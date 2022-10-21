Business News

Organizations address animal antibiotics
The National Institute for Animal Agriculture in August hosted a group of farmers, ranchers and veterinarians on a tour and engagement visit with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Cattlemen’s Beef Board each year designates Beef Checkoff funding to programming that includes research, foreign marketing, industry information, consumer information and safety. The National Institute for Animal Agriculture’s project was approved in 2021 with a plan to connect industry professionals to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other public-health professionals to learn and engage on the responsible use of antibiotics in animal agriculture.
The future of antibiotic use in animals will be shaped by communication and collaboration between the animal-agriculture sector and its allies. They’ll work to combat antimicrobial resistance through a One Health approach, the National Institute for Animal Agriculture stated.
The organization will host a webinar for members and Qualified State Beef Council staff and members at 2 p.m. Central Time Oct. 20. The webinar will share experiences from farmers, ranchers and veterinarians. Visit animalagriculture.org to register and for more information.
User-fee comments sought
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration will hold a public meeting Oct. 26 to discuss proposed recommendations for reauthorization of the Animal Generic Drug User Fee Act. Interested parties may share their comments at the meeting or submit them to the public docket.
The act gives the FDA authority to collect user fees that provide funding to support the generic new animal-drug-review process. The resources support the agency in ensuring the drugs are safe and effective and to enhance the timeliness and predictability of application review for generic animal drugs, the FDA stated.
Reauthorization of the program includes an annual revenue of at least $25 million in user fees, supplementing budget-authority funding. The program expires Sept. 30, 2023.
Visit fda.gov and search for “drug user fee public meeting” for more information.
Leadership institute participants named
Fifteen agricultural leaders recently were selected to participate in the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Leadership Institute. The mission of the year-long leadership training program is to develop strong, effective agricultural leaders.
Farmers and agriculturists must be advocates for their farms and agribusinesses, said Wendy Kannel, senior director of member relations for the Wisconsin Farm Bureau. The institute offers participants the skills and confidence necessary to lead the future of farming and agriculture in their county Farm Bureau, local community and beyond, she said. Members of the 2023 Wisconsin Farm Bureau Leadership Institute class are featured.
- Christina Benson of Darlington
- Allison Bragger of Independence
- Isaac Christenson of Amery
- Jay Moore of Waukesha
- Lindsay Fowler of Malone
- Stephanie Hoff of Madison
- Roseanna Hoffman of Antigo
- Mikayla Kuehl of Kewaunee
- David Mickelson of DeForest
- Linda Mullins of Oshkosh
- Kaitlyn Riley of Gays Mills
- Ed Rippley of Cochrane
- Brooke Trustem of Evansville
- Amanda Williams of Shawano
- Eric Wuthrich of New Glarus
The leadership institute consists of five, multi-day sessions that provide hands-on learning on agricultural issues, leadership development and speaking skills. Participants also interact with Farm Bureau staff and government leaders at the state and national levels and network with other participants.
The class capstone event will be a trip with the Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s board of directors to Washington, D.C., in June 2024.
Farm Bureau members interested in applying for the 2025 class should contact wkannel@wfbf.com or 608-828-5719 for more information.
People are also reading…
Company unifies brand, business
DLF Pickseed recently unified its brand and business with the name DLF. The forage seed and turf grass seed company is aligning DLF’s regional brands into a common identity, said Neil Douglas, executive vice president of DLF North America.
The company has moved from geographical divisions to functional groups. The new structure allows for collaboration across operations and shared services, the company stated.
DLF is owned by Danish grass seed farmers with more than 2,200 employees in 22 countries. It supplies seeds to more than 100 countries. DLF specializes in forage seed and turf seed, sugar beet and fodder beet seed, and seed potatoes. It also provides vegetable-seed multiplication services. Visit dlfna.com for more information.
Canada boosts swine-fever prevention
Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada is investing more than $45 million to enhance efforts to prevent African swine fever from entering Canada and to prepare for a potential outbreak.
The government is investing as much as $23.4 million to support the pork industry’s prevention and mitigation efforts. The funding is intended to support biosecurity assessments, coordination for wild-pig management, retrofitting of existing abattoirs, sector analysis and African swine fever-related research.
As much as $19.8 million also will be invested in the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s prevention and preparedness efforts. The funding is intended to support work such as further enhancing laboratory capacity, establishing zoning arrangements with additional trading partners, and contributing to international efforts to develop a safe and effective vaccine.
Canada has never had a case of African swine fever, but the disease continues to spread in several regions around the world, the agency stated. A single case of the disease in Canada would result in the closure of Canada’s borders to pork exports, which accounts for 70 percent of Canadian pork production, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada stated. Visit agriculture.canada.ca for more information.
Advocate-award nominations sought
The Fertilizer Institute is accepting nominations for the 2023 4R Advocate awards. The award program recognizes farmers and fertilizer retailers for their commitment to sound nutrient stewardship using the 4Rs – the right fertilizer source, at the right rate, the right time and in the right place.
Nominations are due by Nov. 30. Winners will be announced in mid-December. Advocates will be recognized throughout 2023 at The Fertilizer Institute’s meetings and other agricultural forums. The 2023 Advocates will serve as 4R ambassadors within their businesses and in the wider grower community. Visit tfi.org – and search for "2023 4R Advocate Awards" – and 4RFarming.org for more information.
USDA invests in rural internet
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is awarding $502 million in loans and grants to provide high-speed internet access for rural residents and businesses in 20 states. The USDA is making the investments through the third funding round of the ReConnect Program.
The department will make additional investments for rural high-speed internet in coming months. That will involve funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which provides $65 billion to expand affordable, high-speed internet to communities across the country.
The USDA is currently providing awards in Alabama, Alaska, California, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas and Wyoming.
The department thus far has announced $858 million in the third round of ReConnect funding. It plans to make more investment announcements in coming weeks. The USDA in July announced its investment of $356 million through the ReConnect Program to help rural residents and businesses in 11 states gain access to high-speed internet.
Visit rd.usda.gov or rd.usda.gov – and search for “state offices” – for more information.