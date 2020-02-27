The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation recently recognized partner GreenStone Farm Credit Services as a 4-H donor. Acknowledged as a Platinum Clover supporter, GreenStone FCS contributed $15,000 to support Wisconsin 4-H programs through the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation.
“GreenStone is honored to continue empowering and supporting the development of youth in our communities through our partnership with the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation,” said Melissa Rogers, GreenStone’s vice-president of marketing and public relations. “The positive impact Wisconsin 4-H has on personal growth and leadership is tremendous and we are grateful to take part in cultivating the next generation.”
Brenda Scheider, executive director of the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation, said, “We are truly grateful for the continued support of generous partners like GreenStone. GreenStone helps 4 H create cutting-edge relevant programs for young people to learn real-world skills that will prepare them for the challenges of today and tomorrow, moving communities, the state, our country and the world forward in ways no other youth organization can. We value our partners who help Wisconsin 4-H make a positive impact on our youth.”
Wisconsin 4-H has since 1914 helped young people develop the skills they need to meet the demands of a complex and changing world. Growing out of a rich history of agricultural clubs that helped the University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension connect families to research-based advancements in farming technology and techniques, 4-H has expanded to include science, leadership, healthy living and communications programming that will help Wisconsin youth build a healthier and more prosperous future.
One of the largest and oldest statewide youth organizations in Wisconsin, 4-H offers a wide variety of programs in both urban and rural settings. From the 4-H activities in the city of Milwaukee to the 4-H clubs in rural areas of Bayfield County, 4-H is making a positive impact on young people throughout the state. Nearly 150,000 youth participate in the Wisconsin 4-H program each year and more than 22,000 volunteers support the program.
Visit www.greenstonefcs.com and www.Wis4HFoundation.org for more information.