Business News

Emergency-relief deadline approaches
To date agricultural producers nationwide have received more than $4 billion through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Emergency Relief Program. That represents about 67 percent of the more than $6 billion projected to be paid through the first phase of the program.
Eligible producers in Wisconsin have received $28.7 million in funding to date. The USDA sent applications in late May to producers with crop insurance who suffered losses due to natural disasters in 2020 and 2021. Commodity and specialty-crop producers have until July 22 to complete applications.
The USDA is implementing the Emergency Relief Program as a two-phased program. The first phase is using existing claim data to provide relief. The second phase will focus on ensuring that producers not covered by other programs receive assistance.
Both the Emergency Relief Program and the previously announced Emergency Livestock Relief Program are funded by the Extending Government Funding and Delivering Emergency Assistance Act. The law provided $10 billion to help agricultural producers affected by wildfires, droughts, hurricanes, winter storms and other eligible disasters during calendar years 2020 and 2021.
Eligible livestock producers received payments totaling more than $590 million since the program was introduced in late March. Livestock producers in Wisconsin have received $128,000 in Emergency Livestock Relief payments to offset the effects of extreme drought.
Producers with eligible crop-insurance claims have received from USDA pre-filled applications, which included eligibility requirements and payment calculations. Producers received a separate application form for each program year in which they experienced an eligible loss.
Producers should check with their local USDA Service Center to confirm eligibility and to ensure that all required farm-program participation, adjusted gross income and conservation-compliance forms are on file.
Emergency Relief Program provisions allow for a greater payment percentage for historically underserved producers. That includes beginning, limited-resource, socially disadvantaged and military-veteran producers. To qualify individuals must have a Form CCC-860 on file.
To receive payment producers must submit their forms by July 22. Once the application is submitted to and signed by the Farm Service Agency producers enrolled in direct deposit should look for their payment within three business days.
The Farm Service Agency will send in mid-July pre-filled applications for about 9,000 producers nationwide with Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program coverage.
Federal crop-insurance data used to populate Emergency Relief Program phase one pre-filled applications included claim data on file with USDA’s Risk Management Agency as of May 2. At that time claim data for the Supplemental Coverage Option, Enhanced Coverage Option, Stacked Income Protection Plan, Margin Protection Plan or Area Risk Protection Insurance weren’t complete. Therefore crop/units including the coverage options weren’t included in the pre-filled application form.
In late summer 2022 updated claim information will be used to generate a second pre-filled application for those crop/units on file with the Risk Management Agency not included in the first mailing. Visit farmers.gov and search for “local service center” for more information.
Crop-insurance reporting revised
Specialty-crop producers can now benefit from greater flexibility to use their own records to meet crop-insurance reporting requirements. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is announcing revisions to make it easier for specialty-crop producers and others who sell through direct-marketing channels to obtain insurance, report annual production and file a claim.
A new marketing certification will allow producers to self-identify if they won’t have disinterested third-party records, when required. That will enable them to use their own supporting production records. That’s expected to benefit direct marketers and vertically integrated producers since they often don’t have disinterested third-party records.
By allowing producers to use their own records, there will be limited need for approved insurance providers pre-harvest appraisals as a supporting record.
The updates also improve transparency in the producer’s policy by adding production-reporting definitions, listing the 30-day appeal deadline for good-farming-practice determinations, clarifying where a producer can find information in the policy, and updating terminology to be consistent across the policy, according to the USDA.
Crop insurance is sold and delivered solely through private crop-insurance agents. Visit rma.usda.gov for more information.
Farmers reminded of herbicide training
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection reminds farmers and agrichemical retailers who use paraquat dichloride to complete the label-mandated online training every three years. Paraquat dichloride is a restricted-use pesticide that’s used as a weed and grass herbicide in a variety of row, fruit and vegetable crops.
To prevent accidental ingestion or injury certified applicators are required to take a training program before use. The training was developed by product manufacturers as part of the Environmental Protection Agency’s 2016 risk-mitigation requirements. The training emphasizes that the chemical must not be transferred or stored in improper containers. It covers toxicity, label requirements and restrictions, consequences of misuse and other information.
Participants will be provided with an auto-generated certificate that must be kept until taking the training again. Visit epa.gov and search for "paraquat training" for more information.
Company launches biological brand
FMC Corporation recently launched a brand identity for its plant-health business. The Biologicals by FMC brand reflects the company's expansion of its biologicals platform, according to FMC. Agricultural biologicals represent a diverse group of crop-protection and plant stimulants derived from living organisms and naturally occurring compounds.
The company since 2013 has been expanding its business with more than 50 biological products offering protection for several specialty crops and row crops in 50 countries. The company has a pipeline of differentiated technologies developed through its research organization as well as third-party collaborations. Visit fmc.com/biologicals for more information.
Companies ink carbon agreement
Navigator CO2 Ventures LLC recently signed a letter of intent to provide carbon capture, utilization and storage services to POET, a biofuel producer based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The agreement outlines Navigator’s integrated services for about 5 million metric tons of biogenic carbon dioxide annually.
The agreement also establishes a path for development of a carbon-offset marketplace and carbon-use logistics platform. The system will phase in 18 of POET’s bioprocessing facilities across Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. The system is on schedule for operational in-service in 2025.
With the addition of POET to the platform Navigator’s Heartland Greenway system will provide integrated services for more than 30 industrial processors across the agriculture and food-production value chains. That represents more than 10 million tons of annual carbon-dioxide emissions. Visit navigatorco2.com and heartlandgreenway.com and poet.com for more information.
Natural-gas engine developed
Chevron U.S.A. Inc., a subsidiary of Chevron Corporation, recently signed agreements to supply fuel linked to renewable natural gas for a Walmart Inc. demonstration of Cummins Inc.’s new 15-liter natural-gas engine for heavy-duty trucks.
Walmart will provide trucks for Cummins to integrate with the X15N engine, which runs on compressed natural gas. Walmart will field-test finished trucks at its distribution center in Fontana, California. Chevron will supply the trucks with compressed natural gas linked to renewable natural gas.
Renewable natural gas is produced when biomethane from decomposing organic matter – such as cow manure or landfill waste – is captured, treated and placed into the natural gas network. Chevron has partnerships with Brightmark LLC and California Bioenergy LLC to produce renewable natural gas from dairy farms. Visit chevron.com for more information.
Climate-smart applications soar
The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently received more than 600 applications from more than 400 groups for funding through the Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities. The USDA is in the process of calculating the total requested amount; overall interest in the opportunity already exceeds more than $18 billion.
The results of the second funding pool demonstrate the strong demand for solutions that expand markets for American producers and forest landowners, said Robert Bonnie, undersecretary for farm production and conservation at the USDA. The first funding pool more than exceeded the agency’s expectations. The pool closed May 6 with more than 450 proposals ranging from $5 million to $100 million each.
First-round proposals requested more than $18 billion and offered to match more than $8 billion in nonfederal dollars. Submissions are currently being reviewed. Selections are anticipated later this summer. Visit usda.gov and search for "Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities" for more information.
Poultry order lifted
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection recently lifted the statewide order prohibiting movement of poultry to all live events. The order had been in effect since May to prevent the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza. More than 20 domestic flocks in 14 Wisconsin counties since March have been confirmed with the virus.
While poultry is now permitted at live events the agency continues to encourage strong biosecurity practices. That includes cleaning and disinfecting, restricting access by visitors and wild birds, and keeping separate shoes and clothes to wear around flocks. Poultry owners should continue monitoring birds for increased mortality or signs of illness.
The agency reminds poultry owners to register their premises. State law requires that all livestock owners register where their animals are kept. Registration helps animal-health officials communicate with flock owners during disease outbreaks. Visit datcp.wi.gov and search for “premises registration.” Contact 608-224-4872 during business hours or 800-943-0003 after hours and weekends.
Biodiesel market forecasted
The global biodiesel market is projected to reach more than $73 billion by 2030, growing at an annual rate of 10 percent. That’s according to a new report by Grand View Research. Demand for biodiesel as automobile fuel is expected to grow due to its eco-friendly properties such as reduced greenhouse-gas emissions.
The market is distinguished by the presence of numerous players, the majority of which are based in North America and Europe. Industry participants are working to reduce their reliance on raw-material suppliers and strengthen their position in the global industry.
Environmental support, better regulatory support, geopolitical support, customer support and economic and agricultural support are all driving market growth. Biodiesel made from vegetable oils is popular in a variety of industries because the saturated-fat content is reduced. That helps simplify the production process and reduces overall production costs, Grand View Research stated.
Feedstock required to produce vegetable oils is more readily available than greases and animal fats. The market is expected to be led by the fuel-application type segment followed by power generation. Europe is expected to be the primary market for biodiesel. Various government initiatives to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions are expected to propel market growth. Visit grandviewresearch.com and search for "biodiesel market" for more information.