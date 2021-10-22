Business News

Waters of the United States roundtables planned
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of the Army recently called on communities to propose roundtables to provide input on regional implications of “waters of the United States.” The roundtable discussions can help inform the agencies’ work to develop an enduring definition of “waters of the United States” that supports public health, environmental protection, agricultural activity and economic growth, stated the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
The agencies are announcing a process for stakeholders to submit nomination letters with a slate of participants to potentially be selected as one of 10 geographically focused roundtables. The agencies are seeking to understand perspectives listed.
- Highlighting how different regions are affected by the various “waters of the United States” definitions.
- Learning about stakeholder experiences, challenges and opportunities in different regulatory regimes.
- Facilitating engagement across diverse perspectives to inform development of a durable and workable definition of “waters of the United States.”
The agencies’ experience implementing previous definitions of “waters of the United States” has highlighted the regional variability of water resources and the importance of close engagement with stakeholders to better understand their unique circumstances.
Each nomination for a roundtable must include a proposed slate of participants representing perspectives of agriculture, conservation groups, developers, drinking water-wastewater management, environmental organizations, environmental justice communities, industry and other key interests in the region. The agencies request that organizers submit their self-nomination letter via email no later than Nov. 3. Visit epa.gov/wotus for more information.
Hemp survey to be conducted
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service will begin mailing in October its first hemp-acreage and production survey. The survey is being sent to 20,500 producers for information on total planted and harvested area, yield, production and value of hemp.
The survey will establish a benchmark and provide data to help inform producers’ decisions about growing, harvesting and selling hemp. It also could help them decide the type of hemp to produce.
Survey recipients are asked to respond at agcounts.usda.gov. They are requested to use the 12-digit survey code mailed with the survey, or to return completed questionnaires in the prepaid envelope provided by Oct. 25.
All information will be kept confidential, as required by federal law. The National Agricultural Statistics Service will publish the survey results Feb. 17 on its website and in its Quick Stats searchable database. Visit nass.usda.gov and search for "hemp acreage survey" or call 888-424-7828 for more information.
Conservation district grant-applications sought
The National Association of Conservation Districts recently launched the application period for the 2022 Friends of National Association of Conservation District Grants Program. It’s an initiative of the association’s district operations and member-services committee. The 2022 program will award eight grants, to as much as $2,500 each. Grants will be awarded to conservation districts to conduct new activities or test novel approaches to their operations.
The grant program was established to enable individuals and organizations to support about 3,000 conservation districts through cash donations to the National Association of Conservation Districts. Applications are due Nov. 30. Visit nacdnet.org and search for "district grants" for more information.
Physical-loss loans available
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is making available physical-loss loans as a result of a tornado that occurred Aug. 7, 2021. Eligible for low-interest physical-loss loans are producers in Wisconsin’s Grant County and the contiguous counties of Crawford, Iowa, Lafayette and Richland in Wisconsin, Jo Daviess in Illinois, and Clayton and Dubuque in Iowa.
The loans can help producers repair or replace damaged or destroyed physical property. Examples of property commonly affected are essential farm buildings, fixtures to real estate, equipment, livestock, perennial crops, fruit- and nut-bearing trees, and harvested or stored crops and hay.
The application deadline is June 8, 2022. Visit farmers.gov and search for "disaster assistance recovery tool" and farmers.gov and search for "service center locator" for more information.
Check runoff risk prior to manure application
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection reminds farmers and manure applicators to check the runoff risk-advisory forecast before spreading manure on fields. The tool helps determine the potential for runoff depending on weather conditions and soil temperature. Spreading manure when there’s elevated risk of runoff can send manure into streams and threaten water quality.
The risk-advisory forecast features maps showing short-term runoff risk for daily field-application planning. The maps account for soil saturation and temperature, weather forecast, snow and crop cover, and slope. The National Weather Service updates the forecast three times daily. Visit datcp.wi.gov and search for "nutrient management' for more information.
Fertilizer council funds projects
The Wisconsin Fertilizer Research Council is providing more than $100,000 for University of Wisconsin research projects. The funding will be used to study soil management, soil fertility, plant nutrition, surface and groundwater quality, and other activities that promote proper use of fertilizer. Projects directly benefit farmers and the results are shared to help make decisions about fertilizer application. The projects awarded funding are featured.
- Carrie Laboski, UW-Madison Department of Soil Science – long-term phosphorus and potassium trial to evaluate sustainable crop production, 2021-2023
- Matt Ruark, UW-Madison Department of Soil Science – nitrogen availability of fall-applied manure in a sustainably intensive silage system
- Growth and nutrient uptake patterns of russet potato varieties
- Yi Wang, UW-Madison Department of Horticulture – evaluating groundwater nitrogen crediting and reutilization for potato production in central Wisconsin
The Wisconsin Fertilizer Research Council receives funding from tonnage fees on fertilizer sales. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection collects tonnage fees at a rate of $.62 for every ton of fertilizer sold. Of that fee, state law requires that $.17 per ton be allocated to the Fertilizer Research Council fund.
The remainder of the tonnage fee provides funding for UW-Madison’s nutrient and pest management program, the agricultural chemical clean-up fund, and other programs. There are currently no tonnage fees being paid into the agricultural chemical clean-up fund due to the fee holiday.
Visit datcp.wi.gov and search for "Fertilizer Research Council" and frc.soils.wisc.edu and search for "2021 projects" for more information.
Startups offered on-farm testing
The Wells Fargo Innovation Incubator and Farmers Business Network recently formed a partnership. With support from the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center, agricultural-technology startups currently participating in the IN2 program or that will participate in the future will be able to access a network of on-farm sites to test products and solutions.
Sustainable agricultural-technology solutions, such as those being developed by startups in the IN2 program, are aimed at improving agricultural outputs while reducing environmental impacts. Access to real-world data on the efficacy of a particular solution is important to the commercial success of new innovations. On-farm testing provides insight into performance in realistic conditions, and across a wide range of environmental conditions and farming practices.
The startups that leverage the partnership will test their technologies at scale, across as much as hundreds of acres on farms within the Farmers Business Network. Farmers Business Network will use its network and agronomic and environmental datasets to curate ideal farms for trials that test each startup’s solution in the right agronomic conditions. Datasets will be collected from each trial and analyzed to develop insights into product performance.
IN2 and Farmers Business Network will select the first participants from the group of 16 agricultural-technology startups that are currently part of the IN2 program. On-farm testing will begin in the 2022 crop season. Visit in2ecosystem.com and fbn.com and danforthcenter.org for more information.
California commits to climate-smart
Amid climate-driven drought and extreme heat challenges, California is committing $1.1 billion over two years to support sustainable-agriculture practices and to create a resilient and equitable food system. It will make investments to promote healthy soil management and support livestock methane-reduction efforts. The state will provide funding for replacement of agricultural equipment to reduce emissions. It also will provide technical assistance and incentives for development of farm conservation-management plans. The funding package also will support programs to expand healthy-food access for seniors and in schools, other public institutions and nonprofits.
Accelerator invests in robotics
Ag Startup Engine recently made an initial investment in Birds Eye Robotics of Herman, Nebraska. Birds Eye Robotics designs broiler-house solutions to improve facility upkeep and bird welfare, and to address labor-market pressure on poultry farmers.
The company’s autonomous caretaker robot focuses on animal welfare by removing dead birds, stimulating birds, and tilling caked bedding, according to Scott Niewohner, CEO of Birds Eye Robotics. The company is innovating at the intersection of robotics, artificial intelligence and animal health, said Joel Harris of Ag Startup Engine. Birds Eye Robotics is partnering with select poultry growers and operators across the Midwest as part of a pilot program.
Ag Startup Engine, located in the Iowa State University Research Park, provides early seed-stage investment and mentorship from successful entrepreneurs. With the program’s second fund, the goal is to accept and invest in 45 agriculture and animal health startups in the next five years. Visit agstartupengine.com and birdseyerobotics.com for more information.
Data available for organic, non-GMO
The Mercaris 2021 acreage analyzer for non-genetically modified and organic crops recently was updated. The tool helps users track organic and non-genetically modified crops such as corn, soybeans, wheat and oats.
The analyzer was developed to help buyers and growers understand market share, evaluate production trends, and identify expansion opportunities. It enables growers to understand the aggregate view of organic and non-genetically modified crop acreage in the United States. It also can narrow data to a subset of state and crop-specific queries.
Mercaris estimates that total U.S. organic acreage will increase 6 percent year-over-year by the end of 2021, exceeding 9 million acres for the first time as the number of certified-organic farms reaches about 20,000. Visit mercaris.com for more information.
Animal-free milk protein funded
Investment has increased for Perfect Day Inc., a company that has created an animal-free milk protein from microflora. The company recently announced a $350 million Series D funding round intended to fuel the company’s expanded focus on biological engineering, ingredient innovation and consumer products. The round included participation from long-term investors such as Horizons Ventures and Bob Iger, as well as SK Inc. They increased their role in the recent funding series. The round brings Perfect Day’s total funding to $750 million. Visit perfectday.com for more information.
Climate initiative gains support
The Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate – AIM for Climate – is an initiative to transform the global agricultural sector. It currently has the support of 30 nations, as well as the Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations. It also has the support of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the United Kingdom’s COP26 Presidency.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is prioritizing efforts to promote the initiative, with the goal of dramatically increasing public investment and private investment for innovation in climate-smart agriculture and food systems. The initiative will focus on three main investment channels.
- scientific breakthroughs via basic agricultural research
- public-applied and private-applied innovation and research for development
- development and deployment of practical, actionable research and information
The initiative will be officially launched at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference in November in Glasgow, Scotland. Visit aimforclimate.org for more information.
Biochar market forecast to grow
The global biochar market is expected to grow at an annual rate of more than 15 percent, reaching more than $6 billion by 2031. The role of biochar in enhancing soil health and boosting crop yield in a sustainable way is expected to serve as a significant growth driver. Greater use of reactors on farms to increase the pace of stubble conversion into biomass also will lead to growth in the biochar market, according to Transparency Market Research.
Biochar is derived from organic waste. It’s obtained through controlled heating of wood waste, animal manure, forest waste and agricultural waste. The use of biochar in waste management, climate-change mitigation, gardening, composting, horticulture, electricity generation, forestry and agriculture is expected to grow. Biochar can help boost soil fertility, crop productivity and water-holding capacity. It also can prove to be an effective tool for decreasing carbon-dioxide emissions because it has the potential to store 50 percent of the carbon from feedstock, according to the market analyst. Visit transparencymarketresearch.com and search for "biochar market" for more information.
Soybean partnership formed
Innvictis Seed Solutions distributed by Simplot Grower Solutions recently joined the Iowa Soybean Research Center as an industry partner. Innvictis/Simplot will provide financial support to the center based at Iowa State University. The seed organization also will have a representative serving on the Iowa Soybean Research Center’s industry advisory council.
Innvictis/Simplot is the center’s 11th industry partner, joining AMVAC, BASF, Bayer, Cornelius Seed, Corteva Agriscience, FMC, GDM, Merschman Seeds, Syngenta and UPL. Visit iowasoybeancenter.org or contact ISRC@iastate.edu or 515-294-0878 for more information.
Grain-solutions business bought
Bushel recently acquired GrainBridge LLC, a joint venture owned by Archer Daniels Midland Company and Cargill Incorporated. Bushel is an independently owned software technology company focused on the grain-supply chain.
GrainBridge employees will join the Bushel team and remain based in Omaha, Nebraska. ADM and Cargill will be working with their customers to transition to the Bushel platform.
The platform will feature permission-based data sharing and visualization. The connections can support all points of the supply chain from grower to grain origination to consumer packaged goods. Visit bushelpowered.com and grainbridge.com for more information.
Cooperative leadership to change
Ed Mullins is stepping down as CEO and executive vice-president of Prairie Farms Dairy. He will assume a new role as senior executive officer. With a tenure of more than 40 years at Prairie Farms, Mullins will continue to be involved in the company's day-to-day operations. Matt McClelland will succeed Mullins as the cooperative’s CEO. McClelland joined Prairie Farms in 1991 and has held numerous leadership positions in sales and operations. The transition will take effect Jan. 1. Visit prairiefarms.com for more information.
USDA seeks specialists to work abroad
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service is seeking veterinarians, agriculturists and plant pathologists to work on its team abroad. The agency has foreign-service officers in more than 25 countries who work on the front line for U.S. agricultural health. Employment opportunities will be announced in January. Visit aphis.usda.gov/careers for more information.
Natural-gas prices forecast to remain elevated through winter
Natural-gas spot prices at the U.S. benchmark Henry Hub will average $5.67 per million British thermal units between October and March. That’s the greatest winter price since 2007-2008, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The Henry Hub is a center of several natural-gas interconnections. It’s located in Erath, Louisiana.
The increase in the hub’s prices in recent months and in the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s forecast reflect below-average storage levels heading into the winter heating season and strong demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas even though there’s been relatively slow growth in the country’s natural-gas production. The administration expects Henry Hub prices will decrease after the first quarter of 2022, as production growth outpaces growth in liquefied natural gas exports, and will average $4.01 per million British thermal units for the year.
Reduced U.S. inventories could contribute to more natural-gas price volatility, particularly if any area in the United States experiences a severe cold snap. Visit eia.gov/outlooks/steo for more information.
Next Gen Fertilizer Innovations Challenge winners named
The U.S. Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recently announced the winners of the Next Gen Fertilizer Innovations Challenge. It was the second of a two-part, joint USDA-EPA partnership and competition on enhanced-efficiency fertilizers to advance agricultural sustainability.
Winners of the competition submitted concepts for novel technologies that can reduce the environmental effects of nitrogen and phosphorus while maintaining or increasing crop yields.
The winners of tier-1 solutions are listed.
- Christopher Hendrickson of Aqua-Yield Operations LLC, Draper, Utah, for a nano-smart fertilizer.
- Taylor Pursell of Pursell Agri-Tech, Sylacauga, Alabama, for “Urea 2.0,” which replaces the conventional urea core with a customizable mix of materials to provide fertilizers tailored to local needs.
The winners of tier-2 solutions are listed.
- Kuide Qin of Verdesian Life Sciences, Cary, North Carolina, for using innovative mixture technologies to improve performance of nitrapyrin for longer effectiveness, less nitrate leaching, and prevention of farm-equipment corrosion.
- Catherine Roue of Fertinagro Biotech International, Portage, Michigan, for “Phosphate Liberation Booster” technology, which uses secretions from phosphate-starved plants to boost plant uptake so less fertilizer may be added and legacy phosphorus can be accessed.
- Chandrika Varadachari of Agtec Innovations Inc., Los Altos, California, for “Smart-N,” which releases nutrients on demand by the crop and which creates a chemical “cage” for urea that dissolves into plant nutrients.
The winners of tier-3 solutions are listed.
Jaroslav Nisler of the Institute of Experimental Botany, The Czech Academy of Sciences, Czech Republic, for using derivatives of the plant growth hormone MTU, which helps create longer growth periods, protection from stress, larger plants, and potentially less nutrient loss per unit of fertilizer applied.
Leanne Gilbertson, civil and environmental engineering department at the University of Pittsburgh, for creating a “protected fertilizer package,” which can carry nutrients through soil pores to the area around the plant roots.
Robert Neidermyer of Holganix LLC, Aston, Pennsylvania, for “Bio 800+,” a microbial inoculant that harnesses the power of more than 800 species of soil microbes, kelp and other soil-amending ingredients to promote greater crop production and plant health.
Paul Mullins of Brandon Products Ltd., Ireland, for “BBS-1,” a biostimulant derived from seaweed extract applied as a fertilizer coating to improve nitrogen-uptake in root cells.
USDA and EPA are coordinating the enhanced-efficiency fertilizer competitions with The Fertilizer Institute, the International Fertilizer Development Center, The Nature Conservancy and the National Corn Growers Association. Visit epa.gov and search for "Next Gen Fertilizer Challenges" for more information.