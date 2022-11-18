Business News

Nitrogen-pilot grants sought
Wisconsin farmers are encouraged to apply for commercial nitrogen-optimization research grants. The grants aim to enhance the understanding of and refine new methods that optimize nitrogen applied to agricultural fields.
Eligible applicants must be an agricultural producer, agree to collaborate with the University of Wisconsin-System on the project, and voluntarily conduct commercial nitrogen-optimization field studies for a minimum of two years.
There’s $1.6 million available for the round of grants. Multiple agricultural producers may work together to submit a single application. Each participating producer would be eligible to receive as much as $50,000. Of the amount awarded to a producer, as much as 20 percent will be awarded to the UW-System for monitoring and research assistance.
Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. Jan. 31. Grant recipients will be announced in March.
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection will host a webinar to review the request for proposals and grant program from 1 to 2 p.m. Nov. 28. Registration is required. Visit datcp.wi.gov and search for “nitrogen optimization” for more information.
Cost-share deadline extended
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection recently extended the deadline for organic-food processors and producers to apply for reimbursement related to organic certification. The deadline to apply is now Dec. 9.
Farms and businesses that produce, process or package certified-organic agricultural products are eligible to be reimbursed for 50 percent of certification-related costs – to as much as $500 per category of certification – for expenses paid from Oct. 1, 2021 to Sept. 30, 2022. Farms or businesses must be located in Wisconsin and currently certified or actively seeking certification through an accredited certifier during that time frame.
Visit datcp.wi.gov and search for "organic farming" or contact datcporganiccostshare@wisconsin.gov or 608-572-0512 for more information.
Dealership agreement formed
Meristem Crop Performance Group and NEW Ag Services of Hortonville, Wisconsin, recently formed a new dealership agreement to serve farmers in north central and northeastern Wisconsin. The latter will carry the Meristem Crop Performance line of seed treatments, plant-growth regulators, fertilizers, biologicals and other products.
NEW Ag offers regional- and national-brand seed, crop-protection products, dry and liquid fertilizers as well as custom application, crop scouting, soil sampling and nutrient-management planning services. Visit meristemag.com and newagllc.com for more information.
Companies scale plant-based platform
Calyxt Inc. and Evologic Technologies GmbH recently agreed to further develop and scale Calyxt's proprietary Plant Cell Matrix technology platform. The agreement supports the build-out of Calyxt's plant-based synthetic-biology capabilities. Evologic's contract development and manufacturing services – based on its bioprocess platform and technology – support companies delivering bioproducts.
The agreement is expected to position Calyxt to address growing interest in plant-based solutions across the company’s target markets of cosmeceuticals, nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals.
Visit calyxt.com and evologic-technologies.com for more information.
Climate summit planned
The U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research will host the Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate Summit, which is scheduled to be held May 8-10 at the J.W. Marriott in Washington D.C.
The summit will focus on smart-agricultural and food-system innovations and investments. The summit, exclusively for AIM for Climate partners, will feature keynote addresses, discussions, interactive exhibitions and networking opportunities with global stakeholders.
AIM for Climate was established and is led by the United States and the United Arab Emirates. It addresses global hunger and climate change by increasing investments in climate-smart agriculture and food-systems innovation.
The Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research has programs underway to advance climate-smart agriculture – AgMission, the Greener Cattle Initiative and Fast Tracking Climate Solutions from Consultative Group for International Agricultural Research Genebank Collections. Visit bit.ly – and search for "AIM for Climate" – and foundationfar.org for more information.