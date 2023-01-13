Business News

Alice in Dairyland applications sought
Individuals with a passion for promoting agriculture are encouraged to apply to serve as the 76th Alice in Dairyland. The application deadline is 4:30 p.m. Feb. 3.
Alice in Dairyland travels extensively throughout the state promoting Wisconsin’s agriculture industry and its impact on the state economy. The agriculture ambassador serves as a full-time spokesperson, cultivates relationships with media outlets throughout the state, writes and delivers speeches at events, and uses social media to tell the stories of Wisconsin agriculture.
Additional duties include developing and executing marketing plans, delivering classroom presentations, and networking with industry professionals. Alice must also learn and retain information about the diversity of Wisconsin agriculture and be able to tailor that information to educate both urban and rural audiences.
Applicants should have an interest in Wisconsin agriculture; at least three years of experience, education or training in communications, marketing, education or public relations; and public-speaking experience. Applicants must be female, Wisconsin residents and at least 21 years old.
The one-year, full-time contractual position starts July 5 with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. To apply provide a cover letter, completed application form, resume, 150-word personal bio and contact information for three professional references to DATCPAlice@wisconsin.gov or P.O. Box 8911, Madison, WI 53708-8911. Application materials are available on the Alice in Dairyland website.
Qualified applicants will have a preliminary interview on Feb. 18 at the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s Madison office or via Zoom. Top candidates are required to attend a two-day in-person program briefing and press announcement March 10-11. A three-day final interview process will be held May 11-13, in Walworth County.
Visit aliceindairyland.com for more information.
Stewardship deadline approaches
The deadline for Conservation Stewardship Program applications to be considered for funding in 2023 is Feb. 10. Through the program, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service helps farmers, ranchers and forest landowners earn payments for expanding conservation activities while maintaining agricultural production on their land.
Changes in the 2018 Farm Bill authorize the Natural Resources Conservation Service to accept new Conservation Stewardship Program enrollments from 2020‒2023 and makes additional improvements to the program.
• The agency now enrolls eligible, top-ranking applications based on dollars rather than acres.
• Greater payment rates are now available for certain conservation activities, including cover crops and resource-conserving crop rotations.
• The agency now provides specific support for organic and for transitioning to organic production activities.
Visit nrcs.usda.gov – and search for “Wisconsin” – and farmers.gov – and search for “local service centers” for more information.
Agricultural entrepreneurs sought
Midwest GRIT is seeking farmers for its 2023 cohort. The program encourages agricultural entrepreneurs in the Upper Midwest to apply for a paid peer-to-peer learning experience beginning April 2023.
Participants will be provided information about organic food-grade grain production and marketing, and developing or strengthening mentoring skills. Educational programming will provide tools, hands-on education and networking opportunities to establish or expand on each participant’s existing agricultural enterprises and experience, Midwest GRIT stated.
Applications are due March 3. Visit midwestgrit.org/apply for more information.
Enterprise areas designated
More than 40,000 acres in Wisconsin’s Green Lake and Saint Croix counties recently were designated as agricultural enterprise areas by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Landowners within the designated areas are eligible to enter into voluntary farmland-preservation agreements committing all or a portion of their farm to agricultural use and maintaining state soil and water conservation standards. In return they may be eligible to claim the annual farmland preservation tax credit.
The Stanton Farmland Heritage Preservation AEA Agricultural Enterprise Area is located in Saint Croix County. It’s comprised of more than 23,000 acres in the towns of Cylon, Stanton and Star Prairie. Local governments and partners joined 24 landowners to petition for the designation. Petitioners in the community want to promote conservation practices to preserve their agricultural resources.
The Town of Princeton AEA Agricultural Enterprise Area is located in Green Lake County. It’s comprised of more than 17,000 acres in the towns of Princeton and Brooklyn. Local government and partners joined seven landowners to petition for the designation. Petitioners want to preserve the local farming economy and support local agricultural-related business within the designated area.
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is accepting petitions to designate new or modify existing agricultural enterprise areas through July 28. A minimum of five landowners and their local governments must file a petition jointly.
Visit datcp.wi.gov and search for "agricultural enterprise" or contact datcpworkinglands@wisconsin.gov or 608-224-4611 for more information.