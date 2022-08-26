Business News

Conservation-award applications sought
The American Soybean Association encourages soybean farmers to apply for its Conservation Legacy Award. The award recognizes farm-management practices of U.S. soybean farmers that are both environmentally friendly and profitable.
Entries are judged on soil management, water management, input management, conservation, environmental management and sustainability. The selection process for the awards is divided into four regions – Midwest, Upper Midwest, Northeast and South.
One farmer from each of the regions will be recognized at the 2023 Commodity Classic in Orlando, Florida. One farmer will be named the National Conservation Legacy Award recipient.
Applications must be submitted by Sept. 1. Visit soygrowers.com and search for “conversation legacy” for more information.
Conservation-innovation applications sought
The U.S. Department of Agriculture plans to invest $15 million for the Conservation Innovation Grants Classic program. Through the program grantees will work to address challenges to water quality and quantity, air quality, soil health and wildlife habitat while supporting agricultural production. The 2022 funding priorities are climate-smart agriculture, addressing invasive species and conservation in urban agricultural systems.
For the fiscal 2022 award process, at least 10 percent of the total funds available are set aside for proposals that benefit historically underserved producers. Historically underserved applicants also can waive the non-federal match requirements.
Applications are due Oct. 11. Private entities whose primary business is related to agriculture, nongovernmental organizations with experience working with agricultural producers, and non-federal government agencies are eligible to apply. Visit bit.ly/CIGClassic for more information.
Fair exceeds 1 million visitors
More than 1 million people attended the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair, which was held Aug. 4-14. That’s a 19 percent increase from 2021, according to the fair’s officials.
More than 10,000 competitive exhibit and animal entries were judged and showcased at the Wisconsin State Fair. The Governor’s Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction raised $321,950. The Governor’s Blue Ribbon Meat Products Auction raised more than $100,000 while the Blue Ribbon Dairy Products Auction raised $45,565. A significant portion of funds raised at the auctions benefit Wisconsin’s youth agriculture programs and provide scholarships.
The Wisconsin Bakers Association served 320,000 Original Cream Puffs and more than 100,000 ears of corn were served during the fair.
The 2023 Wisconsin State Fair is scheduled to be held Aug. 3-13. Visit WiStateFair.com for more information.
Disaster assistance offered
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is providing another installment in assistance to crop producers impacted by natural-disaster events in 2020 and 2021. More than 18,000 producers will soon receive new or updated pre-filled disaster applications to offset eligible crop losses.
About $6.4 billion already has been distributed to 165,000 producers through the USDA Farm Service Agency’s Emergency Relief Program.
The agency will mail pre-filled applications to producers who have potentially eligible losses and
• received crop-insurance indemnities for qualifying 2020 and 2021 disaster events after May 2, 2022;
• received crop-insurance indemnities associated with Nursery, Supplemental Coverage Option, Stacked Income Protection Plan, Enhanced Coverage Option and Margin Protection policies;
• new primary policyholders not included in the initial insured producer Phase 1 mailing from May 25, 2022, because their claim records hadn’t been filled;
• certain 2020 prevent-plant losses related to qualifying 2020 disaster events that had only been recorded in crop-insurance records as related to 2019 adverse-weather events and, as such, weren’t previously provided in applications sent earlier in 2022; and
• new Substantial Beneficial Interest records, including those records where tax-identification numbers were corrected.
Producers are expected to receive assistance direct-deposited into their bank account within three business days after they sign and return the pre-filled application to their Farm Service Agency county office and the county office enters the application into the system. Visit fsa.usda.gov and search for “emergency relief” for more information.
Heirs’ program lenders approved
Akiptan Inc., the Cherokee Nation Economic Development Trust Authority and the Shared Capital Cooperative recently were approved or conditionally approved as intermediary lenders through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Heirs’ Property Relending Program. Once the program loans with those lenders close, the lenders will help agricultural producers and landowners resolve heirs’ land-ownership and succession issues, according to the USDA.
The agency encourages more intermediary lenders, including cooperatives, credit unions and nonprofit organizations, to apply. Currently more than $100 million of funding is available for the competitive loans.
Heirs’ property is family land that has been passed to descendants without a will or deed to prove ownership. Without proof of ownership it may become difficult for heirs to obtain federal benefits for farms. It could force partition sales by third parties. Heirs’ property issues have long been a barrier for many producers and landowners to access USDA programs and services. The relending program provides access to capital to help heirs find a resolution.
The intermediary lenders will issue loan funds to eligible heirs to resolve title issues by financing the purchase or consolidation of property interests and financing costs associated with a succession plan. That also may include costs and fees associated with buying fractional interests of other heirs in jointly owned property to clear the title. It also may encompass closing costs, appraisals, title searches, surveys, preparing documents, mediation and legal services. Visit farmers.gov and search for “heirs’ property” for more information.