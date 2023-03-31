Agriculture, forestry universities ranked
The University of Wisconsin-Madison recently was listed as one of the top 10 universities for agriculture and forestry, according to the QS World University Rankings. The institutions are ranked on indicators.
- academic reputation
- employer reputation
- faculty/student ratio
- citations per faculty
- international student ratio and international faculty ratio
Here are the universities in the top ten list.
- Wageningen University & Research
- University of California-Davis
- Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences
- Cornell University
- Purdue University
- Norwegian University of Life Sciences
- Ghent University
- ETH Zurich
- Iowa State University
- University of Wisconsin-Madison
USDA boosts domestic fertilizer
The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently received $3 billion in applications from more than 350 independent businesses for a new grant program to add domestic fertilizer production capacity.
The first round of $29 million in grants is focused on projects that can come online for crop years 2023 and 2024. Projects were proposed for both fertilizers and nutrient alternatives. They represented different technologies, such as composters, complex manufacturing, farm-supply blenders and distributors.
The grants will help independent businesses increase production of American-made fertilizer. That will give U.S. farmers more choices and fairer prices and reduce dependence on foreign sources such as Russia and Belarus, the USDA stated.
The Fertilizer Production Expansion Program is part of a government-wide effort to promote competition in agricultural markets. Visit rd.usda.gov – search for "Fertilizer Production Expansion Program" for more information.
Young-farmer investment made
Kellogg Company and Meijer recently formed a partnership with The National Young Farmers Coalition. Many young farmers aren’t from farming families, which means they don’t automatically transition to farmland that’s ready for them. It also has been increasingly difficult for young farmers to buy land and create successful farms.
The National Young Farmers Coalition works to shift power to and equitably resource the next generation of working farmers, particularly farmers of color, by uplifting their stories and needs into policy.
Funding from Kellogg and Meijer will help cover honorariums for 12 Midwest farmers who participate in the coalition’s Land Advocacy Fellowship as part of their 2023 farm bill platform called the One Million Acres for the Future campaign. The funding will support farmers in the fellowship to advocate for themselves in Washington, D.C., by providing travel for them to participate in regional gatherings. Visit youngfarmers.org and KelloggCompany.com and meijer.com for more information.
Pesticide-application rule proposed
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recently proposed a rule that it said would improve the pesticide Application Exclusion Zone requirements in the 2015 Agricultural Worker Protection Standard.
The EPA in 2015 made changes to the Worker Protection Standard to decrease pesticide exposure among farmworkers and their family members. That standard included a new provision requiring agricultural employers to keep workers and all other individuals out of an area called the Application Exclusion Zone during outdoor pesticide applications.
The zone is the area surrounding an ongoing pesticide application that people must not enter to avoid exposure. It moves with the equipment during applications to protect farmworkers and bystanders who could be contacted by pesticides.
In 2020 the Trump administration published a rule specific to the Application Exclusion Zone requirements, limiting applicability of the protections to the agricultural employer’s property and reducing the zone size from 100 feet to 25 feet for some ground-based spray applications.
Prior to the effective date of the 2020 rule, petitions were filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York and in the U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals. They challenged the 2020 rule.
The Southern District of New York issued an order granting the petitioners’ request for a temporary restraining order. As a result the 2020 rule hasn’t taken effect.
Through its review the EPA has determined that the provisions in the 2020 Application Exclusion Zone Rule that weakened protections should be rescinded to protect the health of farmworkers, their families and nearby communities. The agency is currently proposing to reinstate several provisions from the 2015 Worker Protection Standard.
• Applying the Application Exclusion Zone
- beyond an establishment’s boundaries; and
- when individuals are within easements
• Establishing Application Exclusion Zone distances for ground-based spray applications of
- 25 feet for medium or larger sprays when sprayed from a height greater than 12 inches from the soil surface or planting medium; and
- 100 feet for fine sprays.
The EPA also is proposing to retain two provisions in the 2020 rule that it says are consistent with the intent of the 2015 Worker Protection Standard Application Exclusion Zone requirements and are supported by information available to provide more clarity and flexibility. EPA proposes to retain
• a clarification that suspended pesticide applications can resume after people leave the Application Exclusion Zone; and
• an “immediate family exemption” that allows only farm owners and the farm owners’ immediate family to remain inside enclosed structures or homes while pesticide applications are made, providing family members flexibility to decide whether to stay on-site during pesticide applications rather than compelling them to leave even when they feel safe remaining in their own homes.
Upon publication of the Federal Register notice, the proposed rule will be available for public comment for 60 days in docket EPA-HQ-OPP-2022-0133 at regulations.gov. Visit epa.gov for more information.