Business News

USDA increases loan limit
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is increasing the loan limit for borrowers seeking a guaranteed farm loan. The limit has increased from $1.776 million to $1.825 million.
The USDA Farm Service Agency’s farm loans offer access to funding for a wide range of producer needs. Guaranteed loans are financed and serviced by commercial lenders. The Farm Service Agency provides as much as a 95 percent guarantee against possible financial loss of principal and interest. Guaranteed loans may be used for both farm ownership and operating purposes.
In fiscal year 2021 the agency saw continued strong demand for guaranteed loans. It obligated more than $3.4 billion in guaranteed farm ownership and operating loans. That included about $1.2 billion for beginning farmers. The number of guaranteed borrowers has increased by 10 percent to more than 38,750 farmers and ranchers in the past decade, according to the USDA. Increasing demand for farm loans is expected to continue into fiscal year 2022.
The USDA has additional support available to producers given the recent outbreaks of the COVID-19 Delta variant. It has extended the availability of COVID-19 Disaster Set-Aside for installments due through Jan. 31, 2022.
The Farm Service Agency also will permit a second Disaster Set-Aside for COVID-19 and a second Disaster Set-Aside for natural disasters for those who had an initial COVID-19 Disaster Set-Aside. Requests for those set-asides must be received no later than May 1, 2022.
The Farm Service Agency in 2020 broadened the use of the Disaster Set-Aside. Normally used in the wake of natural disasters, the set-aside can now allow farmers with USDA farm loans who are affected by COVID-19 and determined to be eligible, to have their next payment set aside. The set-aside payment’s due date is moved to the final maturity date of the loan or extended to as many as 12 months in the case of an annual operating loan. Any principal set-aside will continue to accrue interest until it’s repaid. That will improve the borrower’s cash flow in the current production cycle, according to the USDA. Visit fsa.usda.gov or farmers.gov and search for "local service center" for more information.
Swine-fever vaccine candidate shows efficacy
An African swine fever virus-vaccine candidate has been shown to prevent and effectively protect both European- and Asian-bred swine against the current circulating Asian strain of the virus. Scientists at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service developed the vaccine candidate.
The vaccine candidate has the ability to be commercially produced while still maintaining its efficacy against Asian African swine fever virus strains when tested in both European and Asian breeds of swine. The research also shows that a commercial partner can replicate experimental-level results and prevent virus spread. Previous studies were conducted in laboratory conditions only in European-bred pigs using an African swine fever virus sample from the initial outbreak.
"We’re excited that our team's research has resulted in promising vaccine results that are able to be repeated on a commercial level, in different pig breeds, and by using a recent isolate," said Douglas Gladue, a researcher at the Agricultural Research Service. "It signals that the live-attenuated vaccine candidate could play an important role in controlling the ongoing outbreak threatening the global pork supply.”
The onset of immunity was shown in about one-third of the swine by second week post-vaccination. Full protection in all swine was achieved by the fourth week.
Researchers will continue to determine the safety and efficacy of the vaccine in commercial production conditions and are closely working with a commercial partner in Vietnam.
The majority of swine used in the global food supply are produced in Asia, where the virus has been causing outbreaks and devastating losses to the swine industry. Although the virus is causing economic losses to the swine industry, there haven’t been any outbreaks in the United States, according to the USDA.
The research study recently was published in "Transboundary and Emerging Diseases." Visit onlinelibrary.wiley.com and search for "African swine fever vaccine candidate" for more information.
Agribusiness-student transfer offered
Wisconsin's Mid-State Technical College and the University of Wisconsin-Platteville recently partnered to help agriculture students more easily transfer to a four-year education program. Students who earn their two-year associate in applied-science degree in agribusiness and science technology at Mid-State will be able to transfer to UW-Platteville’s bachelor of science in agricultural education non-teaching program.
The agreement provides a program-to-program course map and allows students to maximize credits that count toward degree requirements. Students may start in Mid-State’s agribusiness and science technology program in spring, fall or mid-term as early as this October. Some classes are available in person on the Stevens Point and Adams campuses. Online and other flexible class options are offered for certain classes. Visit msprograms or contact suzanne.rathe@mstc.edu or call 715-342-3124 for more information.
Merger and acquisition activities continue at rapid pace
Capstone Partners recently released its “September 2021 Food & Agriculture Inputs Industry Update.” The investment-banking company reported that pandemic-induced labor shortages, supply-chain disruptions, and limited processing-plant capacity challenged food and agriculture inputs industry participants through most of 2020. But due to the noncyclical nature of food consumption, the industry has largely avoided the widespread volatility experienced in many pockets of the market, Capstone Partners stated.
Merger and acquisition activity has continued at a rapid pace through year-to-date 2021, with 29 transactions announced or completed. That’s a year-over-year increase of 26 percent. Visit capstonepartners.com for more information.
Agricultural supplier to showcase new services
Conserv FS, a supplier of agronomy, energy and turf services, recently completed an expansion project at its facility at 450 West Adams St. in Waterman, Illinois. It will host an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 8 to showcase the expansion and how it will serve farmers and the community.
The expansion features a new 7,500-ton dry-fertilizer building equipped with a 24-ton blender and a National Conference on Weights and Measures-certified auto-batch blending system. The new building will have the capacity to load eight semi-trucks per hour.
The expansion also features 1.3 million gallons of liquid-fertilizer storage integrated with a crop protection-mixing facility and warehouse. The new liquid facility will be equipped with three load bays providing top and bottom load options with “hot-load” capabilities.
Another feature is a 24/7 unattended bay for after-hours availability of nitrogen-solution loads with nitrogen stabilizers. Each bay can fill six semi-loads per hour – 18 semi-loads total per hour for the facility. The expansion also features 72,000 gallons of bulk crop protection-product storage and mini-bulk and package good storage.
Both the dry-fertilizer and the liquid facility will contain automated systems integrated with ordering, operations and accounting software to provide streamlined processes and improved information flow to the customer. Visit conservfs.com for more information.
Conservation easement-assistance available
The U.S. Department of Agriculture encourages people wanting to protect critical wetlands, agricultural lands and grasslands to consider enrolling their property into conservation easements. The USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service provides technical and financial assistance to help private landowners, tribes, land trusts and other groups protect those lands.
The Agricultural Conservation Easement Program focuses on restoring and protecting wetlands, conserving productive agricultural lands, and conserving grasslands. Landowners are compensated for enrolling land in easements.
Applications for the program are taken on a continuous basis. They’re ranked and considered for funding one time per year. The deadline for Agricultural Land Easements for fiscal year 2022 is Dec. 1, 2021. The deadline for Wetland Reserve Easements for fiscal year 2022 is Oct. 31.
The deadlines are earlier than in previous years. The new deadlines were established to provide staff ample time to collect and review required due-diligence information. Visit farmers.gov and search for "local service center" for more information.
USDA to invest $3 billion in agriculture, nutrition
The U.S. Department of Agriculture plans to make a $3-billion investment to address challenges and costs associated with drought, animal health, market disruptions in agricultural commodities, and school food-supply chain issues.
Farmers, ranchers and forest landowners increasingly experience the effects of climate change as severe storms, floods, drought and wildfires damage their operations and impact their livelihoods. The challenges will likely continue into 2022, and others may emerge. Therefore the USDA is taking action to prevent the spread of African swine fever, assist producers grappling with drought and market disruptions, and help school-nutrition professionals obtain nutritious food for students. Funding will be made available via the Commodity Credit Corporation. The funds will be used as listed.
- $500 million to support drought recovery and encourage adoption of water-smart management practices. Record-breaking drought has affected producers across the United States and has left ranchers with bare winter pastures and hay shortages. Drought has forced crop producers to use a fraction of the water usually available. The funding will target challenges and enable the USDA’s farm production and conservation agencies to deliver relief and design drought-resilience efforts.
- As much as $500 million to prevent the spread of African swine fever via expansion and coordination of monitoring, surveillance, prevention, quarantine and eradication activities through USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service. African swine fever outbreaks have proven devastating in other parts of the world due to lost production and trade.
- $500 million to provide relief from agricultural-market disruption, such as increased transportation challenges, availability and cost of certain materials, and other near-term obstacles related to the marketing and distribution of certain commodities.
- As much as $1.5 billion to help schools respond to supply-chain disruptions. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, school food professionals have met challenges to ensure children receive food. Circumstances in local communities remain unpredictable. Supply chains for food and labor have been stressed and at times disrupted. Funds will support procurement of agricultural commodities and enable the USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service and Agricultural Marketing Service to help school-nutrition professionals ensure that students have reliable access to healthy meals. Visit usda.gov for more information.
Climate-smart initiative proposed
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is proposing a new initiative to finance deployment of climate-smart farming and forestry practices. The initiative would be designed to create new revenue streams for producers via market opportunities for commodities produced using climate-smart practices.
The USDA proposes supporting pilot projects that would provide incentives to implement climate-smart conservation practices on working lands and to quantify and monitor carbon and greenhouse-gas benefits associated with the practices. The pilots could rely on the Commodity Credit Corporation to aid in expansion or development of new and additional markets. The USDA is seeking public comment and input on design of new initiative.
Comments may be provided on or before 11:59 p.m. Eastern Standard Time Nov. 1, via the Federal Register, Docket ID: USDA-2021-0010. Feedback will be used to inform design of the Climate-Smart Agriculture and Forestry Partnership Initiative. USDA is seeking input on the points listed.
- Current state of climate-smart commodity markets
- Systems for quantification
- Options and criteria for evaluation
- Use of information collected
- Potential protocols
- Options for review and verification
- Inclusion of historically underserved communities
Visit usda.gov for more information.
Deer farm tests positive for chronic wasting disease
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection recently confirmed that a deer at a deer farm in Vilas County has tested positive for chronic wasting disease. The National Veterinary Services Laboratories confirmed the test results.
The sample was taken during routine surveillance. It came from an adult doe born on the farm and that showed no signs of disease at the time of death. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has quarantined about 250 white-tailed deer at the farm. The Wisconsin agency and U.S. Department of Agriculture veterinarians and staff will conduct an epidemiological investigation.
Chronic wasting disease is a fatal, neurological disease of deer, elk and moose caused by an infectious protein that affects the animal's brain. Visit datcp.wi.gov and search for "chronic wasting disease" and datcp.wi.gov and search for "farm-raised deer" for more information.