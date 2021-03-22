Building networks not enough to expand broadband

Public grants to build rural-broadband networks may be insufficient to close the digital divide, according to findings by economists at Cornell University. Operation and maintenance costs coupled with low population density in some rural areas result in prohibitively high service fees – even for a subscriber-owned cooperative structured to prioritize member needs over profits, the analysis showed.
Cooperatives were key to the expansion of electric and telephone service to underserved rural areas decades ago. They were supported by New Deal legislation that provided low-interest government grants and loans. Public funding for rural-broadband access should be considered for its critical role supporting economic development, health care and education, said Todd Schmit, an associate professor at Cornell’s Charles H. Dyson School of Applied Economics and Management.
“The New Deal of broadband must incorporate more than building the systems,” Schmit said. “We need to think more comprehensively about the importance of providing equal access to these technologies.”
More than 90 percent of Americans had broadband access in 2015. But the total in rural areas was less than 70 percent, the economists said. Federal programs have sought to help close the gap. A $20-billion Federal Communications Commission initiative was announced last year to subsidize network construction in underserved areas.
Schmit and Roberta Severson, a Cornell Extension associate in the Dyson School, studied the feasibility of establishing a rural broadband cooperative to improve access in northern New York’s Franklin County. The county received funding for a feasibility study from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Business Development Program.
The Cornell economists partnered with Slic Network Solutions, an internet-service provider, to develop estimates of market prices, costs to build a fiber-to-home network, operation and maintenance costs, and the potential subscriber base – about 1,600 residents. From that they modeled a cooperative that would break even over a 10-year cycle.
Federal and state grants and member investment would about cover an estimated $8-million construction cost. So that wasn’t a significant factor in the analysis, the economists said.
But even with the subsidies the analysis showed the cooperative would need to charge $231 per month for a high-speed service option. That was 131 percent more than market rates. At that price it would be unlikely 40 percent of year-round residents would opt for high-speed broadband as the model had assumed. That cast further doubt on its feasibility.
The $231 fee included a surcharge to subsidize a lower-speed service option costing no more than $60 – a restriction the construction grants imposed to ensure affordability. Without the restriction the high-speed price would decline to $175 and the low-speed price would be $105.
As an alternative – though not one available in the study area – Schmit and Severson examined the possibility of an existing rural electric or telecommunications cooperative expanding into broadband. They would gain efficiencies from already operating infrastructure such as the poles that would carry fiber lines. In that scenario the high-speed price improved to $144 per month. But it was still 44 percent more than market rates.
“The systems are very costly to operate and maintain,” Schmit said, “particularly in low population-density areas.”
Feasibility improves with growth in a coverage area’s density and percentage of potential subscribers signing up at different speeds, according to the analysis. But in the model, the researchers determined a startup cooperative would need 14 potential subscribers per mile to break even in 10 years – more than twice the study area’s actual density.
To better serve such areas. policymakers should explore eliminating property taxes on broadband infrastructure and payments to rent space on poles owned by regulated utilities, the economists said. That respectively accounted for 16 percent and 18 percent of the proposed cooperatives’s annual expenses. Those measures reduced an expanding rural utility cooperatives’s high-speed fee to 25 percent above market rates. That’s a level members might be willing to pay, the researchers said.
The study recently was published in “Telecommunications Policy.” Visit sciencedirect.com and search for “Exploring the feasibility of rural broadband cooperatives in the United States: The new New Deal?” for more information.
James Dean is a staff writer for the "Cornell Chronicle."