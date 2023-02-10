UW to launch Rural Partnership Institute
The University of Wisconsin-Madison will be establishing the Rural Partnership Institute with $9.3 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. It’s a combined effort among the UW-Center for Climatic Research, the UW-College of Agricultural and Life Sciences and the UW-Division of Extension.
The Wisconsin Rural Partnership is part of a larger initiative to support rural communities across the country. Led by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisconsin-2-Madison, and with funds from the 2022 Agriculture Appropriations Bill, a total of $28 million is being divided among UW, Auburn University and the University of Vermont. The three universities’ individual work will comprise the Institute for Rural Partnerships.
Of the UW’s $9.3 million, the UW-Center for Climatic Research has been allocated $1.3 million to revitalize and expand the Wisconsin State Climatology Office.
An additional $3 million of the university’s portion will be allocated to the creation of the Wisconsin Environmental Mesonet. Mesonets are networks of weather and environmental-monitoring stations that provide the public and forecasters with up-to-date data, including temperature, atmospheric pressure and soil moisture.
Wisconsin currently has 14 observational stations, but the new funding will bring at least one mesonet station to each of the state’s 72 counties. Chris Kucharik, professor of agronomy at UW, will lead its development. Visit ccr.nelson.wisc.edu for more information.
Specialty-crop assistance provided
Assistance is available to specialty crop producers to help cover certain costs of complying with regulatory and market-driven food-safety certification requirements. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency is accepting applications until Jan. 31, 2024.
The Food Safety Certification for Specialty Crops program assists specialty-crop operations that incurred eligible on-farm food-safety certification and expenses related to obtaining or renewing food-safety certification in calendar years 2022 and 2023 for certifications issued on or after June 21, 2022. For each year the program covers a percentage of the specialty-crop operation’s eligible costs of obtaining or renewing certification, as well as a portion of related expenses.
The Farm Service Agency will issue payments at the time of application approval for 2022 and after the application period ends for 2023. If calculated payments exceed the amount of available funding, payments will be prorated. Visit farmers.gov/food-safety for more information.
Biofuels, bioproducts receive boost
The U.S. Department of Energy is investing $25.5 million to advance the use of domestic biomass and waste resources to produce low-carbon biofuels and bioproducts. The "Reducing Agricultural Carbon Intensity and Protecting Algal Crops” funding is expected to improve the production of environmentally sustainable feedstocks for bioenergy through two areas.
• Climate-smart agricultural practices for low-carbon intensity feedstocks
• Algae crop protection
Visit eere-exchange.energy.gov for more information.
Chronic wasting disease confirmed
A second wild deer has tested positive for chronic wasting disease in the Town of Lyndon in Wisconsin’s Sheboygan County, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The deer was a hunter-harvested doe taken during the 2022 gun deer season.
The DNR enacts three-year baiting and feeding bans in counties where the disease has been detected and two-year bans in adjoining counties that lie within 10 miles of a chronic wasting disease detection.
The previous state-issued ban in Sheboygan County was lifted in December 2022 because the designated time had passed without new additional chronic wasting disease positive detections as required by state statute. The recent positive test reinstates a three-year baiting and feeding ban in the county, effective Feb. 1.
The recent positive test also renews the two-year baiting and feeding ban already in place in Fond du Lac County. Visit dnr.wisconsin.gov and search for "baiting and feeding regulations" for more information.
Cellular-agriculture center planned
The University of Alberta and New Harvest Canada are developing the Institute of Cellular Agriculture in conjunction with CULT Food Science. The institute will be a platform for new ventures and intellectual-property development focused on creating food through cellular agriculture.
The institute will be located at the University of Alberta-Agri-Food Discovery Place. It's expected to provide work-integrated learning opportunities for students.
The partnership with New Harvest Canada and its innovation partners will be pivotal in how the university’s research and teaching address climate change, industry sustainability and food-security issues, said Heather Bruce, chairperson of the University of Alberta-Department of Agricultural, Food and Nutritional Science.
Visit ualberta.ca – and search for "agricultural, food and nutrition" – and new-harvest.org and cultfoodscience.com for more information.
Drought-resiliency projects funded
Following the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law about $85 million is being invested to help 36 communities throughout the West prepare and respond to the challenges of drought. The selected projects will involve drought-resilience efforts, such as groundwater storage, rainwater harvesting, aquifer recharge, water reuse, ion-exchange treatment and other methods to extend existing water supplies.
The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law allocates $8.3 billion for reclamation-water infrastructure projects in the next five years to advance drought resilience and expand access to clean water for families, farmers and wildlife. The investment is expected to repair aging water-delivery systems, secure dams, complete rural water projects, and protect aquatic ecosystems.
The recent funding announcement is part of $1 billion provided through the WaterSMART program. The program supports states, tribes and local entities as they plan for and implement actions to modernize existing infrastructure and avoid potential water conflicts. Visit usbr.gov/drought for more information.
USDA invests in state's infrastructure
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing more than $650,000 in rural Wisconsin to expand access to housing and improve education infrastructure for underserved residents.
• Couleecap Inc. is being awarded a $69,000 Housing Preservation Grant to assist six very-low-income households in need of repairs. The funding is expected to help the houses meet safe and sanitary conditions in Crawford, Monroe, Vernon and La Crosse counties.
• Western Dairyland Economic Opportunity Council Inc. is being awarded a $120,000 Housing Preservation Grant to rehabilitate and repair 10 homes in Clark, Eau Claire, Buffalo, Trempealeau and Jackson counties.
• Wild Rivers Habitat for Humanity Inc. is being awarded a $75,000 Housing Preservation Grant to provide low and very low-income homeowners assistance in the repair and rehabilitation of their homes. The grant will be used to help people living in Washburn County as well as the surrounding communities in Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Polk, Price, Rusk and Taylor counties.
• Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe University is being awarded a $344,895 Tribal College Initiative Grant to assist with renovations to the interior of the Bakade Cafe located within the college campus. In addition to academic programming, the campus is used by the community for public meetings, powwows, graduation exercises, specialized training services, company in-services, and for access to the public library.
Visit rd.usda.gov/wi for more information.