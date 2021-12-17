Business News

Innovations Challenge winners named
The U.S. Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recently announced the winners of the Next Gen Fertilizer Innovations Challenge. It was the second of a two-part, joint USDA-EPA partnership and competition on enhanced-efficiency fertilizers to advance agricultural sustainability.
Winners of the competition submitted concepts for novel technologies that can reduce the environmental effects of nitrogen and phosphorus while maintaining or increasing crop yields.
The winners of tier-1 solutions are listed.
- Christopher Hendrickson of Aqua-Yield Operations LLC, Draper, Utah, for a nano-smart fertilizer.
- Taylor Pursell of Pursell Agri-Tech, Sylacauga, Alabama, for “Urea 2.0,” which replaces the conventional urea core with a customizable mix of materials to provide fertilizers tailored to local needs.
The winners of tier-2 solutions are listed.
- Kuide Qin of Verdesian Life Sciences, Cary, North Carolina, for using innovative mixture technologies to improve performance of nitrapyrin for longer effectiveness, less nitrate leaching, and prevention of farm-equipment corrosion.
- Catherine Roue of Fertinagro Biotech International, Portage, Michigan, for “Phosphate Liberation Booster” technology, which uses secretions from phosphate-starved plants to boost plant uptake so less fertilizer may be added and legacy phosphorus can be accessed.
- Chandrika Varadachari of Agtec Innovations Inc., Los Altos, California, for “Smart-N,” which releases nutrients on demand by the crop and which creates a chemical “cage” for urea that dissolves into plant nutrients.
The winners of tier-3 solutions are listed.
- Jaroslav Nisler of the Institute of Experimental Botany, The Czech Academy of Sciences, Czech Republic, for using derivatives of the plant growth hormone MTU, which helps create longer growth periods, protection from stress, larger plants, and potentially less nutrient loss per unit of fertilizer applied.
- Leanne Gilbertson, civil and environmental engineering department at the University of Pittsburgh, for creating a “protected fertilizer package,” which can carry nutrients through soil pores to the area around the plant roots.
- Robert Neidermyer of Holganix LLC, Aston, Pennsylvania, for “Bio 800+,” a microbial inoculant that harnesses the power of more than 800 species of soil microbes, kelp and other soil-amending ingredients to promote greater crop production and plant health.
- Paul Mullins of Brandon Products Ltd., Ireland, for “BBS-1,” a biostimulant derived from seaweed extract applied as a fertilizer coating to improve nitrogen-uptake in root cells.
USDA and EPA are coordinating the enhanced-efficiency fertilizer competitions with The Fertilizer Institute, the International Fertilizer Development Center, The Nature Conservancy and the National Corn Growers Association. Visit epa.gov and search for "Next Gen Fertilizer Challenges" for more information.