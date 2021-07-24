Brothers grow conservation stewardship

COLBY, Wis. – Matt and Craig Oehmichen, co-owners of Short Lane Ag Supply in Colby, are “2021 Friends of Conservation,” chosen by the Wisconsin Land and Water Conservation Association – Wisconsin Land+Water. A panel of individuals from the Marathon County Conservation, Planning and Zoning Department nominated the brothers for the award, saying they’re strong advocates for a shift toward regenerative agriculture. The nominating committee cited their constant motivation to learn conservation practices and effectively communicate those ideas to farmers. That’s translated into an increased adoption rate of more-responsible water-friendly management practices.
“We began to see an increase in erosion and felt it was time to get ahead of the problem,” Craig Oehmichen said. “We started moving toward providing more conservation-based services within the last three to four years.”
The brothers are simply changing with the times, he said, as demand grows for minimum-tillage practices and cover-cropping.
During the past several years the Oehmichens have repeatedly demonstrated a commitment to stewardship of natural resources. Their enthusiasm and dialogue with the farming community has helped to foster an appreciation of that same commitment by many others as well, according to the recognition. Furthermore their willingness to learn and adapt as a business has made it possible for the regenerative farming movement to gain real traction in central Wisconsin.
The Oehmichen brothers said they’re humbled to receive the recognition. They mentioned growers who are making conservation-based practices happen on their acres.
“For them we are very thankful,” Matt Oehmichen said. “This is their award as much as ours. Without their effort we wouldn’t be able to continue our pursuits.”
Matt Oehmichen said the business began in 1987 when he was 2 years old. Short Lane Ag Supply, an independent retailer, was started by Larry Oehmichen – who in addition to the business milked 48 cows and cropped 450 acres. He instilled in his children an appreciation of natural resources.
“He always reminded us not to take the splendor of nature for granted and that it could disappear if not taken care of,” Matt Oehmichen said.
As more farmers have become interested in regenerative agriculture, Short Lane Ag Supply has adapted to better support the adoption of new conservation practices. The brothers have diversified and expanded their cover-crop-seed business to better meet customer demand. Key to the development of that side of their business, they are helping clients overcome central Wisconsin’s short fall-season planting window by creating cover-crop cocktails for use in early-summer interseedings. That’s created an opportunity for more farmers to incorporate more covers in crop rotations.
The brothers also consult with their clients to determine herbicide programs better-suited for cover-crop systems. And they committed to growing their cover-crop business with the purchase in 2020 of an airflow seeder and establishment of a custom seeding service, Oehmichen said. They have depended on principles of stewardship to help guide the direction of their business.
Oehmichen credits a 2017 meeting with Brian Briski, an agent with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resource Conservation Service, as being impactful to the family’s conservation awareness.
“At the time we viewed him with reluctance and told him we could only spare 30 minutes,” Oehmichen said. “He performed a slake test on heavily tilled soil and minimum-till soil with living roots – and we experienced a renaissance, an enlightenment so to speak.”
From that point on the brothers embraced soil-health concepts, he said – like minimizing tillage and creating residue cover, living roots and plant diversity.
The brothers have not been hesitant to turn to social media to spread the word about regenerative agriculture.
“With Facebook Live and YouTube, along with posting pictures on Instagram, you can showcase things farmers need to address in their fields,” Oehmichen said. “It’s created a major access point for information along with a direct relationship with our customers.”
Outside of their regular business the Oehmichen brothers have actively contributed to advancing conservation efforts in central Wisconsin. They joined in 2018 the advisory panel of the Eau Pleine Partnership for Integrated Conservation, a community-led watershed-protection group. Since taking charge of the partnership’s social-media accounts Oehmichen has helped to amplify the partnership’s message to farmers and the wider public through the creation and sharing of educational content.
The brothers volunteer to speak at and facilitate partnership events, manage demonstration fields in addition to helping other farmers to do so as well, and host field days and peer groups. They’re enthusiastically contributing to the partnership’s mission of integrating resilience into the community, economy and natural resources of the Eau Pleine Watershed.
Visit shortlaneag.com and wisconsinlandwater.org for more information.
Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer who owns woodlot property in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.