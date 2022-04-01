Business News

Technical-assistance program launched
The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently launched the Meat and Poultry Processing Capacity Technical Assistance Program. It was created to provide technical assistance to meat and poultry grant applicants and grant-funded projects.
Processors and applicants involved with the Meat and Poultry Inspection Readiness Grant program and the Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program may access the assistance. The USDA also is accepting applications for $23.6 million in competitive grant funding available through the Meat and Poultry Inspection Readiness Grant program.
The USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service has established cooperative agreements with three nonprofits to coordinate and provide technical assistance. The organizations will establish a national network of support for grant applicants to navigate the application process, and to help them throughout their projects.
The Flower Hill Institute, a native-owned nonprofit in New Mexico, will serve as the technical-assistance coordinator for the multi-year Meat and Poultry Processing Capacity- Technical Assistance Program. The institute and the USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service will be joined by Oregon State University’s Niche Meat Processors Assistance Network and the Intertribal Agricultural Council.
The USDA also is pursuing agreements with the American Association of Meat Processors, the American Meat Science Association and the Agricultural Utilization Research Institute. The objective is to expand assistance and provide depth and capacity needed for meat and poultry projects nationwide.
The Agricultural Marketing Service is accepting applications for the Meat and Poultry Inspection Readiness Grants. The deadline for submissions is May 24. The USDA encourages applications that focus on the areas listed.
- improve meat and poultry slaughter and processing capacity and efficiency
- develop new and expanding existing markets
- increase capacity and better meet consumer and producer demand
- maintain strong inspection and food-safety standards
- obtain a larger commercial presence
- increase access to slaughter or processing facilities for smaller farms and ranches, new and beginning farmers and ranchers, socially disadvantaged producers, and veteran producers
Eligible facilities must be operational and not have a federal grant of inspection or comply with the Cooperative Interstate Shipment program at the time of application.
The Meat and Poultry Inspection Readiness Grant Program’s planning for a federal grant of inspection project type is for processing facilities currently in operation and that are working toward federal inspection.
The cooperative interstate shipment compliance project type is only for processing facilities located in states with a Food Safety Inspection Service Cooperative Interstate Shipment program. Those states currently are Indiana, Iowa, Maine, Montana, Missouri, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Vermont and Wisconsin.
Applications must be submitted electronically through grants.gov by noon Eastern Time May 24.
The USDA is extending to May 11 the application deadline for the Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program. It provides funding to expand meat and poultry processing capacity. Visit ams.usda.gov and search for "meat and poultry processing technical assistance" and usda.gov/meat for more information.