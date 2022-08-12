Business News

County to host finals
Walworth County will host the 76th Alice in Dairyland Finals May 11-13, 2023. The county hosted the 73rd Alice in Dairyland Finals virtually in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
There are more than 940 farms in the county, representing more than 192,000 acres. The county’s agriculture industry provides more than 4,900 jobs and $1.1 billion in economic activity, according to the University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension. Walworth County ranks fifth in the state for the production of sheep and goats. It also is one of the state’s top tourist destinations.
Alice in Dairyland is a communications professional who works to educate the public about Wisconsin agriculture. Each May a new “Alice” is selected from a group of candidates during an extensive job-interview process. A different county hosts the finals each year. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Agency is currently accepting applications for host counties through the 80th Alice in Dairyland Finals in 2027.
Taylor Schaefer, the 75th Alice in Dairyland, will visit Walworth County more than 10 times prior to the finals. Her appearances will include visits to the Walworth County Dairy Breakfast, Pearce’s farm-to-table event, the official first Christmas tree-cutting event, and the Walworth County Fair. Each visit is expected to bring increased visibility to the county’s many agri-tourism events and offerings.
The 76th Alice in Dairyland will be selected at a banquet May 13 as part of a three-day finals event. Individuals from Walworth County and surrounding communities interested in donating their time or resources are welcome to contact alicewalworthcounty2023@gmail.com. Visit aliceindairyland.com for more information.
Livestock-standards rule proposed
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has previewed the Organic Livestock and Poultry Standards proposed rule in the Federal Register. The USDA proposes requirements for organic-poultry and livestock living conditions, care, transport and slaughter.
The new proposed rule would change the organic regulations to promote a fairer, more competitive market for organic-livestock producers, by ensuring that certified USDA livestock products are produced to the same consistent standard, the agency stated.
When finalized USDA’s National Organic Program will oversee the rule’s implementation. The program develops and enforces standards to give farmers, ranchers and businesses a level playing field. In partnership with USDA-accredited certifying agents, the program’s oversight supports growth of the organic market, the agency stated.
People are also reading…
The written comment period will close 60 days from publication; it’s scheduled to be published Aug. 9. The USDA will host a listening-session webinar Aug. 19 to hear oral comments on the proposed rule. Visit ams.usda.gov and search for "organic livestock and poultry standards" for more information.
Organic standards-rule proposed
The U.S. Department of Agriculture previewed the Organic Livestock and Poultry Standards proposed rule in the Federal Register. With the publication tge USDA proposes requirements for organic-poultry and livestock living conditions, care, transport and slaughter.
The new proposed rule would change the organic regulations to promote a fairer, more competitive market for organic-livestock producers, by ensuring that certified USDA livestock products are produced to the same consistent standard, the USDA stated.
When finalized USDA’s National Organic Program will oversee the rule’s implementation. The program develops and enforces standards to give farmers, ranchers and businesses a level playing field. In partnership with USDA-accredited certifying agents, the program’s oversight supports growth of the organic market, the USDA stated.
The written comment period will close 60 days from publication; it’s scheduled to be published Aug. 9. The USDA will host a public listening-session webinar Aug. 19 to hear oral comments on the proposed rule. Visit ams.usda.gov and search for "organic livestock and poultry standards" for more information.
General-use grants awarded
The Fund for Rural America, Compeer Financial’s corporate giving program, recently awarded 34 general-use grants, totaling $228,340. The grants fund initiatives and organizations whose work enriches agriculture and rural America.
The grants will directly impact the lives of more than 828,000 people, including farmers, youth, high school students and people facing food insecurity, Compeer stated. The grants were distributed in Compeer’s territory of Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Wisconsin organizations receiving grants are featured.
- Baraboo Children’s Museum Inc. – purchase of milkable cow exhibit
- Boys & Girls Club of Dane County – Walworth County Summer Monthly Meal Distribution Project
- Cooperative Educational Service Agency 03 – hydroponic growing system
- Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin – scissors lift
- Foxhead Regenerative Agriculture Project – development of local land-conservation program
- GrassWorks Inc – coordination of outreach and implementation of regenerative-agriculture conservation education
- Jackson County Childcare Network – Farm to Early Childhood Education Mobile Learning Lab
- Lafayette Ag Stewardship Alliance – support of farmer-led conservation and supply-chain collaboration
- Operation HELP – farmers market and food harvest vouchers
- REAP Food Group – support of Farm Fresh Atlas, Black, Indigenous and people of color farmers, and educational programs
- Rooted WI Inc. – infrastructure and capacity building for specialty-crop farmers
- Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin – purchase of commercial canopy tents for mobile pantry program
- YMCA of the North – Camp St. Croix – Camp St. Croix Grow and Gather Farm Fence
Visit Compeer.com/giving-back for more information.