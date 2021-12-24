Business News

Program compensates hog producers
The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently introduced a program to help hog producers who sold hogs through a negotiated sale during the period in which they faced the greatest reduction in market prices due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Spot Market Hog Pandemic Program is part of USDA’s Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative. It addresses gaps in previous assistance for hog producers. USDA’s Farm Service Agency will accept applications through Feb. 25.
The program provides assistance to producers who sold hogs through a negotiated sale from Apr. 16, 2020 through Sept. 1, 2020. Negotiated sale, or negotiated formula sale, means a sale of hogs to a packer in which the base price for the hogs is determined by seller-buyer interaction and agreement on a delivery day. USDA is offering the program because packer production was reduced due to pandemic-related employee illness and supply-chain issues. That resulted in fewer negotiated hogs being procured and subsequent reduced market prices.
As much as $50 million in pandemic assistance is available for the Spot Market Hog Pandemic Program through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
To be eligible the producer must be a person or legal entity who has ownership in the hogs and whose production facilities are located in the United States and U.S. territories. Contract producers; federal, state and local governments; public schools; and packers are ineligible for the program.
Payments will be calculated by multiplying the number of head of eligible hogs – not to exceed 10,000 head – by the payment rate of $54 per head. The Farm Service Agency will issue payments to eligible producers as applications are received and approved.
Visit farmers.gov/smhpp for a copy of the Notice of Funds Availability and for more information. Applications may be submitted to the Farm Service office at any USDA Service Center. Visit farmers.gov/service-locator or call 877-508-8364 for more information.
Corn board election underway
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection recently certified three nominees for the Wisconsin Corn Promotion Board election. Corn growers in the districts listed will have until Jan. 15 to vote.
- District 4 nominee – Calvin Dalton, Endeavor, Wisconsin – representing Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Waushara, Marquette and Columbia counties
- District 8 nominee – Casey Kelleher, Whitewater, Wisconsin – representing Jefferson, Walworth, Racine, and Kenosha counties
- District 9 nominee – Whilden Hughes, Janesville, Wisconsin – representing Green and Rock counties
Mail-in ballots will be sent to corn producers who reside in the three affected districts. Completed ballots must be signed and sent to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, Marketing Order Program, P.O. Box 8911, Madison, WI 53708-8911. The ballots must be postmarked on or before Jan. 15. Unsigned ballots won’t be counted.
Election results will be announced at the end of January. Elected producers will serve a three-year term beginning Feb. 1.
Producers who don’t receive a ballot by Dec 31 should request one by contacting debbie.gegare@wisconsin.gov or calling 608-224-5116. Visit wicorn.org for more information.
Internet applications accepted
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has begun accepting applications for loans and grants to help people in rural areas obtain access to high-speed internet. The USDA is making $1.15 billion in funding available through the ReConnect Program. Eligible applicants are state, local or territory governments, corporations, Native American Tribes, limited liability companies and cooperatives.
The new funding doesn’t include about $2 billion from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which is available for projects that serve rural areas where at least 90 percent of the households lack broadband service at speeds of 100 megabits per second download and 20 megabits per second upload. USDA will give funding priority to projects that will serve people in low-density rural areas and areas lacking internet access services at speeds of at least 25 megabits per second download and 3 megabits per second upload.
Applicants must commit to building facilities capable of providing broadband service at speeds of 100 megabits per second download and upload to every location in a proposed service area at the same time. In making funding decisions, the USDA will consider the economic needs of the community to be served, the extent to which a provider will offer affordable service options, a project’s commitment to strong labor standards, and whether a project is serving Tribal lands or is submitted by a local government, Tribal government, nonprofit or cooperative. Visit usda.gov/reconnect for more information.
Services awarded telemedicine grant
Wisconsin's Waushara County Emergency Medical Services Department recently was awarded a $213,000 grant to connect seven fixed rural-station locations and outfit seven ambulance and truck vehicles with mobile hotspots and mobile telehealth video-conferencing systems. The vehicles will be outfitted with telemedicine systems and mobile hotspot boosters for connectivity so ambulances can, in real time, respond to calls and incidents and then connect live with healthcare providers. The project will benefit about 25,000 rural residents.
At each of the fixed sites video-conferencing technology solutions will be installed to enable real-time interactive training and education initiatives via distance learning. The award is being funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Distance Learning and Telemedicine program. The program helps fund distance learning and telemedicine services in rural areas to increase access to education, training and healthcare resources.
The USDA is investing $50 million in 105 rural distance learning and telemedicine projects in 37 states and Puerto Rico to help 7.6 million people. Visit rd.usda.gov/wi or contact wi-rd-stateoffice@usda.gov or 715-345-7600 for more information.
Science-board members named
The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently appointed 14 members to the National Agricultural Research, Extension, Education and Economics Advisory Board. Eight members are new appointees and six members have been re-appointed
The board provides feedback to the secretary of agriculture, to USDA’s Research, Education and Economics mission area, and to land-grant colleges and universities on food and agricultural research, education, Extension and economics priorities and policies. The board also provides reports and recommendations to agricultural committees of the U.S. Congress.
Board members are selected and appointed by the secretary of agriculture. Each board member represents a specific category of U.S. agricultural stakeholder as outlined in the Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018. Board members are listed. Each member will serve a one- to three-year term.
National farm or producer organizations
- Dana Allen-Tully, Gar-Lin Dairy, LLC – new appointee
- Edmund Buckner, Alcorn State University
- Lisabeth Hobart, GROWMARK Inc.
Academic or research societies
- V.M. ‘Bala’ Balasubramaniam, Ohio State University – new appointee
- Mario Ferruzzi, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences – new appointee
Agricultural research, Extension and education
- Kenrett Jefferson-Moore, North Carolina A&T State University
- Mark Lawrence, Mississippi State University
- Michael Oltrogge, Nebraska Indian Community College
- Ariel Ortiz-Bobea, Cornell University – new appointee
Industry consumer or rural interests
- Donnell Brown, National Grape Research Alliance – new specialty-crop committee representative
- Richard De Los Santos, Texas Department of Agriculture
- Marguerite Green, SPROUT – new specialty-crop committee representative
- Jane Kolodinsky, University of Vermont – new appointee
- Tambra Raye Stevenson, Women Advancing Nutrition Dietetics and Agriculture – new appointee
Committee and subcommittee members also are listed. Each member will serve a one-year to three-year term.
Citrus-disease subcommittee
- Christopher Boisseranc, Southwest Ag Consulting Inc. – new appointee
- Thomas Kirschner, Cooperative Producers Inc., Ranch One Cooperative Inc., Cooperative Three Inc. and Gulf Harvesting Inc. – new appointee
- Wayne Simmons, LaBelle Fruit Company Inc. – new appointee
National Genetic Resources Advisory Council
- Paul Gepts, University of California-Davis – new appointee
- James McFerson, Washington State University
- Terrence Tiersch, Louisiana State University Agricultural Center
- Sarada Krishnan, Denver Botanic Gardens
Specialty-crop committee
- Gregory Goins, North Carolina A&T State University – new appointee
- Carlos Iglesias, North Carolina State University – new appointee
- Nikki Lynn Rothwell, Northwest Michigan Horticulture Research Center, Michigan State University
- Shawn Peebles, Shawn Peebles Organic Farm LLC
- Jim Tuinier, Post Gardens of Battle Creek Michigan – new appointee
Visit nareeeab.ree.usda.gov for more information.
Companies quicken digital transformation
Intel Corporation recently joined the SVG Ventures/Thrive venture and innovation platform. The goal is to enable the organizations to address global sustainability challenges by accelerating digital transformation across agri-food value chains.
The collaboration will combine Intel’s expertise in artificial intelligence, computer vision, edge computing and networking with Thrive’s platform and record of identifying and accelerating solutions in food and agriculture.
Thrive has developed a global ecosystem of more than 5,000 startups and more than 40 corporate partners as well as industry associations, producer cooperatives and investment and government partners.
Intel’s Health and Life Sciences team will connect with SVG Ventures/Thrive’s network. Visit thriveagrifood.com for more information.