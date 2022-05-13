Business News

State committee named
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack recently named appointees to the Wisconsin USDA Farm Service Agency state committee. The committee is responsible for overseeing farm programs and county-committee operations, resolving program-delivery appeals from the agriculture community, maintaining cooperative relations with industry stakeholders.
The committee also is responsible for keeping producers informed about Farm Service Agency programs, and complying with USDA equal opportunity and civil-rights policies. Five individuals have been appointed to serve on the committee.
• Committee chair, Joshua Tranel of Hazel Green
• Clara Hedrich of Chilton
• Tina Hinchley of Cambridge
• Joe Koch of Wilson
• Heidi Randall of Cambria
Visit usda.gov for more information.
Potato Board election open
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection recently certified three nominees who are eligible to be elected to the Wisconsin Potato Industry Board. Potato growers will have until June 15 to vote on the candidates listed.
- At-large nominee – Andrew Diercks of Coloma, state-wide
- District 1 nominee – Keith Wolter of Antigo, Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Brown, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Door, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Florence, Forest, Iron, Kewaunee, Langlade, Lincoln, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, St. Croix, Taylor, Vilas and Washburn counties
- District 2 nominee – John Fenske of Coloma, Marathon, Outagamie, Portage, Shawano, Waupaca and Waushara counties
Growers who haven’t received a ballot by May 20 may request one by contacting debbie.gegare@wisconsin.gov or 608-224-5116. Eligible growers may vote for the candidate in their respective district or write in other eligible producers.
Completed ballots must be emailed or mailed to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, Marketing Order Program, P.O. Box 8911, Madison, WI 53708. Ballots must be postmarked on or before June 15.
Elected producers will serve three-year terms beginning July 1 and ending June 30, 2025. The board is comprised of nine producers in three districts across the state, with one at-large member elected every third year.
The board oversees the collection and use of about $1.7 million in assessment fees paid by Wisconsin potato growers. The funding is used to support the research, education and promotion of Wisconsin-grown potatoes. Visit datcp.wi.gov and search for "agricultural marketing boards" for more information.
Marketing, events manager named
Melissa Haen is the new marketing and events manager for the Dairy Business Association and Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative. She'll develop and execute strategies to promote the policy-focused sister organizations. She'll also plan and coordinate events to maximize member growth and engagement.
Haen has experience in director and manager roles in events and marketing in various industries. She most recently served as senior director of events and marketing for the Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce in eastern Wisconsin.
Haen earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration in marketing at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. She earned a master of business administration degree in marketing from Concordia University. She's also a trained advertising specialist through Promotional Products Association International. Visit dairyforward.com and voiceofmilk.com for more information.