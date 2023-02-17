Dairy specialist named
Northside Elevator of Loyal, Wisconsin, recently named Bill Weich as dairy specialist. In addition to consulting on specific dairy herds, he’ll work with the Northside team to provide technical support for other operations.
Weich earned a bachelor’s degree in animal science from the University of Minnesota–Twin Cities. He also earned a doctorate in ruminant nutrition from South Dakota State University. His research focused on amino-acid nutrition and fresh-cow feeding strategies. Visit northsideelevator.com for more information.
Partners explore precision application
Corteva Agriscience and Nevonex, powered by Bosch, are exploring precision application of crop-protection products. They’re using on-farm data and advanced analytics with standard machine spray technology.
By combining intelligent equipment with real-time, farm-specific data analytics, the companies can provide producers customized crop-protection prescriptions, Corteva stated.
Nevonex offers infrastructure and a managed framework with interface access to a wide range of agricultural machinery. Visit corteva.com and nevonex.com for more information.
Recent food prices decline
The index of world food prices declined for the ninth consecutive month in December 2022. It declined by 1.9 percent from the previous month, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.
The FAO Food Price Index averaged 132.4 points in December, 1 percent less than its value a year earlier. But for 2022 as a whole the index, which tracks monthly changes in the international prices of commonly traded food commodities, averaged 143.7 points. That’s 14 percent more than the average value compared to 2021.
Vegetable-oil world quotations led the decrease. The vegetable-oil price index declined about 7 percent from November to reach its lowest level since February 2021.
International quotations for palm, soy, rapeseed and sunflower-seed oils all declined in December. That was driven by subdued global-import demand and prospects of seasonally increasing soy-oil production in South America as well as declining crude-oil prices.
The cereal-price index declined 1.9 percent from November. Ongoing harvests in the southern hemisphere boosted wheat-exportable supplies while strong competition from Brazil reduced world maize prices. Conversely international rice prices increased, buoyed by Asian buying and currency appreciation against the United States dollar for exporting countries.
The meat-price index in December declined by 1.2 percent from November. A decline in world prices of beef and poultry outweighed increased pork and lamb prices. International beef prices were impacted by lackluster global demand for medium-term supplies. More-than-adequate export supplies reduced poultry prices. Pork prices increased due to internal holiday demand, especially in Europe.
The dairy-price index increased by 1.2 percent in December following five months of consecutive declines. Increased cheese prices, reflecting tightening market conditions, drove the monthly increase in the index. But international quotations for butter and milk powder declined.
The FAO Food Price Index average for 2022 was notably greater than 2021. That – in addition to large increases in 2021 – catalyzed significant strains and food-security concerns for lower-income food-importing countries and the adoption of a “Food Shock Window” lending-facility by the International Monetary Fund. Visit fao.org and search for "food price index" for more information.
Canada invests in potash mine
The Government of Canada plans to invest $100 million to support BHP's $7.5 billion project to develop a reduced-emissions potash mine. BHP is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia. BHP Canada Inc., based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, is a subsidiary.
BHP anticipates the mine, located in Jansen, Saskatchewan, to be operational by 2026, with an initial production capacity of 4.3 to 4.5 million tonnes of potash per year. That would increase Canada's production of potash by about 22 percent. Visit canada.ca for more information.
Bioplastics, biopolymers market forecasted
The size of the market for bioplastics and biopolymers was $11.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $27 billion by 2027. The market is expected to increase at an annual rate of about 19 percent to 2027, according to marketsandmarkets.com.
Bioplastics are derived from renewable sources such as corn, potatoes, rice, soy, sugarcane, wheat and vegetable oil. Biopolymers are naturally occurring polymers.
Bioplastics may or may not be biodegradable. They are mainly segmented into biodegradable and non-biodegradable plastics for various applications in packaging, consumer goods, automotive and transportation, agriculture and horticulture, medical and other end-use industries.
Polybutylene adipate co-terephthalate is marketed commercially as a fully biodegradable plastic. It’s expected to replace low-density polyethylene in mulch-film applications. The major application focus for most Polybutylene adipate co-terephthalate manufacturers is shopping bags due to environmental regulations.
The sugarcane/sugar beet segment accounted for more than one quarter of the total market in terms of volume. It’s projected to register an annual growth rate of more than 19 percent during the forecast period. Bioplastics made from sugarcane ethanol have the same physical and chemical properties as regular plastic and maintain full recycling capabilities.
The carbon footprint of sugarcane-ethanol bioplastics is less than traditional plastic because sugarcane absorbs carbon dioxide from the air as it grows. Sugarcane-based bioplastics can be used to create bags, covers, tubes, films, wraps and stretch films.
Bioplastics also are used in manufacturing coffee pods, dinnerware and other consumer products used for household applications. Disposable housewares made from biodegradable plastics are replacing conventional plastics. Visit marketsandmarkets.com and search for “bioplastics & biopolymers market” for more information.