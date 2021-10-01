Business News

Deadline extended for assistance to producers
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is extending the deadline for livestock and poultry producers to apply for the Pandemic Livestock Indemnity Program. Producers who suffered losses during the COVID-19 pandemic due to insufficient access to processing may now apply for assistance for those losses and the cost of depopulation and disposal of the animals by Oct. 12 rather than the original deadline of Sept. 17. The program is part of USDA’s Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative.
The program provides payments to producers for losses of livestock or poultry depopulated from March 1, 2020 through Dec. 26, 2020. Payments are based on 80 percent of the fair market value of the livestock and poultry and for the cost of depopulation and disposal of the animals. Eligible livestock and poultry include swine, chickens and turkeys.
The payments are calculated by multiplying the number of head of eligible livestock or poultry by the payment rate per head, and then subtracting the amount of any payments the eligible livestock owner or poultry owner has received for disposal of the livestock or poultry through the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service’s Environmental Quality Incentives Program or a state program. The payments also will be reduced by any Coronavirus Food Assistance Program payments paid on the same inventory of swine depopulated.
Eligible livestock and poultry producers may apply by the Oct. 12 deadline by completing the FSA-620, Pandemic Livestock Indemnity Program application, and submitting it to any Farm Service Agency county office. Additional documentation may be required. Visit farmers.gov/plip for more information.
Pandemic grant applications to open
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service will open the request for applications for the Pandemic Response and Safety Grant Program in early October. That’s a shift from the originally scheduled opening date.
Once open, applicants will have 45 days to apply. The grant program will provide assistance to small businesses in certain commodity areas, such as specialty crops, shellfish farming, finfish farming, aquaculture and apiculture. Assistance will be available to specialty crop, meat and other processors, distributors and farmers markets. About $650 million in funding is available. Visit usda-prs.grantsolutions.gov/usda and grants.gov and search for “pandemic response grants” for more information.
USDA funds climate-smart ag, equity projects
The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest about $75 million for 15 partner-led projects to address natural-resource concerns on private lands. Projects funded by the Regional Conservation Partnership Program’s Alternative Funding Arrangements will focus on climate-smart agriculture and forestry and other conservation priorities. The projects also will focus on improving access for historically underserved producers.
The USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service prioritized projects that support smart strategies on working lands to help sequester carbon, reduce greenhouse-gas emissions and mitigate the effects of climate change. Visit nrcs.usda.gov and search for "regional conservation partnership" to learn more about the awarded projects and for more information.
USDA deregulates GMO apple
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service recently extended deregulation to an apple variety designated as PG451 Arctic Gala. It was developed using genetic engineering to prevent browning by Okanagan Specialty Fruits Inc.
The Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service previously reviewed and deregulated the trait in two other Okanagan Speciality Fruits apple varieties developed using genetic engineering – GD743 Arctic Golden apple and GS784 Arctic Granny apple, respectively. Along with the fruit company’s extension request, the agency prepared a plant pest risk similarity assessment. The agency concluded that PG451 Arctic Gala apple is not more likely to pose a plant pest risk than the previously deregulated GD743 Arctic Golden and GS784 Arctic Granny apple varieties.
The agency published the plant pest risk similarity assessment, a preliminary determination based on the assessment, and Okanagan Specialty Fruits’ deregulation extension request for a 30-day public review and comment period. Visit aphis.usda.gov for more information.
Grassland Conservation Reserve acres double
The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently accepted offers for more than 2.5 million acres from agricultural producers and private landowners for enrollment in the Grassland Conservation Reserve Program signup. That's double the 2020 enrollment and brings the total acres enrolled across all Conservation Reserve signups in 2021 to more than 5.3 million acres. That surpasses the USDA’s 4 million-acre goal.
Wisconsin producers enrolled 703 acres in the 2021 Grassland Conservation Reserve Program signup. Through the program producers and landowners can conserve grasslands, rangelands and pastures. They retain the right to conduct common grazing practices, such as haying, mowing or harvesting seed from the enrolled land. That’s pursuant to approved conservation plans designed to promote thoughtful use while creating and maintaining wildlife habitat.
The total enrollment of more than 2.5 million acres of grazing land into the Grassland Conservation Reserve Program will mitigate an additional estimated 22,000 metric tons of carbon-dioxide equivalent, according to the USDA.
About 1.9 million acres in offers were accepted through the General Conservation Reserve Program Signup and 902,000 acres were accepted so far through the Continuous Signup.
The 2018 farm bill established a nationwide acreage limit for the Conservation Reserve Program, with the total number of acres that may be enrolled capped at 25 million acres in fiscal year 2021. That increases to 27 million acres by fiscal year 2023. There are 20.6 million acres currently enrolled. Visit fsa.usda.gov/crp or farmers.gov/service-locator for more information.
Seed company acquired
Legend Seeds Inc., an independent, employee-owned seed company, recently acquired the Kussmaul Seed Company of Mount Hope, Wisconsin. The acquisition will enable Legend Seeds to expand its business.
The acquisition of the Kussmaul business fits well with Legend Seeds because of their shared pride in independence and similar philosophies on looking at all germplasm suppliers to find products to meet specific grower needs, said Jim Germscheid, sales lead for Legend.
Focused on corn-seed production and sales, Kussmaul Seed Company was established in 1934 by Rod and Al Kussmaul. The company was later purchased by family member, Paul Klinkhammer, son-in-law of Al Kussmaul. The company sells seed in 13 states and has distributors on the east coast and west coast.
Legend Seeds will acquire the Kussmaul Seeds brand and retail sales rights. The acquisition includes the existing Kussmaul distributor network.
Legend Seeds will carry many products previously offered through the Kussmaul brand within Legend’s existing brand portfolio. The Kussmaul brand will continue to be used for sale of specialty products such as the existing Kussmaul organic corn-seed portfolio. Visit legendseeds.net for more information.
Farm-equipment company joins 5G group
CNH Industrial N.V. recently joined as a corporate partner the 5G Open Innovation Lab, a global applied-innovation ecosystem for corporations, academia and government institutions. The group is working on developing 5G technologies.
CNH Industrial has joined the 5G Open Innovation Lab as the laboratory's first industry partner in precision agriculture. That underscores the company’s commitment to enhance development of new connected digital technologies that will enable customers to unlock their farms’ potential, said Scott Wine, CEO of CNH Industrial.
New digital solutions can help increase crop yields while reducing input costs through more precise application. They also can wirelessly connect the field and the office, said Parag Garg, chief digital officer at CNH Industrial.
The 5G Open Innovation Lab recently launched its first field laboratory for the agricultural industry with dedicated access to a 5G-capable, citizens broadband radio service long-term evolution private network and edge-computing platform. That is expected to provide CNH Industrial a platform to test digital-farming solutions for customers.
The laboratory selects 15 to 20 member companies twice annually to join the ecosystem and participate in its 12-week program. Program companies work with the founders and corporate partners to accelerate monetization opportunities of 5G, edge computing and other use cases and solutions globally in a variety of industries. Visit 5goilab.com for more information.
Organic vegetable-seed line launched
Bayer will expand its vegetable-seed offerings in its new Vegetables by Bayer umbrella to include organically produced seed. The launch will focus on certified-organic production in three crops for the greenhouse market – tomato, sweet pepper and cucumber. They will be followed by tomato-rootstock varieties in 2023. Varieties will be sold as both Seminis and De Ruiter vegetable-seed brands.
Global consumer demand for certified-organic products continues to grow and is predicted to drive market expansion. The global organic-food seed market was valued at $355 million in 2020 and is expected to increase to $480 million by 2025.
Commercial launch for the new certified-organic portfolio is planned for early 2022. It will focus on organic markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Spain and Italy with potential for future expansion based on demand. The vegetable-seed offerings join Bayer’s non-synthetic crop production and crop-protection products, or biologicals, as another tool for certified-organic growers, the company stated. Visit vegetables.bayer.com for more information.
Restaurant corporation to reduce emissions
Restaurant Brands International, the parent company of Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes brands, recently made new commitments to address climate change. It will collaborate with franchisees and suppliers to pursue science-based targets for reducing greenhouse-gas emissions by 50 percent by 2030. The corporation also has set a target to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 or sooner.
The company's plan for achieving its targets builds upon environmental-stewardship practices already underway in the agricultural supply chain, in partnership with suppliers, researchers, farmers and ranchers. The plan also includes initiatives such as using renewable energy in operations, implementing energy-efficient equipment, and converting to electric-vehicle use.
The company has become a signatory to the Business Ambition for 1.5°C Campaign, a call to action from a global coalition of United Nations leaders, businesses and non-governmental organizations urging companies to set science-based emissions reduction targets, aligned with limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Visit rbi.com/sustainability for more information.
Meat Institute joins coalition
The North American Meat Institute will join the U.S. government-led multi-stakeholder Coalition of Action on Sustainable Productivity Growth for Food Security and Resource Conservation. More than 96 percent of comments received during a public consultation in July supported the sustainability framework and the Protein PACT for the People, Animals and Climate of Tomorrow. The Meat Institute submitted the pact to the United Nations Food Systems Summit commitment hub.
The Meat Institute expects to announce in November data-driven targets to publicly verify progress on the 100 metrics in its sustainability framework.
- Optimize contributions to healthy land, air and water
- Be the leading source of high-quality protein in balanced diets
- Provide the most humane care and raise healthy animals
- Produce safe products without exception
- Support a diverse workforce and ensure safe workplaces
Julie Anna Potts, president and CEO of the North American Meat Institute, said the initiative is developed to unite farmers and processors in a common vision for transparent communication, continuous improvement, and commitments to ensure the sustainability beef, pork, poultry and dairy. Visit theproteinpact.org for more information.