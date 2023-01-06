Business News

Contract agreements offered
The Wisconsin Local Food Purchase Assistance Program is offering $1.5 million in pre-season contract agreements to Wisconsin farmers interested in selling products to the program. Small- to medium-sized, socially disadvantaged, and historically underserved producers are encouraged to apply for the agreements through Jan. 20.
Accepted applicants will gain access to producer education and training on food safety, wholesale readiness and market opportunities. Products purchased through the program will supply food-security efforts across the state.
Funding decisions and contract agreements are anticipated to be completed by Feb. 10. Visit wilocalfood.org/wi-lfpa-application or contact daisy.perezdefoe@marbleseed.org or 715-309-5918 x723 or tay.fatke@marbleseed.org or 715-309-5918 x724 for more information.
Outstanding Young Farmer finalists chosen
Nine young farmers will participate in the Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer Awards Weekend, Jan. 27-29, at the Holiday Inn Manitowoc in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.
• Bryan and Maria Beranek of Crivitz
• Adam and Melissa Baumann of Marathon
• Brady and Lynsey Broedlow of Helenville
• Michael and Courtney Gutschenritter of Oconomowoc
• Mark and Vanna Leichtfuss of Two Rivers
• Travis and Melissa Marti of Vesper
• Dustin Scholtz of Eau Claire
• Brody and Carolyn Stapel of Cedar Grove
• Tristan and Megan Swartz of Gilman
The candidates are sponsored to the state event by past Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer finalists, University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension county agriculture agents or other agricultural groups.
The awards weekend will enable the candidates to network on farm and family issues. The candidates also will participate in an agriculture forum and workshop and hear from local businesses.
The 2023 Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer winner will be named during the finale banquet Jan. 28. Also recognized will be the runners-up and a “Speak up for Ag” winner, sponsored by Agri-View.
The state winner will be nominated to attend the February 2024 National Outstanding Young Farmer Awards Congress, which will be held in Washington State. The specific location will be announced at a future date.
The Outstanding Young Farmer award is based on 50 percent progress in one’s agricultural career, 25 percent soil and water conservation, and 25 percent contributions to community, state or nation.
The 2023 National Outstanding Young Farmer award program will be held Feb. 16-19 in Appleton, Wisconsin. It will recognize the 10 finalists from around the United States. Now in its 69th year, Wisconsin OYF has had 20 national winners. Visit wi-oyf.org and outstandingfarmers.com for more information.
Rule finalizes WOTUS definition
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of the Army recently issued a final rule establishing a durable definition of “waters of the United States.” The final rule restores water protections that were established prior to 2015 in the Clean Water Act for traditional navigable waters, territorial seas, interstate waters and upstream water resources that significantly affect those waters.
The action will strengthen fundamental protections for waters that are sources of drinking water while supporting agriculture, local economies and downstream communities, the EPA stated.
The agencies also are releasing resources to support implementation in communities across the country. A summary of 10 regional roundtables was released featuring actions the agencies will take to enhance and improve implementation of “waters of the United States.” The actions were recommendations provided during the 10 regional roundtables where the agencies heard from communities on what’s working well from an implementation perspective and where there are opportunities for improvement.
The EPA and Army are issuing a joint coordination memo to ensure the accuracy and consistency of jurisdictional determinations in the final rule. They're alos issuing a memo with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide clarity on the agencies’ programs in the Clean Water Act and Food Security Act. Visit epa.gov/wotus for more information.
Swine-vaccine candidate licensed
Scientists at the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the University of Connecticut have developed vaccine candidates deemed “promising” by independent researchers. An African swine fever vaccine was one of those candidates and recently was licensed for commercial development by Zoetis.
Dr. Guillermo Risatti, a professor of pathobiology at the University of Connecticut and director of the Connecticut Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory, collaborated with USDA scientists Manuel Borca and Douglas Gladue, on the development of the candidate. Development of safe and effective modified live vaccines represents a new frontier in protecting swine from African swine fever, according to the University of Connecticut.
Researchers from Zoetis and the Friedrich-Loeffler-Institut in Germany have conducted trials on wild boars using edible bait containing the vaccine. They’ve also tested the vaccine on domestic pigs via injection into the muscle. Both routes demonstrated the immunization’s efficacy against African swine fever. Visit cvmdl.uconn.edu for more information.
Animal-welfare policies addressed
Fourteen U.S States since 2002 have passed and implemented policies addressing practices that can affect farm-animal welfare. The most common policies directly ban confinement practices within a state’s pork, egg and veal industries or prohibit the sale of products from noncompliant operations.
Proposals for future changes also are beginning to target beef and dairy industries. As the policies become increasingly common across states, their influence on animal-product industries, markets and international trade opportunities grows.
A report by Danielle Ufer, a research economist of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Service, describes the current state of the policies, the extent of their implementation and geographic coverage, and the legal environment and challenges the policies have faced.
Visit ers.usda.gov and search for “state policies for farm animal welfare” for more information.
Trademark increases misuse cost
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service recently registered the USDA organic seal trademark with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
The USDA seal trademark is specifically described in the Organic Foods Protection Act and is protected by federal regulation. Registration of the seal grants additional intellectual property rights to further restrict the use of the trademark or a confusingly similar one by uncertified farms and businesses. The trademark registration works in conjunction with the Organic Foods Protection Act and organic regulations, providing another enforcement tool against misuse of the seal.
As the trademark owner, the USDA can seek additional civil remedies such as injunctive relief and monetary damages in the Lanham Act. Operations trafficking in counterfeit organic goods or otherwise willfully misusing the seal may be subject to fines and imprisonment in the Trademark Counterfeiting Act.
That also means the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection can now detain, reject or re-export imported products confirmed to be fraudulently using the USDA organic seal. Visit ams.usda.gov for more information.