Business News

Census deadline approaches
Agriculture producers who didn’t receive the 2017 Census of Agriculture or don’t receive other surveys or censuses from the U.S. Department of Agriculture have until June 30 to sign up to receive the 2022 Census of Agriculture. The USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service will mail census survey codes for responding online to every known U.S. producer in November. Hard-copy questionnaires will follow in December.
The census remains the only source of comprehensive and impartial agricultural data for every state and county in the nation, according to the USDA It includes every operation from which $1,000 or more of agricultural products are produced and sold, or would normally be produced and sold, in the ag census year.
The data influence action and inform policy and program decisions that directly impact producers, their operations and the general public. Visit nass.usda.gov/AgCensus for more information.
Contact agents about planting delays
A cold, wet spring delayed some growers' plans to plant or replant. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reminds growers to talk with their crop-insurance agents. The Federal Crop Insurance Program has several options to address the situation.
Growers unable to plant by the final planting date – due to an insurable cause of loss – may receive a prevented-planting payment or a reduced insurance guarantee if they choose to plant within the late-planting period. Growers also may choose to plant a different crop with a later final planting date while still receiving a partial prevented-planting payment.
Growers with crop insurance may now hay, graze or chop cover crops at any time and still receive 100 percent of the prevented-planting payment. That's provided the act of haying, grazing or chopping the cover crop didn’t contribute to the acreage being prevented from planting. The USDA’s Risk Management Agency updated the policy in 2021 to support the use of cover crops, an important conservation practice if growers are unable to plant a cash crop.
Growers who are considering broadcasting and then incorporating seed should contact their agent to see if an unrated practice or type written agreement is required to insure the practice. The deadline is July 15 to request such an agreement for crops with a March 15 sales closing date. Visit rma.usda.gov -- and search for “prevented planting” -- or rma.usda.gov -- and search for “replanting and final planting dates” -- or contact 651-290-3304 for more information.
Conservation engineer honored
Scott Mueller recently earned the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers’ Career Achievement Award. Until his retirement in 2021 he served as assistant state conservation engineer for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service.
The Career Achievement Award honors members who have made outstanding contributions to agricultural engineering through work in research, education, design or Extension. Mueller is a member of several national committees in the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers’
Mueller was raised on a dairy farm. He earned in 1987 a degree in agricultural engineering from the University of Wisconsin–Madison. He worked for the Natural Resources Conservation Service for 34 years in northwest Illinois and Wisconsin. For 19 of those years he served as assistant state conservation engineer in Madison, Wisconsin.
Mueller also has served as a mentor for students in the University of Wisconsin–Madison Senior Design Capstone Experience for about 20 years. He has developed project scope and expected outcomes, regularly meets with student teams, and grades assignments and final reports. He also helps farmers and young engineers through the Natural Resources Conservation Service’s Agriculture Conservation Experienced Services program. Visit asabe.org and nrcs.usda.gov and search for "Natural Resources Conservation Service Wisconsin" for more information.
Ag companies recognized
SVG Ventures|THRIVE and media partner Forbes recently published the 2022 THRIVE TOP 50 AgTech and FoodTech Reports. The publication highlights leading agricultural technology and food technology companies in 16 industry categories. To qualify for being named on the list a company must have a product in market, have received a minimum of series A funding, and be ready to scale.
New this year is a focus on sustainability. The report also highlights 10 sustainable companies based on their environmental impact and effort to form a more sustainable future.
Agricultural technology
- Agribusiness marketplace – Bushel, Cibo Technologies, DeHaat, Farmer’s Business Network, Indigo Agriculture, ProducePay
- Animal technology – Agrivida, InnovaFeed, Native Microbials, Open Blue, Protix, Pure Salmon, Recombinetics, Ynsect
- Controlled-environment agriculture – 80 Acres Farms, AeroFarms, Bowery, InFarm, Plenty
- Crop nutrition – Bioenergy Devco, Concentric Agriculture, Pivot Bio, Plant Response, Sound Agriculture
- Crop protection – AgBiome, Greenlight Biosciences, Invaio Sciences, NewLeaf Symbiotics, Provivi, Terramera, Vestaron
- Farm management and insights – Apollo Agriculture, FieldIn, Gro Intelligence, Hartau, Orbital Insight, SeeTree, Semios, Solinftec, Stable, Trace Genomics
- Plant-breeding platform – Central Coast Agriculture, Front Range Biosciences, Inari, Pairwise, VoloAgri
- Robotics and automation – Advanced Farm Technologies, Blue White Robotics, FJ Dynamics, Monarch Tractors
Food technology
- Alternative protein – BlueNalu, Califia Farms, Eat Just, Impossible Foods, Mosa Meat, Noblegen, NotCo, Perfect Day, Turtle Tree, Upside Foods, v2food
- Food quality and safety – Apeel, Clear labs, Hazel Technologies
- Health and nutrition – ByHeart, DayTwo, Foodsmart, Kate Farms, Noom, Viome
- Marketplaces and retail – Blinkit, Bossa Nova Robotics, Brightloom, Imperfect Foods, Instacart, Oda, Picnic, Rappi, Swiggy, Vivino, Weee!, Xingsheng Selected
- Meal kits – Gousto, Revolution Foods, Sun Basket
- Novel ingredients – Enough, Geltor, MycoTechnology
- Restaurant technology – Choco, CloudKitchens, Nextbite, Rebel Foods, REEF Technology
- Supply chain and logistics – Deliverect, LeheFood, Ninjacart, Nuro, Soft Robotics, TIPA Sustainable Packaging, Zume
SVG Ventures | THRIVE is a global agri-food investment and innovation platform headquartered in California’s Silicon Valley. It is comprised of agriculture, food and technology corporations, universities and investors. Visit thriveagrifood.com for more information.
Carbon-soil finalists chosen
Six finalists recently were selected for "The Radicle Carbon & Soil Challenge by UPL." UPL is a global provider of sustainable-agriculture products and solutions. It invests in and supports early-stage entrepreneurs to scale agricultural innovations.
The inaugural challenge sought companies that are working on novel technologies focused on soil health, crop resilience and profitability, and reducing agriculture's carbon footprint.
The finalists will compete at a pitch day. They’ll compete for funding and access to agricultural expertise, mentorship, and global networks from UPL and Radicle Growth, a venture capital company, to further develop their technologies. The finalists are listed.
• Groundwork BioAg of Israel uses mycorrhizal fungi to improve the productivity, sustainability and profitability of commercial agriculture and expand regenerative-agriculture practices.
• MicroMGx of the United States uses bioinformatics to combine genomics and metabolomics information to identify novel natural products.
• Phospholutions of the United States develops technology that releases nutrients based on a chemical gradient rather than environmental conditions to meet plant needs throughout the growing season.
• Pluton Biosciences of the United States mines microbes to kill pests, protect against diseases, and pull carbon dioxide from the air.
• SmartCloudFarming of Germany is building a global soil-data pipeline and bringing transparency to regenerative agriculture. Using remote-sensing data and neural networks, it’s assessing and monitoring soils and creating 3-D digital carbon-zone maps.
• ucrop.it of Argentina has developed a mobile-app-blockchain-based-crop-log to enable farmers and collaborators to gather field data and record crop practices along with their digital signatures on how, when and where their crops are produced.
Visit upl-ltd.com and radicle.vc for more information.
Company replaces plastics
Bioplastics International recently launched a water-soluble replacement for petroleum-based plastics. The company’s polyvinyl alcohol is made from refined biogas, renewable natural gas and minerals. It dissolves in water in minutes, leaving behind carbon dioxide and water. It doesn’t leave behind microplastics or residues, according to Garrett Valentino, president and CEO of Bioplastics International. Visit bioplasticsinternational.com for more information.
Vertical farming forecasted
The global vertical farming market is expected to reach $33 billion by 2030, with a 25.5 percent annual growth rate from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research Inc. The Increased use of internet of things sensors for producing crops is likely to spur market demand through the forecast period, the market analyst said. Key findings from the report are highlighted.
• Increasing production of biopharmaceutical products is expected to drive the market.
• The building-based segment is expected to register a 27-percent growth rate through the projected period.
• The climate-control segment is expected to grow significantly as crop growth can be controlled by monitoring and adjusting mineral concentrations.
• The aeroponics segment is expected to have considerable growth as aeroponics facilitate fast growth in plants
• The North American regional market is expected to witness significant growth through the forecast period, owing to expansion of small-scale, commercial vertical farms.
Information obtained from the sensors is stored on the cloud and analyzed to perform required actions. Increasing automation in agriculture and use of big data and predictive analytics for maximizing yields also are likely to drive the market.
Artificial lighting helps in extending the hours of natural daylight, which increases the health, growth rate, and yield of plants. High-pressure sodium lighting and light-emitting diode lighting can extend the availability of crops throughout a season. Light-emitting diode lighting systems produce a dual-band color spectrum and generate low heat. Demand for such systems is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.
But factors such as significant initial investment and fewer crop varieties suited to hydroponics are likely to restrain the market growth for hydroponic systems, according to the market analyst. Visit grandviewresearch.com for more information.
Funds speed innovation
Innovations in plant-based meat and protein sources, dairy and egg alternatives, cultivated meat and alternative protein fermentation are increasing due to rapidly growing investment in the sector. Investments in companies developing those products reached $5.1 billion in 2021, according to the Good Food Institute. That was an increase of 61 percent from investments of $3.1 billion in 2020.
Governments have been increasing investments in plant proteins, such as Australia investing more than $277 million to transform South Australia into a plant-protein manufacturing industry. Canada has committed to $100 million for Canada's plant-based industry. The European Union has pledged about $11 billion as part of a larger green-transition plan with a focus on plant-based proteins.
But the private sector is advancing the most innovations. The USA News Group listed activities of several companies.
- Nepra Foods is developing a proprietary textured-hemp protein, currently used in wholesale ingredients and consumer-packaged goods. That includes Nepra's Propasta line of ready-to-eat frozen meals, such as macaroni and cheese heat-and-eat meals. Made from hemp hearts, the company’s N-50 Flour product has already brought the company early success to its ingredient business, according to USA News Group. Nepra's formulation has been developed to improve the color and texture of gluten-free salty snacks. Sourced from hemp crops in Canada, Nepra's formulas are produced at its new Colorado facility.
- Benson Hill Inc. has focused on high-protein soy ingredients. It has launched its TruVail line of non-genetically modified ingredients. The line features a high-protein soy flour, as well as texturized proteins also made from soy. TruVail ingredients are sourced from Benson Hill's proprietary Ultra-High Protein soybeans. They are said to reduce the need for additional processing steps typically required to concentrate protein levels.
- Merit Functional Foods received a co-investment from the nonprofit Protein Industries Canada to develop meat alternatives. Merit Functional Foods is partnering with Winecrush Technology, Wamame Foods and Wismettac Asian Foods to develop and distribute a line of meat alternatives to pork and Wagyu beef. Using Protein Industries Canada's investment the joint venture project involves Merit Foods and Winecrush Technology. Each partner is providing plant-based ingredients for meat-alternative products to be distributed throughout Europe, Asia and North America.
- Starbucks recently added a new chilled shaken beverage to its menu. The iced toasted vanilla oat milk shaken espresso is made with oat “milk” provided by Oatly Group AB.
- Tyson Foods Inc. also has invested in alternative-protein development. After losing a pair of industry-veteran executives to Beyond Meat at the end of 2021, Tyson was part of a $347-million fundraising for cultivated meat company Future Meat. Tyson also invested in the cellular-meat company Upside Foods in 2018, and launched its own Raised & Rooted plant protein brand in 2019.
EPA process updated
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recently implemented a new process by which the Science Advisory Board will assess the science that informs decisions regarding the agency’s proposed rules. The process has been introduced to strengthen peer review in the ways highlighted.
• Restore the Science Advisory Board’s role by having structured opportunities to conduct peer review of critical scientific and technical actions developed by EPA.
• Strengthen independence of the advisory board’s role by scoping and identifying the peer-review need for agency decisions.
• Ensure that the EPA considers and develops peer-reviewed science early in the rule-making development process.
• Restore public faith in the agency by ensuring the use of peer-reviewed science to inform decision making.
Visit epa.gov and search for “science advisory board” for more information.
Sprayer venture formed
Deere & Company recently formed a joint venture with GUSS Automation. GUSS – Global Unmanned Spray System – manufactures semi-autonomous orchard and vineyard sprayers.
John Deere sees opportunities to help growers of high-value products be more productive while addressing the challenges of increasing labor costs and finding skilled labor to operate equipment, said Chris Davison, director of John Deere Small Tractor & HVC Production Systems.
Multiple GUSS sprayers can be remotely supervised by a single operator. That enables growers to spray orchards and vineyards more quickly and consistently, using fewer resources and reducing costs by eliminating operator error and downtime. The machines also control application rates and sprayer speeds across entire fields and in variable terrain with adjustable software parameters.
Through a joint venture Deere will help the sprayer manufacturer further collaborate with the Deere sales channel. GUSS will continue its innovation and product development to serve customers. Visit deere.com and gussag.com for more information.
CoverCress partnership formed
Bunge and CoverCress Inc. recently formed a partnership to commercialize CoverCress, a renewable oilseed and animal-feed crop. CoverCress, which is field pennycress that’s been bred and gene edited, fits into existing corn and soybean rotations, according to the companies.
Adding a marketable crop into rotation on existing land in winter can provide farmers additional revenue and offer the ecosystem benefits of a cover crop, according to CoverCress.
Chevron U.S.A. Inc. also has acquired an ownership stake in CoverCress Inc. Bunge and Chevron have formed a joint venture to produce feedstock to supply the renewable-fuel industry. CoverCress Inc. will supply crops produced on contract with farmers to Bunge for processing. Visit CoverCress.com and bunge.com for more information.
Systems CEO named
Dale Jefferson recently was named CEO of VAS, a farm-management systems company. He previously served as general manager of Solentra Global, an international software and service business in the grain supply-chain sector. He also served as a director with CropZilla, a subscription-software platform that collects field equipment operating data. Visit urus.org and search for “VAS” for more information.
Alliance names CEO
The Alliance of Crop, Soil and Environmental Science Societies recently named Jim Cudahy as its new CEO. He will lead efforts to support the American Society of Agronomy, the Crop Science Society of America, and the Soil Science Society of America.
A certified association executive, Cudahy has served in various roles in professional and membership associations in the past 25 years. The three societies have more than 9,000 members around the world and 40 corporate members. Visit sciencesocieties.org for more information.
China issues biosafety certificates
China’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs recently issued new and renewed biosafety certificates for genetically engineered events. Eleven certificates have been issued for genetically engineered crops approved for import as processing materials. Thirty-six certificates have been renewed for domestic genetically engineered crop cultivation and production. The validity period of the new biosafety certificates is five years.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agriculture Service has published a report that contains the list of biosafety certificates. Visit apps.fas.usda.gov "Agricultural Biotechnology Annual China" for more information.
USDA invests in workforce
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture is investing $25 million for workforce training in the meat and poultry industries. The investment will be in both new and existing workforce-development programs to help meet demand for increased independent-processing capacity, the USDA stated.
An investment of $5 million will be split equally between Extension Risk Management Education and Sustainable Agriculture Research Education programs. The USDA will support development of meat- and poultry-processing training and educational materials for place-based needs. That will be particularly relevant to small- or medium-sized farmers and ranchers, the USDA stated.
Training meat and poultry workers presents an opportunity to address demand from niche markets, such as mobile-processing units fulfilling demand from fresh markets, on-site processing, farm-to-fork restauranteurs, boutique grocers and others.
The USDA also will invest in community/technical college agricultural-workforce training and expanded learning opportunities. It will make available $20 million to qualified community colleges to support meat- and poultry-processing workforce-development programs. The program will expand job-based, experiential learning opportunities, acquisition of industry-accepted credentials, and occupational competencies for students. Visit nifa.usda.gov/grants/funding-opportunities and search for "funding opportunities" for more information.
USDA supports resistance mitigation
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture is investing more than $5 million to mitigate antimicrobial resistance across the food chain. The investment is part of the Agriculture and Food Research Initiative’s Mitigating Antimicrobial Resistance across the Food Chain grant program. It supports integrated research, education and Extension projects.
Research approaches include risk assessment, antibiotic management and stewardship, advancing understanding of emerging resistant pathogens and their mechanisms for resistance, and disease control using antimicrobial alternatives.
Nine projects are being funded. One of the projects being funded is at the Iowa University of Science and Technology. Scientists will model the movement of bacteria through different environments, such as surface and subsurface water, as a route for bacterial movement from animal and human waste to plant crops.
Another project is being conducted by scientists in veterinary preventive medicine at The Ohio State University. They'll study the movement of auctioned male calves through the market to better understand the use of antimicrobial drugs to prevent and treat disease.
Visit usda.gov -- and search for “antimicrobial-resistance overview” -- for more information.
Grant supports water monitoring
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will be awarding a $226,000 grant to the state of Wisconsin and a $50,000 grant to the Bad River Band of the Lake Superior Tribe of Chippewa Indians to develop and implement beach monitoring and notification programs. The EPA awards grants to eligible state, territorial and tribal applicants to help them and their government partners monitor water quality at coastal and Great Lakes beaches.
When bacteria levels are too high for safe swimming, the agencies notify the public by posting beach warnings or closing the beach. EPA’s most recent beach report found that beaches on U.S. coasts and along the Great Lakes were open and safe for swimming 92 percent of the time in 2020. Visit epa.gov – and search for “beach grants" – for more information.
Biofuel producers receive relief
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is providing $700 million to help support biofuel producers who faced unexpected market losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds are being made available through the Biofuel Producer Program, which was created as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
The investments include more than $486 million for 62 producers located in socially vulnerable communities. The USDA is making payments to 195 biofuel-production facilities to support the maintenance and viability of a significant market for producers of corn, soybean or biomass that supply biofuel production.
Biofuel producers experienced unexpected market losses on a combined 3.7 billion gallons as a result of COVID–19. In Iowa, for example, Southwest Renewable Energy suffered a market loss on 14.3 million gallons of ethanol due to the pandemic. It will receive $3 million in support from the USDA. Visit usda.gov for more information.
Government boosts biofuels
The U.S. Department of Energy is investing $59 million to accelerate the production of biofuels and bioproducts. The goal is to reduce emissions in difficult-to-decarbonize sectors and create good-paying jobs in rural America, the agency stated.
Marine and aviation sectors require greater energy densities to avoid frequent stops to refuel for long flights, international shipping routes, and cross-country rail routes. That makes those industries difficult to decarbonize. Electrification is currently unable to meet the requirements, but liquid biofuels are becoming a strong alternative, the agency stated.
The “Scale-Up of Integrated Biorefineries” funding opportunity is expected to advance biorefinery-development and feedstock-improvement projects in alignment with a broader DOE strategy to support biorefinery projects that can produce sustainable renewable diesel and aviation, marine and rail fuel.
The funding also supports the energy department’s Sustainable Aviation Fuel Grand Challenge goal of enabling the production of 3 billion gallons of sustainable aviation fuel annually by 2030 and 35 billion gallons annually by 2050. That would be enough to meet 100 percent of U.S. aviation fuel demand. It’s the second in a series of “Scale-Up” funding opportunity announcements. In September 2021 the agency awarded $64 million to 22 projects focused on developing technologies and processes that produce low-cost, low-carbon biofuels. Visit eere-Exchange.energy.gov for more information.