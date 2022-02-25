Business News

Survey deadline extended
The deadline to return the National Agricultural Classification Survey recently was extended to March 7. Mailed in December to more than 1 million potential U.S. agricultural producers, the survey collects data on agricultural activity and basic farm information.
The data will be used to build a survey-recipient list for the 2022 Census of Agriculture. Response to the National Agricultural Classification Survey is required by federal law for all who receive the questionnaire, even if the recipient isn't an active farmer or rancher.
Agricultural producers who didn’t receive a survey and don’t currently receive U.S. Department of Agriculture censuses and surveys can visit agcounts.usda.gov/getcounted. All information reported to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service is kept confidential, protected by federal law.
Surveys may be completed securely online. Visit agcounts.usda.gov or call 888-424-7828. Visit nass.usda.gov/go/nacs for more information.
Block-grant applications sought
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is accepting applications for 2022 Specialty Crop Block Grants. The application deadline is March 24.
Projects that focus on enhancing the competitiveness of specialty-crop industries through research, education or market development are eligible. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection encourages nonprofits, producer groups, government agencies, universities and other agricultural organizations to apply. Applications may involve collaborations or partnerships between entities.
The agency will use a competitive review process to select the most qualified projects. Selected projects will be included in Wisconsin’s state plan, which is submitted to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for approval and funding.
Projects can receive grant funds for as many as three years in duration. Typical projects receive between $10,000 and $100,000. Eligible project expenses include compensation for personnel, consultant services, materials and supplies. In anticipation of receiving funding, selected project contracts and work would begin in November 2022.
Specialty crops include fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, nursery crops, herbs and more. Visit ams.usda.gov/scbgp for more information.
Grant information and application materials, such as a video detailing the application process, are available. Visit datcp.wi.gov and search for "Specialty Crop Block Grants" or contact ryand.dunn@wisconsin.gov or 608-590-7239 for more information.
Potato board nominations sought
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is accepting nominations through Apr. 1 for three seats on the Wisconsin Potato Industry Board. The board is responsible for collecting and allocating annual assessment fees paid by Wisconsin potato growers. The money is used to support the industry through research, market development and consumer education.
Producers who grow and sell potatoes in the districts listed are eligible to nominate producers or be nominated to the board.
• District 1 – Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Brown, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Door, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Florence, Forest, Iron, Kewaunee, Langlade, Lincoln, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, St. Croix, Taylor, Vilas and Washburn counties
• District 2 – Marathon, Outagamie, Portage, Shawano, Waupaca and Waushara counties
• District At-Large – state-wide
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection will mail nomination forms to eligible growers. Producers must sign, notarize and postmark completed nomination forms by Apr. 1 and include signatures from at least five eligible growers other than the nominee.
Growers should mail completed forms to P.O. Box 8911, Madison, WI 53708-8911. Growers who haven’t received a nomination form or have other questions about the nomination process should contact debbie.gegare@wisconsin.gov or 608-224-5116 for more information.
The Wisconsin Potato Industry Board election will be held May 10 through June 15. Elected growers will serve three-year terms beginning July 1, and ending June 30, 2025. Visit datcp.wi.gov and search for "marketing boards" for more information.
Conservation-grant proposals sought
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service in Wisconsin recently announced the availability of $500,000 in Wisconsin Conservation Innovation Grants funding. The funding is expected to stimulate development and adoption of innovative conservation approaches and technologies. Non-federal entities and individuals are invited to apply. Project proposals are due Apr. 11.
The Conservation Innovation Grants program supports development of new tools, approaches, practices and technologies to further natural-resource conservation on private lands.
The projects must involve Natural Resources Conservation Service Environmental Quality Incentive Program-eligible producers. The projects also should demonstrate the use of innovative technologies or approaches to address a natural-resource concern. Resource concerns must fit into one of three categories – conservation planning, manure-management systems, or climate-smart management systems.
Projects may be between one and three years in duration. The maximum amount for a single award in 2022 is $500,000. The minimum award amount is $50,000. Applicants must match the USDA funds awarded on a dollar-for-dollar basis from non-federal sources with cash and in-kind contributions.
Visit grants.gov and search for "Conservation Innovation Grants Wisconsin" or contact ryan.gerlich@usda.gov or 608-662-4422, ext. 227, for more information.
Award nominations sought
Nominations are now open for the 2022 University of Wisconsin-Madison’s College of Agricultural and Life Sciences Honorary Recognition Award, Distinguished Service Award and Distinguished Alumni Award. The awards recognize individuals who have demonstrated outstanding service to their communities, their chosen career fields, and the citizens of Wisconsin and the nation.
An individual may be considered for only one award during a given year. Nominations remain valid for three years. Once an individual has received an award, that person may not be nominated again, for any UW-Madison College of Agricultural and Life Sciences award, for three years.
Nominations are due Apr. 15. The 2022 UW-Madison awards banquet and ceremony will be held Oct. 13 in the Varsity Room at Union South, 1308 West Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin. A reception will be held at 5:30 p.m., with dinner at 6:30 p.m. Visit cals.wisc.edu/honorary or contact alumni@cals.wisc.edu or 608-262-1461 for more information.
USDA seeks grant applications
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service is providing $7 million in competitive grant funding for the Acer Access and Development Program and the Federal-State Marketing Improvement Program.
The grant programs help states and territories target resources locally to explore new market opportunities for U.S. food and agricultural products. The Acer program supports efforts to promote the domestic maple-syrup industry. Two types of projects are supported.
• market-development and promotion projects that improve consumer knowledge, awareness and understanding of the maple-syrup industry and its products and;
• producer and landowner-education projects to advance producer knowledge, awareness and understanding of research, educational resources or natural-resource sustainability practices affecting the maple syrup industry and its products.
The Federal-State Marketing Improvement Program offers grants to assist in exploring new market opportunities for U.S. food and agricultural products. Grants also are offered to encourage research and innovation aimed at improving the efficiency and performance of the marketing system. The grants require a one-to-one dollar match.
The USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service encourages applications intended to serve, smaller farms and ranches, new and beginning farmers and ranchers, socially disadvantaged producers, veteran producers, and/or underserved communities. For grants intending to serve these audiences applicants should engage and involve those beneficiaries when developing projects and applications.
The Agricultural Marketing Service encourages applicants to consider including goals and activities related to reducing and stabilizing the levels of heat-trapping greenhouse gases in the atmosphere or adapting to the already-occurring climate change in their project’s design and implementation.
Applications must be submitted electronically by Apr. 26. Visit ams.usda.gov and search for "Acer Access" and ams.usda.gov and search for "Federal State Marketing Improvement" and grants.gov or contact martin.rosier@usda.gov for more information.
Herbicides registered to 2029
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recently completed the registration amendment process for Enlist One and Enlist Duo herbicides. The herbicides received a seven-year registration, until Jan. 11, 2029.
The weed-control system includes Enlist herbicides, Enlist Ahead, Enlist E3 soybeans, Enlist cotton and Enlist corn. The system offers multiple herbicide modes of action and is centered around 2,4-D choline with Colex-D technology.
Enlist cotton and Enlist E3 soybean crops are tolerant to three herbicide modes of action, 2,4-D, glufosinate and glyphosate, according to manufacturer Corteva Agriscience.
The herbicide-registration amendment process included EPA conducting updated data analyses and initiating agency consultations to help confirm that the herbicides continue to comply with the Endangered Species Act and the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act. Visit ExperiencingEnlist.com for more information.