Business News

Watershed-group input sought
A meeting about farmer-led watershed councils and incentive programs will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. July 28 in the lodge at the Wisconsin Farmers Union’s Kamp Kenwood, 19161 79th Ave., Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin.
Attendees can expect to hear from farmers and agricultural professionals about incentive programs, challenges farmers face, benefits of conservation practices, and how to organize groups in the Chippewa River watershed.
The meeting is being hosted by the Wisconsin Farmers Union, Chippewa County Farm Bureau, Chippewa County Land Conservation and the Chippewa County Farmers Union. Farmers are invited to the meeting to ask questions and learn from each other. Register for the meeting. Visit wisconsinfarmersunion.com/events for more information.
Center director named
Erin Silva recently was appointed to serve for a three-year term as the director of the University of Wisconsin-Center for Integrated Agricultural Systems. She is an associate professor in plant pathology and a UW-Division of Extension organic-agriculture specialist.
Silva will oversee the center’s operations and work with the center’s governance committee to set priorities for research and outreach activities and to attract external funding. She’ll also work with the center’s citizen’s advisory council and steward other partnerships with stakeholders, donors and funding organizations.
Silva replaces Michel Wattiaux as center director. Wattiaux, a professor of dairy science, was named the center's interim director in 2019. Visit cias.wisc.edu for more information.
Interim officer named
Kevin Krentz of Berlin, Wisconsin, recently was named interim chief administrative officer of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation. Kim Pokorny, who had previously served in the position, is resigning to pursue a new venture involving agricultural education
Krentz will oversee management of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s 28 staff members. He was elected to the organization’s board of directors in 2012 to represent District 5. In December 2020 he was elected as president of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation. He also serves on the American Farm Bureau Federation’s board of directors. Visit wfbf.com for more information.
Urban-agriculture meeting set
A public meeting of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Federal Advisory Committee for Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Central Time Aug. 5. The committee will discuss new urban-conservation practices, focus areas and the Farm Service Agency urban-county committees.
The USDA stated it is developing strategies to address the needs of urban agricultural producers and promote innovative production, strengthen local food systems, and increase equity and access to healthy, local food.
Register by Aug. 4. Visit bit.ly/3zxekrZ to register. Written comments or questions must be submitted by 10:59 p.m. Central Time July 29. Visit federalregister.gov and search for "urban agriculture virtual meeting" for more information. The USDA will post the final agenda 24 hours to 48 hours prior to the meeting. Visit farmers.gov/urban for more information.