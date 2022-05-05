Business-accelerator participants selected

A nutrient-management solution for agricultural wastewater and in vitro fertilization technology for the farm are just two new products being developed by startup companies recently selected to participate in Dairy Farmers of America’s CoLAB Accelerator program. The 90-day collaborative program is focused on dairy product and processing innovations and new technologies for dairy farms. Startups will have the opportunity to work with top executives from Dairy Farmers of America, investors and dairy-industry leaders.
Participants will receive advice and participate in educational sessions on topics important for startup growth, such as finance, business development, distribution and supply chain, product development, brand building, sales and marketing, packaging, and pricing. The companies selected for the 2022 cohort are listed.
Agricultural technology startups selected
• Cattle Scan of Guelph, Canada – Real-time monitoring technology that measures individual cattle biometrics, starting with temperature. Data may be accessed on a cloud-based platform, enabling farmers to improve overall herd health.
• Hago Energetics of Camarillo, California – Aims to help farms convert manure into fuel-cell-grade hydrogen using a carbon-negative approach that doesn’t involve hydrolysis. The hydrogen is expected to sell at a lower cost and have less of a carbon footprint than current methods.
• Lemna of Gilbert, Arizona – Provides a nutrient-management solution for agricultural wastewater through the use of duckweed in a controlled-growth system. Duckweed has the potential to provide farmers with a new revenue stream.
• ReproHealth Technologies of Indianapolis, Indiana – A novel device brings in vitro fertilization technology to the farm. The device could potentially double cattle-embryo production and reduce reproduction costs, according to the developers.
Dairy-food, processing startups selected
• Smack'd of Lehi, Utah – Aims to develop an adult chocolate milk beverage that’s high in protein, low in sugar and caffeinated.
• Lyras of Aalborg, Denmark – Developed a ultra-violet light cold-pasteurization technology that uses 90 percent less energy and 60 percent less water compared to traditional pasteurization.
The Dairy Farmers of America CoLAB Accelerator for the past six years has worked with 32 companies. It has continued to work with the majority of the companies in some capacity. To date, 94 percent of the alumni companies are still in business today.
The 2022 DFA CoLAB Accelerator will culminate with a demonstration-day presentation in late June, where startups will pitch and showcase their ideas. Visit colab.dfamilk.com and cattlescan.ca and hagoenergetics.com and lemna.farm and reprohealthtech.com and smackdmilk.com and lyras.com for more information.