In brief

Business News

Alice in Dairyland host sought

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is accepting bids from counties to host the Alice in Dairyland finals in 2024 and the following three years. Each year a different county hosts a series of Alice in Dairyland events leading up to the selection of the next Alice in Dairyland.

Local economic-development organizations and agriculture organizations are encouraged to consider the opportunity to welcome visitors and media professionals to their county. The planning process begins at least one year in advance. That includes scheduling the current Alice in Dairyland to attend the county’s monthly events to promote the finals and learn more about the impact of agriculture on that county. 

The hosting process culminates in a three-day event, which includes agribusiness tours, media interviews, an impromptu question-and-answer session, individual interviews and candidate presentations.

The question-and-answer session and finale banquet are open to the public as ticketed events. They include opportunities for counties to showcase local businesses, agritourism and other highlights. Walworth County is hosting the Alice in Dairyland finals in 2023.

Proposals are due by Aug. 15. Visit datcp.wi.gov and search for “Alice in Dairyland request for proposals” for more information.

Agricultural company expands

Northside Elevator is building a new $20-million agronomy facility in Stanley, Wisconsin. The project will feature a tower system fertilizer-manufacturing plant.

A rail spur will be constructed for more efficient procurement of production materials. And a warehouse will create greater flexibility in purchasing and storage of fertilizer and seed, and serve as an internal distribution hub, the company stated.

The new location, coupled with existing facilities in Loyal, Wisconsin, will provide greater efficiency in distribution of products with reduced travel time for application equipment, the company stated. The company’s owners expect initial hiring to include eight to ten employees, with careers primarily focused on agronomy, production, transportation and logistics. Visit northsideelevator.com for more information.

