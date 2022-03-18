Business News

Youth Council applications sought
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection encourages students who will be high school seniors during the 2022-2023 school year to apply to be a member of the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council.
The purpose of the council is to encourage young people to engage with state government and increase their awareness of the agency’s interactions with Wisconsin's agriculture industry. Members participate in virtual monthly sessions, listening to presentations, engaging in discussions, and networking with professionals across the agriculture industry. Agriculture-related career opportunities, including those in government, are highlighted during the monthly sessions.
The Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council is comprised of 15 members. The agency seeks to have at least one member from each of the nine council districts. The remaining seats are filled with at-large members.
Students must complete an application form, which includes a brief essay. Applicants also must submit a one-minute video and letter of recommendation. Students serve a one-year term and receive a certificate at the completion of their term.
The application deadline is March 31. Visit AgYouthCouncil.wi.gov for more information.
Award nominations sought
Compeer Financial is accepting nominations for its annual Food & Agribusiness of the Year Award. The award recognizes large-scale businesses in the food and agribusiness sector that have shown leadership in the areas of agricultural advocacy, client service, community outreach, and innovation. Nominees must meet the qualifications listed to be eligible.
• be a business in the food and agribusiness supply chain such as a processor or manufacturer in food and beverage, fiber, biofuel, grain merchandising, agricultural inputs or logistics
• have an annual revenue of $5 million or more
• conduct the majority of its business within Compeer’s territory in Illinois, Minnesota or Wisconsin
Businesses are encouraged to nominate themselves, but also can be nominated by others connected to the business.
The 2022 Food and Agribusiness of the Year recipient will be notified in May. The recipient will be invited to Compeer Financial’s Food and Agribusiness Conference in June 2022, where the winner will be revealed and highlighted. The winner will receive a cash prize of $10,000 and will be highlighted in a video.
Submit nominations by Apr. 30. Visit compeer.com/food-ag-award for more information.