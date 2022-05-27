Business News

Meat, poultry grants launched
The Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grant Program recently was launched to continue to grow Wisconsin’s meat-processing industry. Funded through the American Rescue Plan Act, the $10-million program also is expected to improve the long-term viability of Wisconsin’s livestock industry.
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection will distribute the grants. Wisconsin meat processors will be able to apply for grants of as much as $150,000. Processors are required to provide a match of 100 percent of the grant amount. Grants will be awarded through a competitive selection process.
The application period for grant program is currently open. The application deadline is Aug. 19. Visit datcp.wi.gov and search for "Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grants" for more information.
Packers-Stockyards update proposed
The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently published a notice in the Federal Register proposing revisions to regulations in the Packers and Stockyards Act. The revisions implement the Livestock Dealer Statutory Trust, which provides financial protection for cash sellers of livestock.
Congress amended the act in late 2020, providing for a statutory trust covering livestock purchases by dealers. Dealers whose average annual livestock purchases exceed $100,000 are required to hold all livestock purchased, and if livestock has been resold, the receivables or proceeds from such sale. The proceeds are held in trust for the benefit of unpaid cash sellers of livestock until full payment has been received by those sellers.
The proposed regulations would add procedures and timeframes for a seller to notify the dealer and the Secretary of Agriculture that the seller hasn’t received full payment for livestock purchased by the dealer and that the seller intends to preserve their trust interests.
The USDA also proposes that dealers would be required to obtain written acknowledgement from sellers that trust benefits don’t pertain to credit sales and would be required to maintain records related to credit sales.
The public may review and comment on the proposed rule. Comments will be accepted at regulations.gov until June 6 on the proposed rule and until July 5 on the information collection burden.
Soybean Board nominees sought
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is accepting nominations for three seats on the Wisconsin Soybean Board. Producers who grow and sell soybeans in the districts listed are eligible to nominate producers or be nominated to the board.
• District 3 – Adams, Crawford, Grant, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe, Richland, Sauk and Vernon counties.
• District 4 – Columbia, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Marquette, Waushara and Winnebago counties.
• District 5 – Dane, Green, Iowa, Lafayette and Rock counties.
Nomination forms will be mailed to any producer who requests one prior to June 1. Forms can be requested by contacting debbie.gegare@wisconsin.gov or 608-224-5116. Completed forms should be mailed to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Marketing Order Program, P.O. Box 8911, Madison, WI 53708-8911.
The election will be from July 15 to Aug.15. Elected growers will serve three-year terms beginning Sept. 1. The Wisconsin Soybean Marketing Board is comprised of seven producers in seven districts across the state. Visit wisoybean.org for more information.
Ecosystem-services market launched
Eco-Harvest, a program that rewards agricultural producers for beneficial environmental outcomes, recently was launched by the Ecosystem Services Market Consortium and the Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research. The consortium generates and sells credits for increased soil carbon, reduced greenhouse gases, and improved water quality from agricultural-production systems.
The Eco-Harvest program is expected to generate in-demand credits to meet the needs of corporate agricultural supply-chain partners in the United States. The supply-chain and public-private partnership business model allows for member co-investment and cooperation at scale, while rewarding producers for benefits resulting from environmental stewardship, the consortium stated.
The Eco-Harvest program is a digitized program and platform to generate third-party verified credits for soil-carbon removal, avoided and reduced greenhouse gases, and water impacts from farms, the consortium stated.
The consortium has implemented pilot projects with producers to test and refine the program. It has developed technologies and systems for accurate monitoring, reporting and verification, according to the Ecosystem Services Market Consortium. The plan is to be operational in every region and major production system in the country by the end of 2025.
The consortium is planning to enroll as many as 500,000 acres. Current Eco-Harvest regions include the Corn Belt, the Northern Great Plains, the Southern Great Plains and the Great Lakes. Corn, soybean, wheat and alfalfa cropping systems are involved in the launch. Producers pay no fees and don’t have to purchase subscriptions or inputs to participate, according to the consortium. Visit ecosystemservicesmarket.org and search for "Eco-Harvest" for more information.