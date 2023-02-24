Conservation signup set
Agricultural producers and private landowners can begin applying for the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Conservation Reserve Program general signup from Feb. 27 to Apr. 7.
The General Conservation Reserve Program helps producers and landowners establish long-term, resource-conserving plant species to control soil erosion, improve water quality and enhance wildlife habitat on cropland.
The general signup includes a Climate-Smart Practice Incentive to help increase carbon sequestration and reduce greenhouse-gas emissions by helping producers and landowners establish trees and permanent grasses, enhance wildlife habitat and restore wetlands. Visit farmers.gov and search for "local service center" for more information.
Conservation funding increases
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is making funding available for agricultural producers and forest landowners to participate in voluntary conservation programs and adopt climate-smart practices.
The Inflation Reduction Act provided an additional $19.5 billion for five years for climate-smart agriculture programs implemented by the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service. The agency is making available $850 million in fiscal year 2023 for oversubscribed conservation programs.
• Environmental Quality Incentives Program
• Conservation Stewardship Program
• Agricultural Conservation Easement Program
• Regional Conservation Partnership Program
Increased funding levels begin in fiscal year 2023 and are expected to increase through the next four years.
Through Inflation Reduction Act funding, the USDA will provide $300 million to quantify carbon sequestration and greenhouse gases. Field-based data will be used to improve conservation practices and technical assistance to customers. The Natural Resources Conservation Service is working to support USDA-wide work on measurement, monitoring, reporting and verification.
Producers interested in the Environmental Quality Incentives Program or the Conservation Stewardship Program should apply by their state’s ranking dates to be considered for funding in the current cycle.
Agricultural Conservation Easement Program-Agricultural Land Easement or -Wetland Reserve Easement applications for the current funding cycle must be submitted by March 17.
The next Regional Conservation Partnership Program funding opportunity is expected to be introduced in early spring. Visit nrcs.usda.gov and search for “ranking dates” more information.
Wisconsin program deadline extended
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service in Wisconsin is extending the previously announced Conservation Stewardship Program enrollment date. The new application deadline is March 17.
The extension is due to the USDA’s recent announcement of additional funding made available through the Inflation Reduction Act. Through the Conservation Stewardship Program, the Natural Resources Conservation Service helps farmers and forest landowners earn payments for expanding conservation activities while maintaining agricultural production on their land.
The program also encourages adoption of new technologies and management techniques. The additional Inflation Reduction Act allocation will be used to target applicants willing to adopt Climate Smart Conservation Activities.
Online services are available to customers with an eAuthentication account. It provides access to the farmers.gov portal where producers can view USDA farm-loan information and payments and view and track certain USDA program applications and payments. Customers who don’t already have an eAuthentication account can enroll at farmers.gov/account.
Visit nrcs.usda.gov and search for "Wisconsin" and farmers.gov and search for “USDA service center” for more information.
Gore to speak at climate summit
People are also reading…
Former Vice President Al Gore will be the opening keynote speaker at the Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate Summit, which will be held May 8-10 in Washington D.C.
The Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate is an initiative co-led by the United Arab Emirates and the United States that seeks to enable global partnerships and solutions at the intersection of agriculture and climate change.
Since the initiative’s inception in 2021, its partners have increased investment to more than $8 billion. They’ve launched 30 innovation sprints and expanded to more than 275 partners worldwide. Visit aimforclimate.org for more information.
Partners address swine fever
As part of continuing efforts to prevent the introduction of African swine fever into the United States, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is forming a partnership with the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture, the National Pork Board and the National Pork Producers Council. The collaborative effort is expected to help ensure response plans are consistent and have been tested, and that producers receive the information and tools they need to protect their herds. Visit aphis.usda.gov and search for "African swine fever" for more information.
Nominate a hero
North Central Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education is accepting nominations for the “NCR-SARE Hero” recognition. The award honors those who have made significant contributions to sustainable agriculture in the North Central region.
Recommendations received by the end of the day March 31 will be considered for the 2023 recognition. The award will be announced in July 2023.
Nominees for the recognition must meet eligibility criteria.
• service to North Central Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education, sustainability and/or national Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education
• leadership in sustainable agriculture locally and regionally; and
• lasting impacts to sustainability in the North Central region.
North Central Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education is one of four regional offices that administer the Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education program.
Part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Institute for Food and Agriculture, the program funds projects and conducts outreach designed to improve agricultural systems. Visit northcentral.sare.org and search for “hero recognition” for more information
Canada invests in potash mine
The Government of Canada plans to invest $100 million to support BHP's $7.5 billion project to develop a reduced-emissions potash mine. BHP is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia. BHP Canada Inc., based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, is a subsidiary.
BHP anticipates the mine, located in Jansen, Saskatchewan, to be operational by 2026, with an initial production capacity of 4.3 to 4.5 million tonnes of potash per year. That would increase Canada's production of potash by about 22 percent. Visit canada.ca for more information.
Bioplastics, biopolymers market forecasted
The size of the market for bioplastics and biopolymers was $11.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $27 billion by 2027. The market is expected to increase at an annual rate of about 19 percent to 2027, according to marketsandmarkets.com.
Bioplastics are derived from renewable sources such as corn, potatoes, rice, soy, sugarcane, wheat and vegetable oil. Biopolymers are naturally occurring polymers.
Bioplastics may or may not be biodegradable. They are mainly segmented into biodegradable and non-biodegradable plastics for various applications in packaging, consumer goods, automotive and transportation, agriculture and horticulture, medical and other end-use industries.
Polybutylene adipate co-terephthalate is marketed commercially as a fully biodegradable plastic. It’s expected to replace low-density polyethylene in mulch-film applications. The major application focus for most Polybutylene adipate co-terephthalate manufacturers is shopping bags due to environmental regulations.
The sugarcane/sugar beet segment accounted for more than one quarter of the total market in terms of volume. It’s projected to register an annual growth rate of more than 19 percent during the forecast period. Bioplastics made from sugarcane ethanol have the same physical and chemical properties as regular plastic and maintain full recycling capabilities.
The carbon footprint of sugarcane-ethanol bioplastics is less than traditional plastic because sugarcane absorbs carbon dioxide from the air as it grows. Sugarcane-based bioplastics can be used to create bags, covers, tubes, films, wraps and stretch films.
Bioplastics also are used in manufacturing coffee pods, dinnerware and other consumer products used for household applications. Disposable housewares made from biodegradable plastics are replacing conventional plastics. Visit marketsandmarkets.com and search for “bioplastics & biopolymers market” for more information.