Business News

Check runoff risk prior to application
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection reminds farmers and manure applicators to check the runoff risk-advisory forecast before spreading manure on fields. The tool helps determine the potential for runoff depending on weather conditions and soil temperature. Spreading manure when there’s elevated risk of runoff can send manure into streams and threaten water quality.
The risk-advisory forecast features maps showing short-term runoff risk for daily field-application planning. The maps account for soil saturation and temperature, weather forecast, snow and crop cover, and slope. The National Weather Service updates the forecast three times daily. Visit datcp.wi.gov and search for "nutrient management' for more information.
Accelerator invests in robotics
Ag Startup Engine recently made an initial investment in Birds Eye Robotics of Herman, Nebraska. Birds Eye Robotics designs broiler-house solutions to improve facility upkeep and bird welfare, and to address labor-market pressure on poultry farmers.
The company’s autonomous caretaker robot focuses on animal welfare by removing dead birds, stimulating birds, and tilling caked bedding, according to Scott Niewohner, CEO of Birds Eye Robotics. The company is innovating at the intersection of robotics, artificial intelligence and animal health, said Joel Harris of Ag Startup Engine. Birds Eye Robotics is partnering with select poultry growers and operators across the Midwest as part of a pilot program.
Ag Startup Engine, located in the Iowa State University Research Park, provides early seed-stage investment and mentorship from successful entrepreneurs. With the program’s second fund, the goal is to accept and invest in 45 agriculture and animal health startups in the next five years. Visit agstartupengine.com and birdseyerobotics.com for more information.
Soybean partnership formed
Innvictis Seed Solutions distributed by Simplot Grower Solutions recently joined the Iowa Soybean Research Center as an industry partner. Innvictis/Simplot will provide financial support to the center based at Iowa State University. The seed organization also will have a representative serving on the Iowa Soybean Research Center’s industry advisory council.
Innvictis/Simplot is the center’s 11th industry partner, joining AMVAC, BASF, Bayer, Cornelius Seed, Corteva Agriscience, FMC, GDM, Merschman Seeds, Syngenta and UPL. Visit iowasoybeancenter.org or contact ISRC@iastate.edu or 515-294-0878 for more information.
Natural-gas prices to remain elevated
Natural-gas spot prices at the U.S. benchmark Henry Hub will average $5.67 per million British thermal units between October and March. That’s the greatest winter price since 2007-2008, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The Henry Hub is a center of several natural-gas interconnections. It’s located in Erath, Louisiana.
The increase in the hub’s prices in recent months and in the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s forecast reflect below-average storage levels heading into the winter heating season and strong demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas even though there’s been relatively slow growth in the country’s natural-gas production. The administration expects Henry Hub prices will decrease after the first quarter of 2022, as production growth outpaces growth in liquefied natural gas exports, and will average $4.01 per million British thermal units for the year.
Reduced U.S. inventories could contribute to more natural-gas price volatility, particularly if any area in the United States experiences a severe cold snap. Visit eia.gov/outlooks/steo for more information.