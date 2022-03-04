Business News

Hog spot-market program deadline extended
Hog producers who sold hogs through a spot-market sale during the COVID-19 pandemic now have until Apr. 15 to submit their applications for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Spot Market Hog Pandemic Program.
The program assists hog producers who sold hogs through a spot-market sale from Apr. 16, 2020 through Sept. 1, 2020, the period during which producers faced the greatest reduction in market prices due to the pandemic. USDA is offering the program in response to a reduction in packer production and supply-chain issues, which resulted in fewer negotiated hogs being procured and subsequently reduced market prices.
Eligible producers can apply for the program by completing the Farm Service Agency-940, Spot Market Hog Pandemic Program application. Applications can be submitted to the Farm Service Agency office at any USDA Service Center by mail, fax, hand delivery or via electronic means. Visit farmers.gov/smhpp and farmers.gov/service-locator or call 877-508-8364 for more information.
Young-farmer input sought
As discussions about the 2023 Farm Bill begin, farmers are being asked to share their views on the future of agricultural policy. The Land Stewardship Project will soon be circulating the National Young Farmer Survey in Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Results will be combined with survey data from across the country to serve as the basis for advocacy efforts to develop a farm bill that benefits farmers, the land and rural communities.
The National Young Farmer Survey is intended to obtain input from farmers who often aren’t represented in the development of agricultural policy, according to the Land Stewardship Project.
The survey also will be directed at people who are considering farming as a career, as well as former farmers and landowners who may be renting their land. Questions focus on what barriers there may be in helping small- and mid-sized producers become established, such as lack of access to land and credit and a shortage of local meat-processing facilities.
Visit surveymonkey.com/r/lspyoungfarmers or contact jkochick@landstewardshipproject.org or 612-400-6349 for more information.
Wellbeing program offered
Farm community members are encouraged to participate in a new pilot of the WeCOPE – Connecting with Our Positive Emotions – program. The program has been newly adapted to provide practical applications for men and women involved in farming and other agriculture-related activities.
The agricultural version of WeCOPE originated through a partnership with John Shutske, director of the University of Wisconsin-Center for Agricultural Safety and Health and a professor at UW-Madison’s College of Agricultural and Life Sciences. He works in partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s Wisconsin Farm Center. The center’s work has a major focus on farmer stress and its effects on financial and physical health and wellbeing.
“WeCOPE focuses on equipping attendees with proactive skills that can enhance one’s sense of wellbeing while improving all aspects of health,” Shutske said. “A person with less stress and healthier emotions can operate more effectively and make better decisions when times are challenging.”
The sessions for WeCOPE are taught during a seven-week period. Participants explore eleven emotional skills while practicing methods to improve emotional and physical wellbeing and reduce negative feelings connected to stress.
Free Zoom sessions are scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays from March 1-29 and Apr. 5-12.
The agricultural adaptation is funded by a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute for Food and Agriculture. It’s supported by special funding in partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
Visit forms.gle/5yjJJ4GVLPKEVCKN7 or call 608-355-3250 for more information.
Youth Development Professionals honor two
The Wisconsin Association of Extension 4-H Youth Development Professionals recently presented its communicator award to two women from the University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension in Outagamie County. Alicia Schroeder-Haag and Anne Van were honored for their production of a promotional video that answered the question, “What is 4-H?”
The video was used as a marketing tool and general education tool on Facebook and Instagram.
Schroeder-Hagg is the 4-H program educator, and Anne Van is the executive assistant at the UW-Extension Outagamie County office. The award application has been forwarded to the National Association of Extension 4-H Agents for national award recognition. Visit blogs.extension.wisc.edu click on the “Youth” tab and search for “Youth Development Professionals” for more information.
Certified-organic production surveyed
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service is conducting the 2021 Organic Survey to gather new data on certified-organic crops and livestock commodities. The agency is mailing the survey to all known certified-organic farms and ranches. Producers are being asked to provide information on acreage, production and sales as well as production and marketing practices. Survey responses are due Apr. 4.
U.S. certified-organic producers sold $9.93 billion in products, according to the 2019 survey. That was an increase of 31 percent from 2016. The upcoming survey will help determine if that type of growth has been sustained, stated the National Agricultural Statistics Service.
The 2021 Organic Survey will provide data for USDA’s Risk Management Agency to evaluate crop-insurance coverage to help provide adequate pricing for organic producers. Marcia Bunger, administrator for USDA’s Risk Management Agency, said the USDA offers organic prices for 84 crops, an increase from just four in 2011. That’s due in part to the information received from the survey, she said.
The report is scheduled to be released Dec. 15. It’s expected to help stakeholders in planning the production and marketing of new products to help sustain industry growth. Visit nass.usda.gov/organics for more information.
Supply-chain merger formed
Dairy.com, ever.ag and EFC Systems recently formed EverAg. The merger unites supply-chain, agronomy and risk-management solutions for dairy, livestock, crops and agribusiness into one portfolio.
Scott Sexton, CEO of EverAg, said the merger will provide expertise and solutions to help clients efficiently and cost effectively move food from farm to fork. EverAg has 450 team members in seven global locations. On a daily basis it supports more than 600 companies at 3,000 locations.
EverAg reports that clients use its technology and services throughout the supply chain – from helping farmers reduce risk to providing manufacturing plants visibility they need to reduce waste, to enabling retailers to be stronger advisors to growers, and increasingly for supporting sustainability initiatives. Visit news.ever.ag for more information.
Foundation launches grant program
The AGCO Agriculture Foundation recently launched a grant program on the theme of “Climate Action Within the Context of Agriculture." The program is available to nonprofits with grant proposals between $20,000 and $300,000. The application deadline is March 30.
Grant-eligible nonprofits must focus on climate action in the agricultural context that also aligns with any of the foundation’s focus areas – nutrition and sustainable food systems, agricultural education, research and innovation, and farmer community development. The aim is to implement projects that promote sustainable climate solutions for farmers and the agricultural sector to benefit economies while also strengthening community development. Visit agcofoundation.org/grants for more information.
Study shows ethanol’s rebound
The U.S. ethanol industry “recovered substantially” from pandemic conditions, according to a new analysis by ABF Economics for the Renewable Fuels Association. Ethanol and gasoline use approached pre-COVID-19 levels in the second half of 2021. Due to resurgent demand and greater values for ethanol and coproducts, the ethanol industry’s contribution to U.S. gross domestic product in 2021 was the second-greatest ever, according to John Urbanchuk, managing partner of ABF Economics.
More than 73,000 U.S. jobs in 2021 were directly associated with the ethanol industry. The industry supported an additional 334,200 indirect and induced jobs across all sectors of the economy.
The ethanol industry created $28.7 billion in household income and contributed more than $52 billion to gross domestic product. Compared to 2020 that represented a 55-percent increase in income generated and a 50 percent increase in the contribution to gross domestic product, Urbanchuk found.
The report also provides a state-level breakdown of economic impacts and jobs supported by the ethanol industry in 2021. Visit ethanolrfa.org for more information.