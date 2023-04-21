Processor applications received
Seventy applications were submitted to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection for the 2023 Meat Processor Infrastructure Grant Program. The grants are intended to improve the long-term viability of Wisconsin’s meat and livestock industries. Submitted applications totaled more than $2.8 million in requested funding from the state and more than $38 million of total investment by the industry.
A total of $200,000 was available for the 2023 Meat Processor Infrastructure Grant Program with a maximum grant of $50,000 allowed for each project. The grants were created through the 2021-2023 biennial budget signed by Gov. Tony Evers. The budget included a $200,000 annual investment to help meat processors increase throughput.
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection in 2022 received 100 applications totaling more than $4.4 million in funding requests for the Meat Processor Infrastructure Grant Program. Following that demand for funding the governor allocated $10 million of federal funds for the Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grant Program, and the agriculture agency announced 91 recipients as grant awardees.
The governor’s 2023-25 budget proposes an additional $1.6 million over the biennium for the Meat Processor Infrastructure Grant Program, providing $1 million per fiscal year for meat processors across the state.
The agriculture agency is reviewing the grant applications and will announce recipients soon. Visit datcp.wi.gov – search for “meat and livestock development” – for more information.
District coordinator named
Katie Fitzsimmons has been hired by the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation to serve as District 3 coordinator in southwestern Wisconsin. District 3 is comprised of Crawford, Grant, Iowa, Lafayette, Richland and Vernon counties. Fitzsimmons will be responsible for working with county Farm Bureaus to develop and implement programs to serve the organization’s members and to coordinate membership recruitment and retention efforts.
Fitzsimmons was raised on a dairy farm near Mineral Point, Wisconsin. She earned a bachelor’s degree in agricultural and rural-policy studies with a minor in international agriculture at Iowa State University. Since graduation she has been serving as policy project manager for the Wisconsin Soybean Association.
Fitzsimmons succeeds Melissa (Doyle) Jacobson, who recently accepted the position of director of young leader programs at the Wisconsin Farm Bureau. Visit wfbf.com for more information.
Board members join Expo
World Dairy Expo has new industry representatives on its board of directors as well as on its commercial exhibitor committee and dairy cattle exhibitor committee. The incoming board members are Kami Dorn of the Wisconsin Guernsey Breeders’ Association, and Annie McCullough of Farm Journal.
Dorn and her husband, Jesse Dorn, milk 70 Registered Guernseys near New Glarus, Wisconsin. Dorn has served as president of the Wisconsin Guernsey Breeders’ Association for six years. She also has been involved in showing cattle at all levels.
McCullough represents Farm Journal and Dairy Herd Management, publisher of the World Dairy Expo Official Program. McCullough is a national accounts manager, specializing in advising marketing strategy for Farm Journal’s dairy and livestock accounts. She has been involved in World Dairy Expo as a commercial exhibitor, media representative, International Junior Holstein Show volunteer, cattle-show exhibitor, youth-contest participant and UW-Madison Badger Dairy Club member.
Joining the commercial exhibitor committee is Erin Carter, Lallemand Animal Nutrition. Joining the dairy cattle exhibitor committee are Ted deMent, national Jersey representative, and Sarah Wendorf, national Red & White representative. Visit worlddairyexpo.com – search for “World Dairy Expo leaders” – for more information.
USDA assists transition to organic
The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently invested $75 million in conservation assistance for producers transitioning to organic production. As part of the multi-agency Organic Transition Initiative, the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service will dedicate financial and technical assistance to a new organic-management standard and partner with new organic technical experts to increase staff capacity and expertise.
The investment, which includes funds from the 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, is expected to build new and better markets and income streams, strengthen local and regional food systems, and increase affordable food supply for more Americans.
NRCS will dedicate $70 million to assist producers with a new organic management standard in the Environmental Quality Incentives Program. It provides flexibility for producers to receive assistance and education needed such as attending workshops or requesting help from experts or mentors. It supports conservation practices required for organic certification and may provide foregone income reimbursement for dips in production during the transition period.
The agency will announce state-specific deadlines later in 2023, after which producers can submit applications at their local USDA Service Center. Visit farmers.gov – search for “local service center” – for more information.
Carbon-credit market forecasted
The global carbon-credit market is projected to grow at an annual rate of 36.6 percent from now until 2028, according to market analyst researchandmarkets.com.
The analyst recently published a report, which covers the market by types, sectors and regions. The report provides an analysis of trends, opportunities and market drivers which would help stakeholders to devise and align strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.
Market growth is expected to be significant during the forecast period on account of corporations’ rush to meet goals set by the 2015 Paris Agreement. More than 20 percent of the world's 2,000 most prominent public companies have committed to meet the net-zero target by 2050, according to researchandmarkets.com. Visit researchandmarkets.com – search for "carbon credit market" – for more information.
Food-program awardees chosen
One hundred sixty-five farmers recently were awarded funds through the 2023 Wisconsin Local Food Purchase Assistance program. Recipients were awarded amounts ranging from $3,000 to $20,000 from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. The funds are aimed at growing and providing food for hunger-relief efforts.
The farmers selected represent 51 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties. Of those selected 60 percent are part of a socially disadvantaged or historically underserved community. Fifty-six percent are new or beginning farmers, and 18 percent of the farms are owned by women. Visit wilocalfood.org and datcp.wi.gov – search for “local food purchase assistance program farmer awardees” – for more information.
Cultured-meat market forecasted
The global cultured-meat market is expected to grow at an annual rate of 25 percent from now until 2030. It’s expected to reach about $2 billion by 2030, owing to the increasing number of investments for research and development of cultured meat as well as increasing interest in environmental sustainability and animal welfare, according to market analyst researchandmarkets.com.
Increasing consumer preference for nutritional diets and innovation in cellular techniques to produce cultured meat are expected to propel growth of the market. But the market faces challenges due to expensive production costs and consumer skepticism toward laboratory-based meat products. Visit researchandmarkets.com – search for “cultured meat market” – for more information.
Autonomous market forecasted
The global autonomous-agriculture-equipment market is expected to reach more than $28 billion in 2027, and have an annual growth rate of about 22 percent to 2027, according to market analyst researchandmarkets.com.
Market growth is expected to be driven by an increase in the adoption of automated-farming technologies due to labor shortages and increased labor costs, an increase in optimization of crop yield and waste reduction, and a greater dependence on advanced technologies to enhance productivity across the globe.
The global autonomous-agriculture-equipment market in the application segment is expected to be dominated by harvesting. The desire to reduce costs and increase profitability as well as the increasing costs of labor and other inputs are key factors expected to drive growth of the segment globally.
The spraying segment accounts for the second-largest share in the autonomous-agriculture-equipment market due to the need for more efficient and targeted use of chemicals, the desire to reduce costs and increase profitability, and concerns about worker safety and environmental impact, according to researchandmarkets.com. Visit researchandmarkets.com – search for “autonomous agriculture equipment” – for more information.