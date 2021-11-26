Business News

USDA invests in infrastructure
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing $222 million to build and improve critical community facilities in 44 states, Guam and Puerto Rico. The infrastructure funding is expected to benefit about 2.5 million people in rural communities. The funding includes $132 million to support health care, food security and emergency-response services for more than 850,000 rural residents in 37 states.
The USDA is investing in 536 projects through the Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program. Eligible applicants include municipalities, public bodies, nonprofits and federally recognized Native American tribes. Projects must be in rural areas with a population of 20,000 or less. Visit rd.usda.gov and search for “community facilities” for more information.
Cooperatives launch capital fund
Growmark and CHS recently formed Cooperative Ventures, a new capital fund. The fund is planned to provide differentiated value to agricultural startups by leveraging the networks of the two agricultural cooperatives. Both companies will be equal partners in the $50-million fund, which will be established as a separate legal entity.
The combined markets of the two cooperatives cover millions of acres and thousands of farmers who can create a test field for products and services. The fund will target three core investment areas – crop production, supply chain and sustainability.
The cooperatives will provide startups access to distribution capabilities within multiple value chains. That will provide startups opportunities to test and refine at different scales. Cooperative Ventures will be comprised of teams based in Bloomington, Illinois, and St. Paul, Minnesota. Visit growmark.com and chsinc.com for more information.
Market certified organic
Equity Cooperative Livestock Sales Association’s Altoona, Wisconsin, market recently became certified organic. Approval was granted by Nature’s International Certification Services. The cooperative’s markets in Wisconsin’s Bonduel, Sparta and Stratford have been certified and are providing organic-cattle sales.
Certifying additional market locations are steps the cooperative is taking to provide producers with alternative livestock-marketing options. Equity isn’t charging extra for the premium service and organic cattle will sell at the same commission as conventional livestock.
Altoona organic sales will be held every Tuesday starting at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 2. Producers are reminded to bring their certificate with their first load and have cattle ear tagged. visit equitycoop.com or call 715-835-3104 for more information.
Applicators reminded to certify
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection reminds individuals with a commercial pesticide applicator license expiring Dec. 31 to have their certification done prior to renewing their license. An $8 late fee applies for any license renewal received after its expiration. The agency has notified 8,900 commercial pesticide applicators that their license will expire at the end of the year.
Individuals who need to complete certification may take the examination either on paper or online. They must schedule the examination in advance. Those who pass it receive a five-year certification.
The agriculture department is expecting an influx of individuals taking the commercial pesticide applicator-certification examination. That's as a result of license extensions made due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The extensions no longer stand and the department can only issue a pesticide-applicator license if an individual’s certification credentials are current. Visit datcp.wi.gov and search for “certifications and licensing” or contact datcppesticideinfo@wisconsin.gov or 608-224-4548 for more information.
Farm Credit seeks input
The Farm Credit Administration is updating its strategic plan and is inviting stakeholders to provide input in the process. Its strategic plan will highlight priorities and guide activities for the next four years. The deadline for input is Nov. 30. Visit fca.gov and search for "request for input" for more information.
Food-bank project funded
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food and Nutrition Service is awarding more than $7.5 million in fiscal year 2022 Farm to Food Bank Project funding to 29 states and territories that administer The Emergency Food Assistance Program. The grants support the harvesting, processing, packaging or transportation of food donated by agricultural producers, processors or distributors for use by emergency feeding organizations.
Farm to Food Bank projects help to reduce food waste, expand the availability of locally grown foods by facilitating producer donations, and fostering stronger relationships between industry, food banks and other organizations through food-donation efforts.
In Ohio, for example, grant funds will be used to reimburse cheese producers for the cost to pick, pack and transport surplus “cheese trim,” the cheese that remains after exact-weight packaged cheese bricks are cut for sale. It will be donated, shredded, packaged and then distributed to individuals in need through the state’s food bank network. Visit fns.usda.gov and search for "farm to food bank project grants" for more information.
Grain-solutions business bought
Bushel recently acquired GrainBridge LLC, a joint venture owned by Archer Daniels Midland Company and Cargill Incorporated. Bushel is an independently owned software technology company focused on the grain-supply chain.
GrainBridge employees will join the Bushel team and remain based in Omaha, Nebraska. ADM and Cargill will be working with their customers to transition to the Bushel platform.
The platform will feature permission-based data sharing and visualization. The connections can support all points of the supply chain from grower to grain origination to consumer packaged goods. Visit bushelpowered.com and grainbridge.com for more information.
UW-Platteville program ranked
The University of Wisconsin-Platteville recently was named one of the 50 Top Online Colleges by CollegeValuesOnline.com. College Values Online ranked each university on a points system based on return on investment, tuition cost, scholarship opportunities and accelerated program availability.
UW-Platteville earned the fifth-highest score at 14 points, tying fellow in-state school, the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Visit Go.UWPlatt.Edu/Online for more information.