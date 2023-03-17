Exports set record
Exports of Wisconsin food, forestry and agriculture products set a record in 2022. Exports were shipped to 142 countries totaling about $4.22 billion, a 7 percent increase from the previous record in 2021, according to U.S. Census trade data.
Dairy-product exports totaled $617 million, an increase of 32 percent from 2021. Crop products such as grains, wood and vegetables increased more than 5 percent to $2.82 billion. But meat-product exports declined 2 percent to $782 million.
U.S. agricultural exports exceeded $220 billion in 2022, an increase of 10 percent from 2021 Wisconsin currently ranks 12th in the nation for agricultural exports. More than two-thirds of the state’s total exports are sent to Canada, China, Mexico, Korea and Japan. Exports to Canada, Mexico and Korea increased by double-digits in 2022, while Japan remained unchanged from 2021.
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s International Agribusiness Center and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation are working to implement the Wisconsin Initiative for Agricultural Exports. That plan provides flexibility to respond to exporting challenges. It also facilitates opportunities that connect exporters with international markets and buyers. Visit datcp.wi.gov and search for "agricultural exports" for more information.
Agricultural tourism promoted
The Wisconsin Agricultural Tourism Association recently unveiled a roadside campaign to help interstate travelers find agricultural tourism opportunities across the state. The campaign will feature large red signs at rest areas that point visitors to farms offering a wide range of experiences.
The signs will include a URL and QR code and will be easily visible at the rest areas. Their placement was made possible in collaboration with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and the Disability Service Provider Network.
Hundreds of farmers, wine growers, petting zoos, orchards, berry patches and event barns welcome tens of thousands of visitors each year, said Sheila Everhart, executive director of the Wisconsin Agricultural Tourism Association.
Across Wisconsin there are 28 rest areas and 13 Safety Weight Enforcement Facilities. There also are 90 sites which feature park-and-rides, parking turnouts, waysides, table sites, scenic overlooks, historical markers and welcome signs. Visit wiagtourism.com for more information.
Buy Local applications due
The application deadline for the 2023 Buy Local, Buy Wisconsin grant program is 5 p.m. March 31. The competitive grant program is designed to strengthen Wisconsin's agriculture and food industries by helping farms and businesses more efficiently process, market and distribute locally grown food products.
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection will award as much as $200,000 in Buy Local, Buy Wisconsin grant funding in 2023. Eligible to apply for grants are individuals, groups or businesses involved in Wisconsin production agriculture, food processing, food distribution, food warehousing, retail food establishments or agricultural tourism operations. Projects will be required to report on increased local food sales, created and retained jobs, and new investments.
Projects can receive grant funds for as much as three years in duration. Grant requests must be between $5,000 and $50,000. Eligible project expenses include compensation for personnel, consultant services, materials and supplies. Projects must show a one-to-one match of cash or in-kind support accounting for at least 50 percent of the total project budget.
Selected project contracts and work may begin in June 2023. Visit datcp.wi.gov – search for "buy local" – or contact brendaj.reinke@wisconsin.gov for more information.
USDA invests in processing
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing more than $43 million in meat- and poultry-processing research, innovation and expansion. The investment is being funded through the American Rescue Plan and the Agriculture and Food Research Initiative.
The University of Arkansas was awarded a $5 million grant from the Agriculture and Food Research Initiative-Center of Excellence for Meat and Poultry Processing and Food Safety Research and Innovation. In addition 14 small- and mid-sized meat and poultry processors have been awarded $13.9 million in grants from the Meat and Poultry Processing Research and Innovation – Small Business Innovation Research Phase III – program.
A $25 million Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program grant was awarded to Wholestone Farms for a major plant expansion in Fremont, Nebraska. The grant was administered by USDA Rural Development.
Biotronics Inc. of Ames, Iowa, is one of the 14 funded projects. It has developed and commercialized technology that uses ultrasound scans for measuring backfat, muscle depth and intramuscular fat in its products.
With the new funding Biotronics will optimize its technology for small- and mid-size packers to reduce operation size and costs, streamline processes and minimize plant installation, the USDA stated.
Biotronics will validate online scanning and carcass processing, install a compact prototype system, and train plant operators for scanning and maintenance procedures. Visit cris.nifa.usda.gov for more information.
Renewable-energy group formed
A coalition of renewable-energy producers recently formed Powering Wisconsin, a new organization aimed at advancing renewable-energy solutions that move the state toward increased sustainability, spurring economic development and protecting private property rights. Renewable energy solutions answer the demand of customers and businesses to reduce carbon emissions and achieve energy independence, the organization stated. Visit PoweringWisconsin.org for more information.
Custom operators elect directors
Wisconsin Custom Operators' members recently elected three directors and honored retiring directors. Jeremy Heim and John Osterhaus were elected as operator directors. Randy Clark was elected as a corporate director.
Heim is co-owner of Heim Brothers Custom in Kewaunee, Wisconsin, a 200-million gallon per year custom manure-hauling and chopping business. He’s also co-owner of Heim's Hillcrest Dairy, an 850-cow dairy farm.
Osterhaus owns Silver Streak Ag Services in Chadwick, Illinois, with his wife, Monica. Together they harvest 5,000 acres annually in northwest Illinois. They also sell and service Meyer Manufacturing equipment.
Clark owns RCI Engineering in Mayville, Wisconsin, where he designs and manufactures equipment for the hay and forage industry. That includes plot research equipment and the Ag-Bag product line.
Officers were selected by the Wisconsin Custom Operators’ board of directors. William Smith, owner of Smith Custom Farming in Darlington, Wisconsin, will serve as president. Osterhaus will service as vice-president. Amanda Krepline, an employee of Krepline Custom Harvesting in Reedsville, Wisconsin, was elected secretary. Isaac Lemmenes, a product specialist for R Braun Inc., was re-elected treasurer.
Smith owns Smith Custom Farming, which provides custom forage- and grain-harvesting services to farmers in southwest Wisconsin. He also farms 2,000 acres of grain.
Krepline manages the bookkeeping and office for Krepline Custom Harvesting as well as the family dairy and grain farms. She serves as a machinery operator during the crop season.
Ray Liska of Apollo-Vale Enterprizes in Cochrane, Wisconsin; Derek Ducat of Ducat Farms Custom Work in Kewaunee, Wisconsin; and Josh Bartholomew, territory manager for Oxbo International in Clear Lake, Wisconsin, retired from the board of directors. They were honored for their years of service. Visit wiscustomoperators.org or contact info@wiscustomoperators.org for more information.
Comments sought on proposed rule
The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently proposed new regulatory requirements to better align the voluntary “Product of USA” label claim with consumer understanding of what the claim means. The proposed rule allows the voluntary “Product of USA” or “Made in the USA” label claim to be used on meat, poultry and egg products only when they’re derived from animals born, raised, slaughtered and processed in the United States.
The increased clarity and transparency provided by the proposed change would help prevent consumer confusion, the USDA stated. Visit fsis.usda.gov and search for "U.S.-origin claims" for more information.
USDA offers application support
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is offering a new service to help entities serving underserved agricultural producers and communities. The service will assist producers and communities with completing applications for funding opportunities. That includes a current funding opportunity for risk-management education and outreach projects through USDA’s Risk Management Agency.
The agency is contracting with Metaphase Consulting to provide technical and writing assistance to organizations that serve underserved producers and communities. The consulting firm will assist applicants in formulating statements of work, performance work statements and statements of objectives. It also will help applicants complete cooperative agreement award and grant applications.
Thirdly it will provide project management for applicants receiving a cooperative agreement award or grant so that recipients meet milestones and reporting obligations, abide by proper funds management and burn-rate, and demonstrate execution, monitoring, controlling and project closeout.
The service is available to underserved communities, agriculture-related nonprofits, tribal colleges and universities, tribal higher education programs, 1890 Land Grant Universities, Historically Black Colleges and Universities, and Hispanic-Serving Agricultural Colleges and Universities. Contact rma.risk-ed@usda.gov for more information.