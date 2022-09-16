Business News

Conference scholarships offered
The Wisconsin Farmers Union has a limited number of scholarships available for members who would like to attend the National Farmers Union Women’s Conference, which will be held Nov. 6-8 in Nashville. Featured will be presentations on business management, community building, cooperatives, farming with family, leadership and more.
Three Wisconsin Farmers Union teams members – Danielle Endvick, Kriss Marion and Alicia Razvi – will be making presentations at the conference. Endvick and Marion, who serve on the communications team, will empower participants to share the stories of rural America. Razvi will speak about juggling farming, work and family life in a panel discussion moderated by Patty Edelburg, a Wisconsin Farmers Union member and former vice-resident of the National Farmers Union.
The Wisconsin Farmers Union scholarships cover registration and select other costs. First-time attendees are preferred, but all interested members are welcome to apply. The deadline to apply is Oct. 15. Visit www.wisconsinfarmersunion.com/application and www.nfu.org/womensconference for more information.
Corn-board nominations open
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is accepting nominations for three seats on the Wisconsin Corn Promotion Board. Producers who grow and sell corn in Districts 1, 2 and 7 are eligible to nominate producers or be nominated to the board.
• District 1 – Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Vilas, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer, Price, Oneida, Polk, Barron, Rusk, Lincoln, Chippewa, Taylor, Eau Claire, Clark, Marathon, Jackson, Wood, Portage and Waupaca counties
• District 2 – Croix, Dunn, Pierce, Pepin, Buffalo and Trempealeau counties
• District 7 – Green Lake, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Waukesha and Milwaukee counties.
The department will mail nomination forms to any producer who requests one. Nomination forms must be signed, notarized and postmarked by Nov. 1 and include the signatures of five eligible corn growers other than the nominee.
The Wisconsin Corn Promotion Board election will be held from Dec. 5 through Jan. 10. Elected growers will serve three-year terms beginning Feb. 1.
The board is composed of nine producers in nine districts across the state. The board oversees the collection and use of about $1.7 million in assessment fees paid by Wisconsin corn growers. The funding is used to support the corn industry through research, education and promotion of Wisconsin-grown corn.
Nomination forms may be requested by contacting DATCPMarketOrders@wisconsin.gov. Completed forms should be mailed to Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, Marketing Order Program, P.O. Box 8911, Madison, WI 53708-8911. Visit wicorn.org and datcp.wi.gov – and search for "marketing boards" – for more information.
Meat, poultry grants awarded
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service will make available an additional $21.9 million of funding to grant projects through the Meat and Poultry Inspection Readiness Grant Program. That will bring total funding to $54.6 million.
More than 110 projects will be funded in 37 states. The funding is offered to strengthen and develop new market opportunities for meat and poultry processors throughout the United States.
To further the efforts the Agricultural Marketing Service is encouraging the new awardees and eligible participants in USDA’s Meat and Poultry Supply Chain initiatives to request assistance through the Meat and Poultry Processing Capacity Technical Assistance Program. Launched in March 2022 the latter program connects participants to a nationwide network of resources and expertise.
Facility improvements and expansions funded through the Meat and Poultry Inspection Readiness Grant Program will help processors obtain a Federal Grant of Inspection or qualify for a state’s Cooperative Interstate Shipment program. That enables meat and poultry processors to ship products across state lines, develop new markets, increase capacity, and better meet consumer and producer demand along the supply chain.
Visit ams.usda.gov – and search for “meat and poultry processing capacity” – and ams.usda.gov – and search for "meat and poultry inspection readiness grant" – for more information.
Easement-program resources available
The. U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service and the American Farmland Trust are unveiling new Agricultural Conservation Easement Program resources. They’re designed to guide landowners through the acquisitions process. The new resources feature two new fact sheets that explain the Natural Resources Conservation Service’s minimum deed terms.
The Agricultural Conservation Easement Program-Agricultural Land Easement minimum deed terms with commentary fact sheet compares options for integrating minimum deed terms into the Agricultural Land Easement deed.
The Agricultural Conservation Easement Program-Agricultural Land Easement options for integrating minimum deed terms fact sheet provides commentary for landowners and entities. It also provides context and explanations for how the terms may affect agricultural operations. Visit farmlandinfo.org and search for "publications" for more information.
Fertility-analysis platform funded
A global platform called Fertile-Eyez provides fertility-analysis products to help livestock producers and breeders accelerate reproductive performance. It provides analysis to predict ovulation phase and sperm quality at the point of care.
Verility Inc. has licensed the intellectual property from Brigham and Women’s Hospital, a nonprofit teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School. That's where the analysis was originally created and validated in humans.
Improving sperm analysis and ovulation detection for animal breeding are two of the most important ways to meet the need for more meat protein, said Liane Hart, Verility co-founder and CEO. The company recently closed Series A funding worth $3.5 million. That will enable it to prepare for commercialization, which Hart expects in late 2023.
Verility received $100,000 in January 2022 as one of two winners of the Purdue Ag-Celerator, an agriculture innovation fund. Visit verilityco.com and purduefoundry.com for more information.
Substance rules in effect
New administrative rules for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances – known as PFAS – are now in effect. Two rules set regulatory standards for the substances in drinking water and surface water. The third rule sets requirements for using the substances containing firefighting foam.
The rules will provide a better understanding of where the substances are located in Wisconsin, require actions to correct contamination when it’s found and reduce additional contamination, stated the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
If the compounds are found at levels greater than allowed by the standards in either drinking water or regulated discharges to surface water, steps to reduce the contamination will be required.
Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances are a group of human-made chemicals used for decades in numerous products such as non-stick cookware, food wrappers, stain-resistant sprays and certain types of firefighting foam. The contaminants have made their way into the environment. Humans and animals can develop negative health impacts when exposed to them. Visit dnr.wisconsin.gov and search for "PFAS" for more information.
Innovation center to be established
The Agricultural Utilization Research Institute recently was awarded a $500,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development agency. The grant will be used to establish the Agricultural Innovation Center. It's expected to deliver value-added agricultural services to agricultural producers in Minnesota and surrounding states.
The Agricultural Utilization Research Institute’s center is expected to launch in the fourth quarter of 2022. It’s expected to deliver skills to agricultural producers searching for new opportunities for their products.
• Creation of educational programming to help producers focus efforts on future activity and investment;
• Assist producers in gaining specific skills related to marketing and creating value‐added products; and
• Support of producers as they develop next steps and identify technical assistance needs.
Visit rd.usda.gov and search for "innovation center program" for more information.