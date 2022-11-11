Business News

Safety-net enrollments open
Agricultural producers can now enroll in the Agriculture Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage programs for the 2023 crop year. They're two safety-net programs offered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The enrollment deadline is March 15, 2023.
The USDA’s Farm Service Agency also has started issuing payments totaling more than $255 million to producers with 2021 crops that have triggered payments through the Agriculture Risk program or Price Loss Coverage program.
Producers may elect coverage and enroll in Agriculture Risk Coverage-County or Price Loss Coverage, which provide crop-by-crop protection. Or they may enroll in in Agriculture Risk Coverage-Individual, which was developed to protect the entire farm.
Although election changes for 2023 are optional, producers must enroll through a signed contract each year. If producers have a multi-year contract on the farm and make an election change for 2023, they also must sign a new contract.
If producers don’t submit their election by the March 15 deadline, their election remains the same as their 2022 election for crops. Farm owners can’t enroll in either program unless they have a share interest in the farm.
Covered commodities are barley, canola, large and small chickpeas, corn, crambe, flaxseed, grain sorghum, lentils, mustard seed, oats, peanuts, dry peas, rapeseed, long grain rice, medium and short grain rice, safflower seed, seed cotton, sesame, soybeans, sunflower seed and wheat.
In partnership with the USDA, the University of Illinois and Texas A&M University offer web-based decision tools to assist producers in making informed decisions using crop data specific to their respective farming operations.
• Gardner-farmdoc Payment Calculator. The University of Illinois’ tool enables producers to estimate payments for farms and counties for Agriculture Risk Coverage-County and Price Loss Coverage
• ARC and PLC Decision Tool. The Texas A&M enables producers to obtain basic information regarding the decision and factors that should be taken into consideration. That includes future commodity prices and historic yields to estimate payments for 2022.
2021 payments addressed -- Agriculture Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage payments for a given crop year are paid the following fall to allow actual county yields and the market-year-average prices to be finalized. The Farm Service Agency has processed payments to producers enrolled in 2021 Agriculture Risk Coverage-County, Agriculture Risk Coverage-Individual and Price Loss Coverage for covered commodities that triggered for the crop year.
Producers can view the 2021 Agriculture Risk Coverage-County Benchmark Yields and Revenues online database for payment rates applicable to their county and each covered commodity.
Producers should contact their local Farm Service Agency office for additional information pertaining to 2021 payment information.
Producers in 2021 signed about 1.8 million Agriculture Risk Coverage or Price Loss Coverage contracts, and 251 million out of 273 million base acres were enrolled in the programs. Signed contracts surpassed 1.8 million for the 2022 crop year, to be paid in fall 2023 if a payment triggers. Visit fsa.usda.gov – and search for "ARC/PLC program" – farmers.gov – and search for "local service center" for more information.
Soil-health investment made
The American Farmland Trust and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resource Conservation Service recently signed a two-year, $2 million cooperative agreement to further develop and improve American Farmland Trust’s soil-health economic and environmental tools. The tools will be improved with up-to-date soil-health-practice data and analysis.
The tools also will be expanded to serve additional crops. American Farmland Trust will create a Soil Health Economics Accelerator Team, expanding an existing team.
The partners since 2018 have worked together to develop the Soil Health Case Study Tool Kit. They’ve been using it to demonstrate that the benefits of implementing soil-health practices can outweigh the costs and, through time, improve farm productivity and profitability, said Michelle Perez, water initiative director for American Farmland Trust.
The partners will work to improve the quantitative relationship between crop yield, soil organic matter and soil-health practices in the predictive tool – P-SHEC – so that the tool can project potential benefits to crop yield, soil fertility and available water-holding capacity. American Farmland Trust will release that tool to the public after piloting it with farmers.
The retrospective tool – R-SHEC – will be improved to better incorporate diversification in crop rotations. It will be expanded to include more crops and soil-health practices. The tool is used to develop the Soil Health Case Studies featuring “soil-health-successful” producers.
The online tool – O-SHEC – is intended for direct use by farmers and their advisers. It will be finalized, piloted and released to the public for the first time. The tool is designed to accelerate farmer decision making and help evaluate costs and benefits of soil-health practice options more easily, according to American Farmland Trust. Visit farmland.org – and search for “soil health case study tool kit” – for more information.