-per-1,000-people ratio, population older than age 65, population at the federal poverty level, and infant mortality rate.
The index is based on a 100-point scale with zero signifying a county that is completely underserved. Any county with an Index of Medical Underservice score of less than 62 is considered medically underserved.
Based on the Index of Medical Underservice score defined by the Health Resources and Services Administration, the average score for rural and farming-dependent counties is 52.4 and 52.2, respectively. More than 20 percent – 452 rural counties – have an index score of less than 50. The Figure identifies the average Index of Medical Underservice score by county.
There are two main federal-funding streams to deploy broadband infrastructure and services throughout rural America. They are USDA’s Rural Utilities Service and the Federal Communications Commission’s Universal Service Fund. Reauthorized in the 2018 Farm Bill the Rural Utilities Service programs fund infrastructure deployment of broadband and telecommunications throughout rural areas. Universal Service Fund programs aim to defray the costs of broadband deployment in rural areas.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act has allocated $325 million for broadband infrastructure and telehealth initiatives to combat the pandemic. USDA’s Rural Development programs for distance learning and telemedicine received $25 million. An additional $100 million was provided to the ReConnect program. Both initiatives focus on grant and loan programs for rural broadband-infrastructure building.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act also provided a further boost to telehealth measures via an allocation of $200 million to the Federal Communications Commission for emergency telecommunication services for healthcare providers. The commission established the COVID-19 Telehealth Program, undertaking the broader aim of meeting the immediate needs of healthcare providers during the pandemic. To address the longer-term needs of rural populations and access to telehealth services, the Federal Communications Commission also established the Connected Care Pilot Program from the Universal Service Fund. It is making available $100 million in a three-year period to examine how the fund can support the trend toward telehealth.
There are two separate issues related to broadband access in rural areas. First there’s an immediate need to bridge the telemedicine and distance learning divide. Second long-term action is needed to bring broadband services to rural areas to utilize technologies such as precision agriculture.
Many rural hospitals were already strained for resources. The current pandemic is quickly pushing them to an operational breaking point. To address the immediate needs of rural populations, some telecommunications providers are working with local hospitals and public libraries to provide Wi-Fi hotspots. But for areas where cellular service doesn’t provide a strong-enough signal, disaster-relief tools such as cellular-on-wheels may be deployed. Those systems are trailer-mounted, transportable solutions for using satellite and tower antenna technology to provide cellular services.
For the 60 million people living in rural America, access to consistent, up-to-date healthcare services and technology is a matter of life and death. These individuals face the same medical issues and needs as their urban counterparts. But they don’t have access to the same care. The underdeveloped rural-broadband system has created barriers to basic health care.
Immediate action must be taken to provide households and healthcare facilities with all necessary resources. Within the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act $325 million has been dedicated to fund broadband infrastructure.
While the spread of COVID-19 cases in rural areas isn’t as great as dense urban areas the rural healthcare system already has been greatly diminished and will be unable to handle further strain. Moving forward it will be all-hands-on-deck to deploy broadband and continue to monitor the healthcare needs of rural America.
