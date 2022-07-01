Business News

Cooperative offers membership
The board of Meatsmith Co-op is inviting small- and medium-scale producers of cattle, hogs, sheep and goats in southwestern Wisconsin to become members. Cooperative members will gain access to preferential scheduling, reduced processing fees and profit sharing. They'll also have a voice in developing cooperative policies and choosing leadership, Meatsmith stated.
Producer-members are joining forces with other livestock farmers who want more choice in how their animals are harvested and processed. The membership fee represents owner equity in the cooperative and will facilitate the purchase of a 6,500-square-foot former grocery store in Argyle, Wisconsin. The building will be converted into a meat-processing facility.
Based on a needs-assessment survey of southern Wisconsin farmers, the cooperative’s business plan focuses on harvesting and processing livestock for small- and medium-scale producers in Dane, Grant, Green, Iowa, Lafayette and Rock counties.
While producer and worker-members will determine the cooperative’s future plans the board plans to begin operations as a custom-exempt facility in late 2022. Animals will be harvested on-farm by existing mobile-slaughter-unit operators. Once the Argyle-facility renovations are completed – projected for spring or summer 2023 – the cooperative intends to become a state-inspected processing facility and begin operating a state-inspected mobile-slaughtering unit to harvest animals on farms.
The eventual goal is to participate in the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Cooperative Interstate Shipment program. That would enable producers and the cooperative to sell meat products throughout the United States. The cooperative board also plans to incorporate a retail storefront offering local meat and non-meat products to the public, provide order-fulfillment services to producer members, and offer a group-marketing program. Visit meatsmithcoop.com for more information.
USDA and Ukraine to partner
The U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine are entering into a memorandum of understanding to enhance coordination between agriculture and food sectors. They also plan to build a strategic partnership to address food security.
Russia’s invasion is disrupting agricultural production, trade and food security, said USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack. The war is posing major threats to the people of Ukraine as well as to people in Africa and the Middle East who rely on grains and other staples produced in Ukraine, he said.
The United States and Ukraine will agree to the consistent exchange of information and expertise regarding crop production, emerging technologies, climate-smart practices, food security and supply-chain issues to boost productivity and enhance both agricultural sectors.
The USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service also will provide Ukraine technical assistance for animal health, biosecurity and sanitary and phytosanitary controls. It will use the Borlaug Fellowship Program and re-establish the Cochran Fellowship Program to enhance U.S.–Ukraine collaboration and research as Ukraine rebuilds its agricultural sector. Visit usda.gov for more information.
Food-safety assistance offered
The U.S. Department of Agriculture plans to provide as much as $200 million in assistance for specialty-crop producers who incur eligible on-farm food-safety expenses to obtain or renew certification in 2022 or 2023. Specialty-crop operations may apply for assistance for eligible expenses related to a 2022 food-safety certificate issued on or after June 21.
To be eligible for the assistance the applicant must have a specialty-crop operation and meet the definition of a small business. To be eligible the producer must have paid eligible expenses related to 2022 or 2023 certification. Specialty-crop operations may receive assistance for costs listed.
• developing a food-safety plan for first-time food-safety certification
• maintaining or updating an existing food-safety plan
• food-safety certification
• certification-upload fees
• microbiological testing for products, soil amendments and water
• training
Food Safety Certification for Specialty Crops Program payments are calculated separately for each category of eligible costs. The application period for 2022 is June 27 through Jan. 31, 2023. The application period for 2023 will be announced at a later date.
The USDA Farm Service Agency will issue payments at the time of application approval for 2022 and after the application period ends for 2023. If calculated payments exceed the amount of available funding, payments will be prorated.
Visit farmers.gov/food-safety and farmers.gov/service-locator or contact 877-508-8364 for more information.