Business News

Direct aid available
Wisconsin farmers who have experienced economic losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic are eligible for a second round of Farm Support Program direct-aid payments. Another $50 million in direct payments to Wisconsin farmers has been made available.
Beginning Nov. 1 the Wisconsin Department of Revenue will send a letter to pre-qualified applicants. The letter will provide information about the program and a Letter ID, which is required to complete the application. The letters will be sent to farmers with at least $10,000 but less than $5 million in gross income.
Eligible farmers should apply online through the Wisconsin Department of Revenue website. The application link will be live at 8:00 a.m. Nov. 8 and will close at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 29. Farmers who didn’t receive a letter and believe they qualify, or farmers who can’t apply online may request assistance by calling 608-266-2772. Spanish- and Hmong-speaking farmers may call 608-266-2772 for assistance. Visit revenue.wi.gov for more information.
Dairyman named to committee
Joshua Tranel, a partner in and dairy manager for Tranel Family Farms of Hazel Green, Wisconsin, recently was appointed to serve on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency state committee in Wisconsin. The committee’s charge is to ensure the effective and efficient delivery of federal farm programs to the state’s agricultural producers.
Members of the Farm Service Agency state committee are appointed by the USDA Secretary and are responsible for the oversight of farm programs and county-committee operations, resolving program-delivery appeals from the agriculture community. They also are responsible for maintaining cooperative relations with industry stakeholders, keeping producers informed about Farm Service Agency programs, and operating in a manner consistent with USDA equal-opportunity and civil-rights policies.
In addition to his work at Tranel Family Farms, Tranel is active in several civic and agricultural-advocacy and special-interest organizations.
More appointments will follow as USDA seats the three- to five-member Farm Service Agency state committees for each state and Puerto Rico. The state committee chairperson will be named when all committee members have been appointed. Visit fsa.usda.gov for more information.
McDonald’s tests McPlant
McDonald’s, the global food chain, is testing for a limited time a plant-based patty in eight select restaurants across the United States. The burger was co-developed with Beyond Meat “McPlant” is exclusive to McDonald’s and is made from plant-based ingredients such as peas, rice and potatoes.
Cities with test locations are Irving and Carrollton, Texas, Cedar Falls, Iowa, Jennings and Lake Charles, Louisiana, and El Segundo and Manhattan Beach, California. McPlant was introduced in in 2021 in Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, Austria and the United Kingdom. Visit corporate.mcdonalds.com for more information.
Cropland app updated
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service and Agricultural Research Service recently updated the CropScape web app. The update allows users to more easily conduct area and statistical analysis of planted U.S. commodities, according to the USDA.
Now known as CroplandCROS, the geospatial-data product hosts the Cropland Data Layer. It’s a 30-meter derived, crop-specific land-cover classification created annually from satellite imagery. CroplandCROS is powered by USDA’s Partnerships for Data Innovations. The app enables users to geo-locate farms and map areas of interest.
Cropland Data Layer users can apply the technology to explore yield forecasts, acreage estimates, disaster assessment, wildlife habitat, water use and more. Visit nass.usda.gov and search for “CroplandCROS” for more information.
Order boxes of Wisconsin fun
Consumers can enjoy “Boxes of Fun” during the holidays. The Something Special from Wisconsin program is featuring holiday boxes with Wisconsin-sourced goodies.
“When people purchase a Box of Fun, they’re helping local businesses across our state thrive,” said Lois Federman, director of the Something Special from Wisconsin program. “Each dollar spent is an investment in a local business and also in Wisconsin's economy.”
Holiday boxes range in price from $39 to $139 and are available in eight varieties.
- Small Snack Box
- Pamper Yourself
- Surprise Gift
- Brunch Munch
- Snack Attack
- Morning Madness
- Hodge Podge
- Cook with It
Boxes feature products from a variety of Something Special from Wisconsin member businesses – Slide Gourmet Potato Chips, Ugly Apple Café, Addicting Pretzels, Confections by Joel, The Maple Dude, Palo Popcorn, Mudd Creek, Duke’s Nuts, Sherwood’s Fabulous Fudge, Honestly Cranberry and more.
Orders must be placed by Nov. 19 for delivery by Thanksgiving and Dec. 17 for delivery by Christmas. Prices don’t include shipping costs.
To date more than 800 Boxes of Fun have been shipped to consumers in more than 30 states. That provides opportunities for dozens of Wisconsin companies to grow their sales and reach new customers.
Boxes are available for purchase online through Christine’s Kitchens, a Something Special from Wisconsin member. Visit christines-kitchens.com to order. Visit somethingspecialwi.com for more information.
CEO appointed
Corteva Inc.’s board of directors recently appointed Chuck Magro as the company’s new CEO. He most recently served as CEO of Nutrien. He succeeds James Collins Jr., who will work with Magro to assure a smooth transition. Collins will retire from Corteva at year-end.
Prior to serving as president and CEO of Nutrien, Magro served as president and CEO of Agrium, which merged with PotashCorp to create Nutrien. Magro serves an active role on the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. He also was vice-chairman of the International Fertilizer Association and past chair and board member of The Fertilizer Institute. He served as a board steward for the World Economic Forum’s Food Systems Initiative. Visit corteva.com for more information.