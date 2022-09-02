Business News

Agriculture department appointees named
Randy Romanski, secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, recently appointed Aileen Switzer as the department’s deputy secretary. He also appointed Joe Meyer to serve as the administrator of the department’s division of food and recreational safety.
Switzer previously served as the department’s assistant deputy secretary. Meyer will fill the vacancy left following the retirement of Steve Ingham. Meyer most recently was global microbiology lead for Kerry of Beloit, Wisconsin. Visit datcp.wi.gov for more information.
USDA invests in wetland mitigation
The U.S. Department of Agriculture plans to invest as much as $5 million in the Wetland Mitigation Banking Program. The grant program supports development of mitigation banks for use by agricultural producers seeking to maintain eligibility for USDA programs. Funds are available to Tribes, state and local-government entities, nonprofits and other organizations.
To participate in most USDA programs, agricultural producers agree to comply with wetland-conservation provisions. That means producers won’t farm converted wetlands or convert wetlands to enable agricultural production. In situations where avoidance or on-site mitigation is challenging, the farm bill allows for off-site mitigation through the purchase of mitigation-banking credits.
Awardees may use program funding to support mitigation bank site identification, development of a mitigation banking instrument, site restoration, land surveys, permitting and title searches, and market research. The funding can’t be used to purchase land or a conservation easement.
The USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service is accepting proposals. The deadline is Oct. 10. Visit grants.gov and search for “wetland mitigation banking” for more information.
Census to be mailed soon
The U.S. Department of Agriculture will send in the coming weeks the 2022 Census of Agriculture to millions of agriculture producers. The census will be mailed in phases, starting with an invitation to respond online in November. Paper questionnaires will follow in December.
Farm operations that produced and sold, or normally would have sold, $1,000 or more of agricultural products in 2022 are included in the census.
Census of Agriculture data are used by federal and local governments, agribusinesses, trade associations, Extension educators, and others to inform decisions about policy. They're also used for farm programs and services that aid producers and rural communities.
Taken every five years the census highlights land use and ownership, producer characteristics, production practices, and income and expenditures, among other topics. Between census years, the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service considers revisions to the questionnaire to document changes and emerging trends. Changes to the 2022 questionnaire include new questions about the use of precision agriculture, hemp production, hair sheep, and updates to internet access questions.
Visit nass.usda.gov/agcensus or call 800-727-9540 for more information.
People are also reading…
Climate-leader nominations sought
Applications are available for Corteva Agriscience’s Climate Positive Leaders Program. It’s a nomination-based farmer and rancher recognition initiative designed to showcase early adopter producers who are successfully implementing, scaling and sharing climate-positive practices.
Entrants will be judged by a panel of agriculture-industry leaders based on program criteria. As many as 10 global leaders and 12 regional leaders will be selected. Farmers may be nominated by grower groups, nonprofits, universities, field representatives or other technology partners.
Global leader recipients will receive a lifetime membership to Global Farmer Network, training and in-person participation in a global farmer roundtable. Regional leader recipients will receive virtual training and will be recognized as Global Farmer Network Fellows. Both global and regional leaders will have opportunities to engage with agriculture leaders and the ability to utilize a global platform to share their experience with other farmers.
The nomination deadline is Nov. 30. Visit corteva.com and search for "climate positive leaders" for more information.
Organic-transition funding planned
The U.S. Department of Agriculture plans to invest $300 million in a new Organic Transition Initiative. The investment is expected to help build new and better markets and streams of income for farmers and producers. The investment will include funding from the American Rescue Plan.
The number of non-certified organic farms transitioning to organic production declined by about 71 percent since 2008, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Through comprehensive support provided by the new initiative, USDA stated that it hopes to reverse the trend. That would open opportunities for new and beginning farmers and expand direct consumer access to organic foods through increased production.
The initiative will provide technical assistance such as farmer-to-farmer mentoring. It also is expected to provide conservation financial assistance, additional crop-insurance assistance, and help support market-development projects in targeted markets. Visit ams.usda.gov and search for "organic transitioning" for more information
Retailer invests in conservation
The rural-lifestyle retailer Tractor Supply Company plans to invest a total of $300,000 in the conservation efforts of Ducks Unlimited and Trout Unlimited. The Tractor Supply Company Foundation will invest $150,000 into each group in the next three years to support projects aimed at land conservation, wetland restoration and tree-planting efforts.
The partnership with Ducks Unlimited aims to conserve 90,000 acres of working lands and wetland restoration. That’s enough to conserve 12.5 million gallons of water, according to Tractor Supply.
The partnership with Trout Unlimited also supports Tractor Supply’s water-conservation goal, along with its previously established commitment to reduce its carbon footprint to net-zero emissions by 2040.
The company's three-year partnership with Ducks Unlimited is focused on private lands in North Dakota and Texas. The North Dakota project is designed to support 30,000 acres of conservation on working lands by reducing tillage, planting diverse cover crops, and incorporating grazing-management practices to increase grass productivity and drought resistance.
The area is a top-priority landscape for Ducks Unlimited because it encompasses the Prairie Pothole Region. The region is considered to be North America’s most important waterfowl breeding habitat.
Tractor Supply will support Duck Unlimited’s Texas Prairie Wetlands Project. That project is designed to restore, enhance and protect shallow, seasonally flooded wetland habitat on private lands within a 28-county area along the Texas Gulf Coast.
Tractor Supply’s support is expected to enhance Trout Unlimited’s “Plant for our Future” campaign. A project will involve the planting of 25,000 trees annually to intercept and store 4.12 million gallons of water from storm water runoff.
The project also is expected to sequester 3.5 million pounds of carbon dioxide by June 2025. Trout Unlimited plans to have more than 2,500 volunteers, including Tractor Supply team members and other community partners, in a national planting campaign. Visit corporate.tractorsupply.com/esg for more information.