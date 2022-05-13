 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In brief

Business News

State committee named

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack recently named appointees to the Wisconsin USDA Farm Service Agency state committee. The committee is responsible for overseeing farm programs and county-committee operations, resolving program-delivery appeals from the agriculture community, maintaining cooperative relations with industry stakeholders.

The committee also is responsible for keeping producers informed about Farm Service Agency programs, and complying with USDA equal opportunity and civil-rights policies. Five individuals have been appointed to serve on the committee.

• Committee chair, Joshua Tranel of Hazel Green

• Clara Hedrich of Chilton

• Tina Hinchley of Cambridge

• Joe Koch of Wilson

• Heidi Randall of Cambria

Visit usda.gov for more information.

People are also reading…

Potato Board election open

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection recently certified three nominees who are eligible to be elected to the Wisconsin Potato Industry Board. Potato growers will have until June 15 to vote on the candidates listed.

  • At-large nominee – Andrew Diercks of Coloma, state-wide
  • District 1 nominee – Keith Wolter of Antigo, Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Brown, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Door, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Florence, Forest, Iron, Kewaunee, Langlade, Lincoln, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, St. Croix, Taylor, Vilas and Washburn counties
  • District 2 nominee – John Fenske of Coloma, Marathon, Outagamie, Portage, Shawano, Waupaca and Waushara counties

Growers who haven’t received a ballot by May 20 may request one by contacting debbie.gegare@wisconsin.gov or 608-224-5116. Eligible growers may vote for the candidate in their respective district or write in other eligible producers.

Completed ballots must be emailed or mailed to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, Marketing Order Program, P.O. Box 8911, Madison, WI 53708. Ballots must be postmarked on or before June 15.

Elected producers will serve three-year terms beginning July 1 and ending June 30, 2025. The board is comprised of nine producers in three districts across the state, with one at-large member elected every third year.

The board oversees the collection and use of about $1.7 million in assessment fees paid by Wisconsin potato growers. The funding is used to support the research, education and promotion of Wisconsin-grown potatoes. Visit datcp.wi.gov and search for "agricultural marketing boards" for more information.

Marketing, events manager named

Melissa Haen is the new marketing and events manager for the Dairy Business Association and Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative. She'll develop and execute strategies to promote the policy-focused sister organizations. She'll also plan and coordinate events to maximize member growth and engagement.

Haen has experience in director and manager roles in events and marketing in various industries. She most recently served as senior director of events and marketing for the Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce in eastern Wisconsin.

Haen earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration in marketing at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. She earned a master of business administration degree in marketing from Concordia University. She's also a trained advertising specialist through Promotional Products Association International. Visit dairyforward.com and voiceofmilk.com for more information.

Melissa Haen

Melissa Haen

 

+6 
Dale Jefferson

Dale Jefferson
+6 
Jim Cudahy

Jim Cudahy

Agri-View Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Proposed rule needs changes

Proposed rule needs changes

OPINION  The Securities and Exchange Commission has proposed a rule, “The Enhancement and Standardization of Climate Related Disclosures for I…

Carbon insetting leads to 2050

Carbon insetting leads to 2050

LA FARGE, Wis. – Organic Valley is working to become carbon-neutral by 2050. To reach that goal the company is launching the CROPP Carbon Inse…

Huge herds harbored in north

Huge herds harbored in north

BAYFIELD, Wis. – Sometimes we become stuck in a rut. We do or think the same thing again and again. In Wisconsin when we see a barn we think w…

Respect small grains as forage

Respect small grains as forage

“Forages are a passion for me,” says Jim Paulson, forage guru and a former University of Minnesota-Extension educator; he currently works for …

Marketing, events manager named

Marketing, events manager named

Melissa Haen recently was named marketing and events manager by the Dairy Business Association and Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative. She will dev…

Dairy devotes acre to solar

Dairy devotes acre to solar

One acre of Mighty Grand Dairy near Union Grove, Wisconsin, has been dedicated to a unique commodity to promote efficiency and cost savings. S…

Carbon market offers opportunities

Carbon market offers opportunities

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. -- Dairy farmers who are participating in projects with anaerobic-digester facilities have opportunities to reduce green…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News