Business News

Meatpacking facility to be built
Farmers Union Industries recently made an investment in a project to build a 1-million square foot beef and bison packing facility near Rapid City, South Dakota. Construction is expected to begin in early 2023.
The investment will create another major buyer for cattle, said Darin Von Ruden, who represents the Wisconsin Farmers Union on the board of Farmers Union Industries.
"The lack of competition for the purchase of live cattle has been an issue Farmers Union has been striving to address,” he said. “The new project will provide an alternate avenue for producers rather than the big-four meatpackers that currently control 85 percent of meat processing in the United States."
Farmers Union Industries will focus specifically on processing of the blood and bone meal byproducts. Visit fuillc.com for more information.
Hog funding increased
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is increasing the amount of funding available for the Spot Market Hog Pandemic Program. The agency plans to issue about $62.8 million in pandemic-assistance payments to hog producers.
The program assists eligible producers who sold hogs through a spot-market sale from Apr. 16, 2020 through Sept. 1, 2020. The Farm Service Agency was able to increase funding for the Spot Market Hog Pandemic Program to provide full payments to producers instead of applying a payment factor, said Zach Ducheneaux, administrator of the Farm Service Agency.
Payments will be calculated by multiplying the number of head of eligible hogs – not to exceed 10,000 head – by the payment rate of $54 per head.
The Farm Service Agency originally planned to apply a payment factor if calculated payments exceeded the allocated $50 million in pandemic-assistance funds for the program. Payments aren’t expected to be factored due to USDA’s decision to increase funding, enabling producers to receive 100 percent of the calculated program payment. Visit farmers.gov/coronavirus/pandemic-assistance for more information.